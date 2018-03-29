comScore Receives Renewed Certifications from TAG for its Efforts to Eliminate Piracy and Fraud

TAG was created three years ago by the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB), Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and American Association of Advertising Agencies (4A's) to eliminate piracy, fraudulent traffic, combat malware and improve transparency in the digital advertising supply chain. comScore's dual certifications emphasize the company's commitment to these efforts, ensuring advertising campaigns are running in safe, transparent environments.

comScore is one of the first companies to earn TAG's anti-piracy certification as a Validated DAAP. To receive this certification, the comScore solutions were subjected to a rigorous audit by independent Certified Public Accountants and approved by TAG as being compliant with the program's Core Criteria, which include:

Identifying sites with pirated content

Preventing ads from being served on those sites

Monitoring placement compliance with advertiser requirements

Preventing fraudulent practices

Eliminating payments to those site owners

To receive TAG's Certified Against Fraud Seal, third-party measurement companies must be compliant with general invalid traffic (GIVT) detection and filtration requirements of MRC IVT guidelines, and employ domain and data threat filtering. Additionally, companies that choose to be independently validated must participate in a third-party audit. comScore met TAG's audit criteria through its MRC sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) accreditation in November 2016, and subsequent extension to include mobile in-app SIVT in December 2017.

"Our renewed certification as a Validated DAAP and new Certified Against Fraud Seal highlight our ongoing commitment to increase advertisers' confidence in digital platforms," said Steve Ahlberg, senior vice president, digital products at comScore. "comScore has long been a pioneer in brand safety and IVT detection solutions that enable our clients to buy and sell trusted media, and create a more transparent marketplace."

