Comscore Movies Announces Multiyear Renewal with Paramount Pictures

RESTON, Va., Dec 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a long-term renewal with Paramount Pictures to continue providing box office measurement across both domestic and international markets.

"Technology, information and analytics are becoming increasingly important to achieving box office and post-theatrical results, and having timely intelligence is critical to making strategic decisions," said Arturo Guillén, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies. "We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Paramount Pictures and to serve the industry as the box office currency."

Measuring the global box office from over 29,000 theatres across 72 countries, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theatres optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of their business.

"Comscore, by measuring Theatrical, TV and Digital, is uniquely positioned to better define the new landscape, as we follow content consumption in a cross-platform world and we´re committed to better help studios optimize their marketing expenditure not only with more data elements, but also more meaningful insights," said Guillén.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

http://www.comscore.com

