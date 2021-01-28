Comscore Releases TV Viewing Engagement Rankings for Week Ending January 17, 2021

RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 17, 2021.

"As expected, sports were a big mover this week as both the college and pro ranks featured marquee matchups and compelling story lines," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "All eyes will now turn to the big game as anticipation builds about a matchup for the ages."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 172 1 NBC NFL PLAYOFF GAME DIV1 NBC 1/16/2021 2 156 100 Todo por mi hija TELMUN 1/15/2021 3 146 81 Vencer el desamor UNIV 1/12/2021 4 142 87 Imperio de mentiras UNIV 1/12/2021 5 141 93 Dulce ambición UNIV 1/13/2021 6 141 10 Chicago Fire NBC 1/13/2021 7 140 11 Chicago P.D. NBC 1/13/2021 8 137 19 Magnum P.I. CBS 1/15/2021 9 136 16 This Is Us NBC 1/12/2021 10 131 9 Chicago Med NBC 1/13/2021 11 129 5 60 Minutes CBS 1/17/2021 12 127 20 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 1/17/2021 13 127 18 FBI CBS 1/12/2021 14 126 23 Blue Bloods CBS 1/15/2021 15 125 27 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 1/12/2021 16 125 7 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 1/14/2021 17 124 112 Sal y pimienta UNIV 1/17/2021 18 124 14 The Chase ABC 1/14/2021 19 123 129 Falsa identidad TELMUN 1/11/2021 20 122 121 Aquí y ahora UNIV 1/17/2021 1. BALTIMORE AT BUFFALO [CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]





TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 170 1 2021 CFP National Championship1 ESPN 1/11/2021 2 153 110 Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard

Mystery HALLMM 1/17/2021 3 149 60 Two for the Win HALL 1/16/2021 4 146 61 90 Day Fiance TLC 1/17/2021 5 142 59 The Curse of Oak Island HST 1/12/2021 6 136 822 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 1/16/2021 7 135 90 Gold Rush DSC 1/15/2021 8 134 128 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 1/17/2021 9 132 345 The Wrong Mr. Right LMN 1/15/2021 10 131 133 Below Deck BRAVO 1/11/2021 11 129 194 Southern Charm BRAVO 1/14/2021 12 129 95 Love Takes Flight HALL 1/14/2021 13 126 357 Rizzoli & Isles LIFE 1/15/2021 14 125 236 Chicago P.D. USA 1/15/2021 15 125 160 The Real Housewives of Orange County BRAVO 1/13/2021 16 125 98 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 1/11/2021 17 122 329 The Evil Twin LIFE 1/16/2021 18 122 208 The First 48 A&E 1/14/2021 19 122 187 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit USA 1/17/2021 20 122 114 USS Christmas HALL 1/15/2021 1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs Alabama Crimson Tide from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. [A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.] The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

