Comscore Privacy Counsel to be Featured on International Association of Privacy Professionals Panel

RESTON, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an increasingly privacy-focused world, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is at the forefront of delivering best-in-class audience measurement in a privacy-safe manner. That's why Comscore is thrilled to announce that Alyra Liriano, Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Comscore, will speak on the Starting a Career in Privacy: Pathways for Lawyers and Engineers panel on September 16, 2020 at 1 p.m. ET.

Moderated by the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), the largest and most comprehensive global information privacy community and resource, Liriano will be joined by some of the privacy industry's brightest professionals. Panelists will share how they got their start in the privacy industry, tips on how to standout in the job market and other insights about establishing a path to a privacy career.

Liriano graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law with a concentration in Privacy and Security Law. She sits on the Privacy Law Committee for the New Jersey Bar Association, is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US) and is currently studying for the European certificate.

Comscore is committed to privacy and the responsible use of information, and strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across our products, services, and practices. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

To learn more about the panel or to register for the panel, visit https://lnkd.in/djy8AcU. To learn more about Comscore's ongoing commitment to privacy, please visit our Privacy center.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

