Comscore Privacy Counsel to Participate in Defense Research Institute Panel on Data and Cybersecurity

RESTON, Va., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to announce Alyra Liriano, Counsel, Privacy and Compliance, Comscore, will speak on the Defense Research Institute's (DRI) Young Lawyers 'In-House Perspectives on Data Breach and Cybersecurity – Why it Matters to You!' panel on October 9, 2020 at 1:10pm ET.

Joined by other legal and privacy professionals, Liriano will share the impact data breaches and cybersecurity issues have on organizations, the challenges and opportunities present in the industry and how outside counsel can assist in-house corporate teams in addressing threats and responding to incidents.

Liriano graduated from Seton Hall University School of Law with a concentration in Privacy and Security Law. A Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US), she sits on the Privacy Law Committee for the New Jersey Bar Association, has previously participated on panels for the International Association of Privacy Professionals (IAPP), and is currently studying for the European Privacy Professional certificate.

Comscore is committed to privacy and the responsible use of information, and strives to promote transparency by creating, publishing, and adhering to privacy policies across its products, services, and practices. This commitment has also brought substantial privacy-safe digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of a comprehensive roadmap for delivering superior measurement in a cookieless world.

The Defense Research Institute is the leading organization of defense attorneys and in-house counsel. For more information or to register for the panel, please visit the event page. To learn more about Comscore's ongoing commitment to privacy, please visit our Privacy center.

