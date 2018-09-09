comScore Partners with Adobe to Help Marketers Deliver Hyper-Personalized Messages in a Post-GDPR, Post-Cookie Era

RESTON, Va., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- comScore, a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, has announced a partnership with Adobe that empowers marketers to achieve more brand-safe, relevant advertising via advanced contextual targeting through Adobe Advertising Cloud.

The pre-bid targeting solution leverages comScore's proprietary technology to help brands reach customers in more appropriate environments without the use of cookie-based information—a genre of targeting that is increasingly in-demand in the post-GDPR era.

comScore's contextual technology crawls page-level content from more than 300 million URLs each day and employs a self-learning algorithm to understand word associations and pairings across roughly 350,000 topics. The technology then classifies the core content of each page against industry standard and custom categories, brand safety criteria, and predicted viewability to drive placement and bid decisions – and in near-real time.

"Contextual targeting has proven to be an efficient strategy for reaching relevant consumers without the use of cookie-level data and we're excited to partner with Adobe Advertising Cloud to offer their customers a pre-bid targeting solution that leverages this approach," Anthony Psacharopoulos, EVP at comScore. "Paired with our post-campaign verification and measurement solutions, partners can be confident that they are targeting audiences in relevant, brand-safe environments while continuously optimizing and improving over time via a holistic, closed-loop solution."

In addition to sophisticated targeting capabilities that can be used to improve relevance, the solution also helps advertisers:

Refine biddable inventory using robust, pre-built filters to ensure brand-safe delivery

Target or avoid pages with specific keywords, names, brands and phrases

Align campaigns with discrete content ratings (G, PG-13, R)

"The implementation of GDPR in Europe marked a watershed moment for digital marketers from around the world—and the recently passed California Consumer Privacy Act further underscores the need for advertisers to supplement behavioral campaigns with contextual solutions that deliver relevance without the use of personal browsing data," said Ben Wilkins, Managing Director of UK and Ireland at Regital, which uses the solution.

"Contextual advertising, delivered programmatically, provides marketers with performance without compromise when built on a foundation of trusted and sophisticated data," said Sahil Gupta, Director, Global Partnerships for Adobe Advertising Cloud. "Our partnership with comScore allows us to help marketers to use data to make smarter media decisions and drive their businesses forward."

About comScore



comScore (NASDAQ : SCOR ) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, comScore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, comScore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about comScore, please visit comScore.com.

About Adobe Advertising Cloud



Adobe Advertising Cloud is the industry's first end-to-end, independent platform for managing advertising across traditional TV and digital formats. By focusing on brand safety, improving transparency and leveraging the full power of Adobe Creative Cloud and Adobe Experience Cloud, Adobe's platform enables advertisers to gain greater control of their global advertising spend and achieve their business objectives. The platform already manages roughly $3 billion in annualized ad spend on behalf of more than 1,000 global clients.

