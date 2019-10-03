Comscore Partners with Media Solutions Pioneer CTV Media to Deliver Television Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, announced today a new partnership with CTV Media to provide advanced audience data for all clients on a regional and national scale.

"We have been impressed to see how Comscore has delivered on its commitment to providing superior local & national television audience measurement," said Kathy Dixon, President of CTV Media. "Our focus is on providing data-driven media solutions to advertising agencies for linear & connected TV, and Comscore's Advanced Audiences database allows us to truly hone in on the audiences that matter most to our clients. This tool makes it an easy decision to adopt Comscore as part of our local/national TV measurement. We are already seeing results after a few months using Comscore's data. Comscore is a large piece to the puzzle of pre-planning TV."

"The industry is moving to targeting based on advanced audiences and a more complete view of a consumer, which goes beyond the standard demographics," said Nancy Beall, Senior Vice President, National Agency Services, Comscore. "With CTV Media's reputation for intelligent use of big data and for producing results in all areas of video placements, we're very excited to be working together to deliver solutions that make a difference."

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all 210 local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

