Comscore Receives Prestigious BEST Award from Association for Talent Development

RESTON, Va., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, is proud to announce that it has been named a 2021 winner of the Association for Talent Development's (ATD) BEST Award. Comscore is among 71 organizations from around the globe to receive the award this year. Companies were recognized during a virtual awards recognition celebration at ATD's International Conference & Exposition in Salt Lake City, Utah.

"We are proud to be recognized for this monumental achievement," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "Our modernized approach to talent development gives our employees the leading edge needed to keep current in the latest technologies."

The ATD BEST Awards are the talent development industry's most rigorous and coveted recognition. The BEST Awards recognize organizations that demonstrate enterprise-wide success through talent development, and this is the nineteenth year of the BEST Awards.

"Comscore is one of a select group of organizations that are driving impact and solving business challenges through talent development practices, and they are doing it in innovative ways," said Tony Bingham, ATD president and chief executive officer. "The ATD Best Awards underscore that senior leaders in these organizations understand the critical strategic role learning has, and they are committed to investing in the growth and development of their people."

The 2021 BEST Award winners are profiled in a special issue of TD, ATD's flagship magazine. These award-winning organizations, including Comscore, submitted quantitative and qualitative information to ATD about their talent development practices and programs. Applications were assessed in a rigorous blind review by members of the BEST Awards advisory committee comprising a group of experts in the field.

A complete list of BEST Winners can be found on the BEST Awards webpage.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

About ATD

The Association for Talent Development (ATD) is the world's largest professional membership organization supporting those who develop the knowledge and skills of employees, improve performance, and help to achieve results for the organizations they serve. Originally established in 1943, the association was previously known as the American Society for Training & Development (ASTD).

ATD's members come from more than 120 countries and work in public and private organizations in every industry sector. ATD supports talent development professionals who gather locally in volunteer-led U.S. chapters and international member networks, and with international strategic partners. For more information, visit www.td.org.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

