Comscore, ListenFirst Media Announce Partnership to Deliver Cross-Platform Branded Content Measurement

RESTON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that ListenFirst, the most comprehensive social media analytics solution for big brands, will provide measurement for Comscore's Branded Content service. The partnership further enhances Comscore's science-based approach to measuring brands in content and creates an unmatched ability to understand content performance across platforms.

Harnessing its proprietary technology and more than a decade of experience measuring branded content wherever it reaches consumers, Comscore offers clients sophisticated insights that enable better strategic branded content decisions. This includes delivering brand impact across all forms of integrations, including passive product placement, active brand in-content integration (unscripted), organic integrated branding (scripted), sponsorships and custom branded content across TV, Digital, Social, Movies and PR.

As ListenFirst delivers a holistic view of branded content performance on social media, the partnership is a natural complement to Comscore's strength in translating the value of branded content.

"ListenFirst is proud to be Comscore's official social media measurement partner for branded content," said Jason Klein, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, ListenFirst. "When you combine Comscore, the leader in cross-platform measurement, with ListenFirst's best-in-class social media analytics solution, you not only have the most comprehensive means of measuring the impact of brands in content, you now also have the only complete go-to content measurement source in the market."

"In today's advertising landscape, brand integrations and sponsorships are taking a larger and larger part of the media budget. We're seeing strong demand for ever-more-sophisticated performance measurement, regardless of content type or platform. Social has become an integral part of these content campaigns and clients are demanding consistent, holistic measurement across all aspects of the integration or sponsorship," said Gary Warech, senior vice president, Comscore Branded Content. "By partnering with ListenFirst, Comscore provides advertisers with a complete view of a brand's involvement within content across TV, Digital and Social."

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, click here .

About ListenFirst

ListenFirst is the most comprehensive social media analytics solution trusted by the largest companies in the world. With a breadth of analytics and domain expertise unmatched in the market, we provide a streamlined solution for leading brands seeking to unlock the power of social insights in an increasingly fragmented world. Founded in 2012, ListenFirst has been honored with multiple accolades including a 2019 Stevie Award for exceptional client service, a 2019 High Performer recognition from G2 Crowd, and named one of Inc. 500's fastest growing companies. ListenFirst clients include AT&T, Amazon and FOX, and is regularly featured in Variety, Ad Age, The New York Times, and more. For additional information, visit www.listenfirstmedia.com.

