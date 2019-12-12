Comscore Movies Awarded Excellence in Business Practice 2019 by Spanish Cinema Federation

RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that it has received the 2019 Business Excellence Award from the Board of Directors of the Federation of Cinemas of Spain (FECE) that represents 80% of the Spanish screens. The award was presented to Comscore Movies' Madrid team on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at the 12th edition of Annual Christmas Lunch.

"It is a pleasure for FECE to recognize with this award the work that Comscore has been doing for so many years. Their work for the people that are working in the film industry is crucial. Thanks to Comscore, the cinema industry has transparent, modern and agile tools that are essential to understand and optimize the film business," said Juan Ramón Gómez, President, FECE.

"Comscore has longstanding ties to the Spanish film industry, and it is an honor to be recognized for our work in Spain," said Arturo Guillén, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies. "We look forward to continuing to serve the market by delivering deep and powerful movie audience insights."

"Since the beginning of our operations, our main efforts and commitment have been focused on adding value to the film industry, so we are very proud to receive this award for our work. This recognition drives us to continue working and improving our services to serve the movie industry," said David Rodríguez, General Manager Spain & Portugal at Comscore.

Comscore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 70 countries around the world to create the box office data solutions on which the industry transacts. Measuring more than 30,000 theatres globally, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theatres optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

About FECE:

The Federation of Entities of Cinema Entrepreneurs of Spain (FECE) was born in 1977 as a non-profit business institution, in order to represent the film exhibition sector in Spain.

Their partners are film entrepreneurs and film exhibition companies. As a whole they represent 80 percent of the total screens in Spain.

