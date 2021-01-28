Comscore Releases TV Viewing Engagement Rankings for Week Ending January 17, 2021
Football programming topped the charts in Rating Rank and Stickiness Index across cable and broadcast telecasts
Jan 28, 2021, 06:45 ET
RESTON, Va., Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today released the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 17, 2021.
"As expected, sports were a big mover this week as both the college and pro ranks featured marquee matchups and compelling story lines," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "All eyes will now turn to the big game as anticipation builds about a matchup for the ages."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
172
|
1
|
NBC NFL PLAYOFF GAME DIV1
|
NBC
|
1/16/2021
|
2
|
156
|
100
|
Todo por mi hija
|
TELMUN
|
1/15/2021
|
3
|
146
|
81
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
1/12/2021
|
4
|
142
|
87
|
Imperio de mentiras
|
UNIV
|
1/12/2021
|
5
|
141
|
93
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
1/13/2021
|
6
|
141
|
10
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
1/13/2021
|
7
|
140
|
11
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
1/13/2021
|
8
|
137
|
19
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
1/15/2021
|
9
|
136
|
16
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
1/12/2021
|
10
|
131
|
9
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
1/13/2021
|
11
|
129
|
5
|
60 Minutes
|
CBS
|
1/17/2021
|
12
|
127
|
20
|
NCIS: New Orleans
|
CBS
|
1/17/2021
|
13
|
127
|
18
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
1/12/2021
|
14
|
126
|
23
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
1/15/2021
|
15
|
125
|
27
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
1/12/2021
|
16
|
125
|
7
|
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|
ABC
|
1/14/2021
|
17
|
124
|
112
|
Sal y pimienta
|
UNIV
|
1/17/2021
|
18
|
124
|
14
|
The Chase
|
ABC
|
1/14/2021
|
19
|
123
|
129
|
Falsa identidad
|
TELMUN
|
1/11/2021
|
20
|
122
|
121
|
Aquí y ahora
|
UNIV
|
1/17/2021
|
1. BALTIMORE AT BUFFALO
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 17, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
170
|
1
|
2021 CFP National Championship1
|
ESPN
|
1/11/2021
|
2
|
153
|
110
|
Ships in the Night: A Martha's Vineyard
|
HALLMM
|
1/17/2021
|
3
|
149
|
60
|
Two for the Win
|
HALL
|
1/16/2021
|
4
|
146
|
61
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
1/17/2021
|
5
|
142
|
59
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
1/12/2021
|
6
|
136
|
822
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
1/16/2021
|
7
|
135
|
90
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
1/15/2021
|
8
|
134
|
128
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
1/17/2021
|
9
|
132
|
345
|
The Wrong Mr. Right
|
LMN
|
1/15/2021
|
10
|
131
|
133
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
1/11/2021
|
11
|
129
|
194
|
Southern Charm
|
BRAVO
|
1/14/2021
|
12
|
129
|
95
|
Love Takes Flight
|
HALL
|
1/14/2021
|
13
|
126
|
357
|
Rizzoli & Isles
|
LIFE
|
1/15/2021
|
14
|
125
|
236
|
Chicago P.D.
|
USA
|
1/15/2021
|
15
|
125
|
160
|
The Real Housewives of Orange County
|
BRAVO
|
1/13/2021
|
16
|
125
|
98
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
1/11/2021
|
17
|
122
|
329
|
The Evil Twin
|
LIFE
|
1/16/2021
|
18
|
122
|
208
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
1/14/2021
|
19
|
122
|
187
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
USA
|
1/17/2021
|
20
|
122
|
114
|
USS Christmas
|
HALL
|
1/15/2021
|
1. Ohio State Buckeyes vs Alabama Crimson Tide from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.
|
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
