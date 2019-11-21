Comscore Is Recognized by West African Industry Association for Outstanding Contributions to Region

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has been given the "Emerging Cinema Markets Award for Outstanding Contribution" by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN) for its leadership and contributions to box office measurement for the region. This award was presented to Comscore on Wednesday, November 20 at the 2019 Emerging Cinema Markets Conference in Istanbul, Turkey.

"CEAN has seen the benefit of making theatrical performance data available and Comscore's commitment to our market has helped stakeholders in our industry grow immensely," said Patrick Lee, Chairman of the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria. "Now that Nigeria's potential is being showcased on the world stage, we are proud to be a part of rising international box office performance."

This award follows Comscore's announcement earlier this year that it would be providing box office measurement for West and Southern Africa. Comscore now measures the box office in nine African countries, including Nigeria, which is the seventh most populous country in the world (population 195 million), and South Africa, which is the fourth largest country in Africa (population 54 million).1

"Comscore is honored to receive this recognition as a leader in box office measurement for the region," said Arturo Guillén, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies. "The African region poses a huge opportunity for the worldwide box office industry and we are proud to give our partners the ability to access and leverage deep and powerful insights from this important emerging market."

Comscore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 70 countries around the world to create the box office scores on which the industry transacts. Measuring more than 30,000 theatres globally, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theatres optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

To learn more about Comscore Movies, contact us today.

Source:

1 "COUNTRY COMPARISON :: POPULATION." Central Intelligence Agency, July 2017, www.cia.gov/library/publications/the-world-factbook/rankorder/2119rank.html.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

