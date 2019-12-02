Comscore Releases 2019 'Global State of Mobile' Report Revealing Unique Insights Across 10 Markets

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Audiences around the world are shifting their behaviors to be more mobile-oriented than ever before. Against this rapidly evolving consumer landscape, Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to unveil its 2019 'Global State of Mobile' report. This new study is designed to help marketers understand the mobile audience trends, and emerging content categories and apps that continue to disrupt the worldwide digital landscape.

Key findings from the 2019 'Global State of Mobile' report include:

In June 2019 , direct-to-consumer mobile audiences like Everlane, Barkbox and Warby Parker have seen unique visitor increases at rates that outpace established rivals like Walmart and Amazon.

, direct-to-consumer mobile audiences like Everlane, Barkbox and have seen unique visitor increases at rates that outpace established rivals like Walmart and Amazon. Time spent playing mobile games doubled between June 2017 and June 2019 amongst the top 10 games apps in the U.S.

and amongst the top 10 games apps in the U.S. Women over 55 spend the most time in mobile games than any other female age group in the U.S. ( June 2019 ).

). People are downloading fewer new apps in the U.S. – only 33 percent of people said they downloaded any new app in June 2019 , down from 49 percent of people in June 2017 .

"As audiences around the world gravitate to mobile, it's important for marketers to understand the underlying dynamics driving that evolution," said Kelly Lewis, Product Manager at Comscore. "We're excited to help the industry see how emerging categories for mobile digital consumption are changing the way audiences of all ages and incomes spend their time, so that media owners, advertisers and their agencies can ultimately achieve stronger engagement with their customers by delivering optimized content to the most relevant channels."

The report uses multi-platform data from 10 international markets (U.S., Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, India, Indonesia, Italy, Spain, and U.K.) to demonstrate a global and local perspective on changing mobile usage.

