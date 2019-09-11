Comscore Joins with Leading Ad Platforms to Help Media Buyers Better Reach Connected TV Audiences

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today that it has joined with Adobe, Google and Oracle Data Cloud to introduce privacy-focused connected TV (CTV) audience segments that align with Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Tech Lab guidelines. With this solution, media buyers can now reach key users, better manage frequency and deliver more relevant ad experiences across connected TV by activating Comscore's powerful demographic segments.

"We're excited to see Comscore adopting the IAB's shared industry guidelines for creating high-quality and privacy-safe connected TV advertising experiences," said Deepti Bhatnagar, group product manager, Google Display & Video 360. "These are fundamental building blocks to ensure the Connected TV ecosystem continues to evolve in a way that serves all of our stakeholders, and our connected TV users first and foremost."

"With traditional viewing habits ever evolving, brands are looking to connected TV campaigns to increase awareness, as this medium continues to grow in importance, sophistication and scale," noted Keith Eadie, vice president, Adobe Advertising Cloud. "With Comscore, our joint customers can continue to make strategic investments in this exciting space."

This added capability further diversifies Comscore's Activation solution suite, which includes a robust set of audience and contextual segments that help advertisers reach specific demographics, personas, and TV and OTT audiences in brand-safe, relevant contexts across desktop and mobile platforms. Now, using its highly-accurate demographic assignment methodology, Comscore is extending Activation's best-performing audience segments across connected TV to help clients deliver more relevant ad experiences to specific age and gender groups.

"As marketing channels converge, Connected TV is playing an increasingly critical role as a data source, and we're excited to work with Comscore, one of our valued Premier Data Providers, to make this important demographic data more widely available to marketers through leading platforms," said Veronica Ahern, Senior Director, Strategic Accounts, Oracle Data Cloud. "Comscore is the first data provider that Oracle Data Cloud is working with to make CTV audience segments available for clients. We are looking forward to continuing to expand this relationship over the next year."

"Connected TV has become the clear future medium for advertising, as it offers the broad reach and big screen allure as traditional TV, with the precision and measurability of addressable and digital," said Rachel Gantz, general manager of Activation, Comscore. "We are excited and proud to be leading the charge on bringing privacy-focused connected TV targeting to market, and to help our media buying partners make more strategic, impactful programmatic investments."

Comscore's connected TV activation solution follows the IAB Tech Lab's guidelines for Identifiers for Advertising (IFA), which enable significant advantages in consumer privacy and marketing performance. Unlike other solutions in market that rely on internet protocol (IP) addresses, IFAs are designed to protect consumer privacy, as they afford users the ability to fully opt-out of ad tracking and targeting at the individual device-level. Coupled with marketing elements such as frequency management and personalization, IFAs enable an improved ad experience for consumers across all connected TV supply.

"These guidelines will direct stakeholders down the path of best practices to allow connected TV to grow and evolve as a significant advertising platform," said Dennis Buchheim, EVP and general manager, IAB Tech Lab.

More information about the IAB Tech Lab's guidelines for IFAs can be found here.

