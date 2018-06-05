comScore Partners with PushSpring to Close the Mobile Media Buying Loop

comScore has been a trusted source to advertisers and agencies for insight into app consumption, audience demographics, and other data vital to media planning. With the integration of comScore and PushSpring platforms, clients can now shift from campaign planning to execution more seamlessly and efficiently.

"The move towards audience-based buying and programmatic offers new opportunities for marketers to engage with consumers," said Brandon Zirkle, VP of partnerships at PushSpring. "The PushSpring/comScore integration ties the planning experience and the activation and programmatic buying experience together, so marketers can seamlessly find and reach the right audiences on mobile and across devices."

The integration with PushSpring allows comScore clients to:

Target and programmatically reach audiences based on mobile app consumption and demographics to achieve the goals of a campaign

Enhance and expand mobile app audience segments in PushSpring with other unique characteristics like personas, location, etc.

Build mobile app audiences on-the-fly and leverage existing DMP or DSP relationships to activate their custom-built target

"Our customers need to meet consumers where they are – and that's increasingly on mobile," said Dan Hess, chief product officer at comScore. "Our integration with PushSpring allows our clients to segment and activate mobile audiences more quickly and efficiently. This builds on comScore's commitment to closing the loop across all channels and all stages of the media buying cycle – be it planning, transacting or evaluating."

About comScore

comScore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a leading cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands and consumer behavior everywhere. Built on precision and innovation, comScore's data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV and movie intelligence with vast demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior at massive scale. This approach helps media companies monetize their complete audiences and allows marketers to reach these audiences more effectively. With more than 3,200 clients and a global footprint in 70 countries, comScore is delivering the future of measurement. For more information on comScore, please visit comscore.com.

About PushSpring

PushSpring is the leading independent mobile app audience data provider and marketplace, offering data, tools, and intelligence products to advertisers and mobile app publishers. PushSpring processes billions of monthly mobile app and device-level signals to create a highly accurate and complete multi-dimensional classification of mobile app audiences, offering over 300 million targetable device IDs. PushSpring Personas and custom audience segments can be accessed via the PushSpring Audience Console and distributed through industry-leading DMPs, DSPs, and programmatic platforms including The Trade Desk, Google DBM, MediaMath, Centro, LiveRamp DataStore, and Oracle Data Cloud, as well as dozens of ad network platforms, to power mobile marketing objectives for brands and app owners. PushSpring is a member of the IAB and the DAA Self-Regulatory Program.

