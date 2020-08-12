Comscore Named Preferred Branded Content Measurement Partner by Canvas Worldwide

RESTON, Va., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a partnership with Canvas Worldwide, the world's second largest independent media agency, to provide Branded Content™ measurement as their preferred branded content partner. Initially launching with six Branded Content integrations, the agreement provides Canvas with studies using Comscore's sophisticated Branded Content to track integrations with publisher partners and better quantify the value of the brands' holistic messaging.

This partnership comes as the advertising industry undergoes seismic changes as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As campaigns shift away from being product-centered, focusing instead on purpose-driven messaging, Comscore Branded Content is uniquely positioned to measure what truly matters and provide the most thorough branded content measurement in the market.

"As we continuously adapt to the changing advertising ecosystem, especially during this pandemic, content integrations have become an important and prevalent forum to enhance and emote a brand's core messaging. It is critical that we provide our clients with a granular understanding into the effectiveness of these integrations, and with Comscore we've found a consistent, holistic and standardized measurement solution to fuel smarter, more powerful branded content." said Kristi Lind, Chief Client Officer, Canvas.

"We are thrilled to be the preferred branded content provider for Canvas Worldwide," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Our massive scale and ability to provide a 360-degree view of creative executions delivers granular insights to power more thoughtful and effective branded content integrations."

Comscore Branded Content analyzes the effect of brand integrations across all platforms and content types to help quantify the value of branded content, sponsorships and promotional campaigns. By combining second-by-second viewing insights, brand exposure analytics, social media listening and consumer behavior intelligence, Comscore effectively delivers a complete view of the total audience and dollar value of an integration.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

About Canvas Worldwide:

Canvas Worldwide is an independent media agency that provides innovative marketing solutions for brands looking to challenge conventional thinking and instead make their own bold strokes. Launched in 2015, the agency is dual headquartered in Los Angeles and New York, with regional offices in Chicago, Dallas, Denver and Atlanta. Canvas Worldwide services world-class clients such as Hyundai Motor America, Kia Motors America, United Artists Releasing, Heineken, and more. The agency's culture is built around the idea that in order to achieve anything great, one must always first make yourself uncomfortable.

