Comscore Privacy Counsel Appointed Deputy Regional President of Hispanic National Bar Association's New York Region

RESTON, Va., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that Alyra Liriano, Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Comscore, has been appointed Deputy Regional President of the New York region of the Hispanic National Bar Association (HNBA).

As Deputy Regional President, Liriano joins a group of distinguished Hispanic legal professionals to advise and guide the HNBA's New York region. She will work to ensure the execution of local, regional and national programs, oversee the region's growth and further the HNBA's goal of representing the interests of Hispanic attorneys, judges, law professors, legal assistants, and law students.

"Alyra's appointment to Deputy Regional President of the Hispanic National Bar Association's New York region is a reflection of her hard work, passion, and dedication," said Veronica Torres, Chief Privacy Officer, Comscore. "I am confident she will provide valuable leadership that will advance the HNBA's mission to empower the Latinx community and enrich and diversify the legal profession."

As Counsel, Privacy and Compliance at Comscore, Liriano supports Comscore's enterprise-wide privacy and data protection efforts to enhance product alignment with global laws and regulations, policies, procedures, and best practices. She graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law with a concentration in Privacy and Security Law. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), she sits on the Privacy Law Committee for the New Jersey Bar Association, has participated on panels for the International Association of Privacy Professionals and the Defense Research Institute, and is currently studying for the European Privacy Professional certificate.

Comscore is committed to privacy and the responsible use of information, and strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across its products, services, and practices. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

The HNBA is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, national membership organization that represents the interests of Hispanic legal professionals in the United States and its territories. The HNBA is also committed to advocacy on issues of importance to the 58 million people of Hispanic heritage living in the U.S.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

