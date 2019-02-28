Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2018 Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year ended December 31, 2018.

Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights

Total year-over-year revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 6.2% to $109.3 million .

. GAAP net loss of $27.2 million , or $(0.46) per share, compared to $71.9 million , or $(1.25) per share in the year-ago quarter.

, or per share, compared to , or per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

Full-Year 2018 Financial Highlights

Total year-over-year revenue growth of 3.9% to $419.5 million .

. GAAP net loss of $159.3 million , or $(2.76) per share, compared to $281.4 million , or $(4.90) per share for the prior year.

, or per share, compared to , or per share for the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million , compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.7 million for the prior year.

, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of for the prior year. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $50.2 million , compared to $45.1 million as of December 31, 2017 .

"In the fourth quarter, we continued to expand our customer relationships, drive revenue growth, and improve our cost structure while investing in product development, resulting in our fourth straight quarter of positive adjusted EBITDA," said Bryan Wiener, chief executive officer of Comscore. "We continue to benefit from shifts in the media landscape that demand a better solution and currency for measuring media across platforms. 2018 was a meaningful step forward in the transformation of Comscore, and we are now leveraging a stronger foundation to execute into 2019 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018 was $109.3 million, up from $102.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ratings and Planning revenue increased to $74.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $71.6 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily from TV products due to increases in existing customer contract values as well as approximately $2.8 million related to the delivery of cross-platform products in Europe. The increase was offset by lower revenue in syndicated digital products; however, the rate of decline slowed to 1% on a sequential quarter basis.

Analytics and Optimization revenue increased to $23.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $20.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to Activation products, which experienced significant growth, and delivery of digital customer marketing solutions.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $10.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2018 and $10.5 million in the year-ago quarter.

GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $27.2 million, or $(0.46) per share, compared to $71.9 million, or $(1.25) per share reported in the year-ago quarter. The improvement was driven primarily by a reduction of investigation and audit related costs of $26.0 million; continued cost discipline in selling and marketing, research and development, and G&A; and the increase in revenue described above.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, Comscore generated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $6.3 million, compared to a loss of $8.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; investigation, litigation and audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Full-Year Summary Results

Total revenue for the full year 2018 was $419.5 million, up from $403.5 million for the prior year. The full year 2018 results include an additional $1.0 million in revenue as a result of the adoption of the new revenue standard ASC 606.

Ratings and Planning revenue increased to $285.4 million for the full year, compared to $278.1 million in the prior year. The increase was primarily from TV products due to increases in existing customer contract values as well as the establishment of stand-alone selling price over certain distinct performance obligations and the sale of cross platform products in Europe. The increase was offset by lower revenue in our syndicated digital products.

Analytics and Optimization revenue increased to $92.4 million for the full year, compared to $86.8 million in the prior year. Revenue increased due to emerging products, including Activation, which experienced significant growth in the latter part of 2018, but was partially offset by lower revenue from digital custom marketing solutions products.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue increased to $41.7 million for the full year, compared to $38.7 million in the prior year. The company's global footprint remained strong throughout the year.

GAAP net loss for the full year 2018 was $159.3 million, or $(2.76) per share, compared to $281.4 million, or $(4.90) per share reported in prior year. The decrease primarily related to lower litigation settlement costs, lower investigation and audit costs, and lower operating expenses, offset by higher interest expense on the company's senior secured convertible notes. The net loss for the full year 2018 included a $1.9 million positive impact as a result of the adoption of ASC 606.

For the full year 2018, Comscore generated non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA of $16.4 million, compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $18.7 million in the prior year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2018, total debt principal, composed of senior secured convertible notes, was $204.0 million. Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of December 31, 2018 were $50.2 million, including $6.1 million in restricted cash.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of

As of

December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017







Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,096



$ 37,859

Restricted cash 6,102



7,266

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,597 and $1,991, respectively ($4,024 and $2,899 of accounts receivable attributable to related parties, respectively) 75,609



82,029

Prepaid expenses and other current assets ($484 and $- attributable to related parties) 19,972



15,168

Insurance recoverable on litigation settlements —



37,232

Total current assets 145,779



179,554

Property and equipment, net 27,339



28,893

Other non-current assets ($65 and $- attributable to related parties) 8,898



7,259

Deferred tax assets 3,991



4,532

Intangible assets, net 126,945



159,777

Goodwill 641,191



642,424

Total assets $ 954,143



$ 1,022,439

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable ($1,878 and $2,715 attributable to related parties, respectively) $ 29,836



$ 27,889

Accrued expenses ($4,478 and $5,857 attributable to related parties, respectively) 58,140



86,031

Accrued litigation settlements 3,500



27,718

Other current liabilities 2,278



2,998

Customer advances 6,688



—

Contract liability ($2,521 and $2,755 attributable to related parties, respectively) 64,189



98,367

Deferred rent 1,884



1,239

Capital lease obligations 2,421



6,248

Total current liabilities 168,936



250,490

Financing derivatives (related parties) 26,100



—

Senior secured convertible notes (related parties) 177,342



—

Deferred rent 10,304



9,394

Deferred tax liabilities 5,527



3,641

Capital lease obligations 1,182



2,103

Accrued litigation settlements —



90,800

Other non-current liabilities ($251 and $- attributable to related parties) 13,185



9,519

Total liabilities 402,576



365,947

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2018 and 2017; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2018 or 2017 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2018 and 100,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2017; 66,154,626 shares issued and 59,389,830 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018, and 60,053,843 shares issued and 57,289,047 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017 59



60

Additional paid-in capital 1,561,208



1,407,717

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,621)



(6,224)

Accumulated deficit (769,095)



(609,091)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 and 2,764,796 shares as of December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively (229,984)



(135,970)

Total stockholders' equity 551,567



656,492

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 954,143



$ 1,022,439



COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Years Ended December 31,



2018

2017

2016 Revenues (1)

$ 419,482



$ 403,549



$ 399,460















Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)

200,220



193,605



173,080

Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3)

108,395



130,509



126,311

Research and development (1) (2) (3)

76,979



89,023



86,975

General and administrative (1) (2) (3)

84,535



74,651



97,517

Investigation and audit related (1)

38,338



83,398



46,617

Amortization of intangible assets

32,864



34,823



31,896

Gain on asset dispositions

—



—



(33,457)

Settlement of litigation, net

5,250



82,533



2,363

Restructuring (3)

11,837



10,510



—

Total expenses from operations

558,418



699,052



531,302

Loss from operations

(138,936)



(295,503)



(131,842)

Interest expense, net (1)

(16,465)



(661)



(478)

Other (expense) income, net

(1,464)



15,205



12,371

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

1,303



(3,151)



(1,231)

Loss before income taxes

(155,562)



(284,110)



(121,180)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(3,706)



2,717



4,007

Net loss

$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)



$ (117,173)

Net loss per common share:











Basic and diluted

$ (2.76)



$ (4.90)



$ (2.10)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:











Basic and diluted

57,700,603



57,485,755



55,728,090

Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)



$ (117,173)

Other comprehensive loss:











Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(4,397)



6,168



(1,170)

Other

—



28



188

Total comprehensive loss

$ (163,665)



$ (275,197)



$ (118,155)















(1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above. (2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:





Years Ended December 31,



2018 (4)

2017

2016 Cost of revenues

$ 6,349



$ 1,766



$ 4,841

Selling and marketing

9,452



5,247



10,967

Research and development

6,580



2,270



5,902

General and administrative

14,770



8,031



24,785

Restructuring

468



—



—

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 37,619



$ 17,314



$ 46,495















(4) Stock-based compensation expense in 2018 includes $28.5 million for awards granted under our 2018 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, which was approved by our stockholders in May 2018. We did not grant any stock-based awards in 2017, as we were not current in our SEC reporting obligations.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016 Operating activities:









Net loss $ (159,268)



$ (281,393)



$ (117,173)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation 17,259



23,339



25,439

Amortization of intangible assets 32,864



34,823



31,896

Provision for bad debts 966



983



1,507

Stock-based compensation 37,619



17,314



46,495

Deferred tax provision (benefit) 2,019



(3,203)



(3,997)

Gain on asset dispositions —



—



(33,457)

Change in fair value of financing derivatives 14,226



—



—

Change in fair value of investment in equity securities (1,443)



—



—

Accretion of debt discount 4,812



—



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs 955



—



—

Gain on forgiveness of obligation —



(4,000)



—

Accrued litigation settlements to be settled in Common Stock —



90,800



—

Other 568



192



700

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:









Accounts receivable 4,707



14,529



4,009

Prepaid expenses and other assets (4,456)



4,067



(3,928)

Insurance recoverable on litigation settlements 10,000



(37,232)



—

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (4,955)



85,001



(12,972)

Contract liability and customer advances (30,013)



(2,638)



5,962

Deferred rent 1,565



1,013



(393)

Net cash used in operating activities (72,575)



(56,405)



(55,912)













Investing activities:









Net cash received from disposition of assets —



—



42,980

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired —



—



37,086

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (related party) —



—



(27,328)

Sales of marketable securities —



28,436



2,188

Purchases of property and equipment (4,206)



(10,182)



(7,106)

Capitalized internal-use software costs (9,608)



—



—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (13,814)



18,254



47,820













Financing activities:









Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes (related party) 100,000



—



—

Debt issuance costs (5,146)



—



—

Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable (related party) 9,679



11,012



8,954

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,855



—



4,139

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (5,263)



(1,514)



(18,292)

Repurchase of common stock (treasury shares) —



—



(27,292)

Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (9,006)



(17,016)



(18,838)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 93,119



(7,518)



(51,329)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,657)



2,453



776

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 5,073



(43,216)



(58,645)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,125



88,341



146,986

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 50,198



$ 45,125



$ 88,341















As of December 31,

2018

2017

2016 Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,096



$ 37,859



$ 84,111

Restricted cash 6,102



7,266



4,230

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 50,198



$ 45,125



$ 88,341



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (159,268)



$ (281,393)



$ (117,173)













Income tax provision (benefit) 3,706



(2,717)



(4,007)

Interest expense, net 16,465



661



478

Depreciation 17,259



23,339



25,439

Amortization of intangible assets 32,864



34,823



31,896

EBITDA (88,974)



(225,287)



(63,367)













Adjustments:









Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(1) 37,151



34,261



46,495

Investigation and audit related 38,338



83,398



46,617

Settlement of litigation, net 5,250



82,533



2,363

Gain on asset disposition —



—



(33,457)

Restructuring costs 11,837



10,510



—

Post-merger integration costs (2) —



—



15,772

Acquisition costs (3) —



—



10,351

Adjustments related to dispositions (4) —



—



(293)

Other expense (income), net (5) 12,783



(4,125)



24

Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,385



$ (18,710)



$ 24,505





(1) 2017 includes $16.9 million related to a stock-based retention program that was settled in cash for employees who departed prior to issuance of equity. (2) Post-merger integration costs consist of third-party costs incurred following our merger with Rentrak and acquisition of Compete in 2016. (3) Acquisition costs are comprised of third-party costs incurred related to our merger with Rentrak and acquisition of Compete in 2016. (4) Dispositions consist of costs attributable to Digital Analytix ("DAx"), which was disposed in 2016. (5) In 2018, adjustments to other expense (income), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect items classified as other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition. Our change to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is intended to conform Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated EBITDA definition under the company's senior secured convertible notes.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2018

2017

2016 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (159,268)



$ (281,393)



$ (117,173)













Adjustments:









Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(1) 37,151



34,261



46,495

Investigation and audit related 38,338



83,398



46,617

Amortization of intangible assets(2) 32,864



34,823



31,896

Settlement of litigation, net 5,250



82,533



2,363

Gain on asset disposition —



—



(33,457)

Restructuring costs 11,837



10,510



—

Post-merger integration costs (3) —



—



15,772

Acquisition costs (4) —



—



10,351

Adjustments related to dispositions (5) —



—



(293)

Other expense (income), net (6) 12,783



(4,125)



24

Non-GAAP net (loss) income $ (21,045)



$ (39,993)



$ 2,595





(1) 2017 includes $16.9 million related to a stock-based retention program that was settled in cash for employees who departed prior to issuance of equity. (2) In 2018, amortization of intangible assets was added as an adjustment in our calculation of non-GAAP net loss. Prior year non-GAAP net loss has been recast to include this adjustment, which is intended to better reflect our core operating performance. (3) Post-merger integration costs consist of third-party costs incurred following our merger with Rentrak and acquisition of Compete in 2016. (4) Acquisition costs are comprised of third-party costs following our merger with Rentrak and acquisition of Compete in 2016. (5) Dispositions consist of costs attributable to DAx, which was disposed in 2016. (6) In 2018, adjustments to other expense (income), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect items classified as other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.



Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2018

(Unaudited)

2017

(Unaudited)

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues (1) $ 419,482











100.0 %

$ 403,549











100.0 % Cost of revenues 200,220



$ 6,349



$ 193,871



46.2 %

193,605



$ 1,766



$ 191,839



47.5 % Gross profit 219,262



(6,349)



225,611



53.8 %

209,944



(1,766)



211,710



52.5 % Selling and marketing 108,395



9,452



98,943



23.6 %

130,509



5,247



125,262



31.0 % Research and development 76,979



6,580



70,399



16.8 %

89,023



2,270



86,753



21.5 % General and administrative 84,535



14,770



69,765



16.6 %

74,651



8,031



66,620



16.5 % Restructuring 11,837



468



11,369



2.7 %

10,510



—



10,510



2.6 %



(1) Revenue in 2017 is not comparable to revenue in 2018 due to our adoption of ASC 606.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2018

2017 Revenues (1)

$ 109,310



$ 102,926











Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)

51,994



50,188

Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3)

27,977



39,713

Research and development (1) (2) (3)

18,632



24,921

General and administrative (1) (2) (3)

18,468



21,225

Investigation and audit related (1)

892



26,929

Amortization of intangible assets

8,158



9,154

Settlement of litigation, net

—



116

Restructuring (3)

6,696



10,510

Total expenses from operations

132,817



182,756

Loss from operations

(23,507)



(79,830)

Interest expense, net (1)

(4,754)



(107)

Other (expense) income, net

(637)



2,719

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

1,484



(1,628)

Loss before income taxes

(27,414)



(78,846)

Income tax benefit

210



6,940

Net loss

$ (27,204)



$ (71,906)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$ (0.46)



$ (1.25)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted

59,116,831



57,616,774

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$ (27,204)



$ (71,906)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(1,608)



1,864

Other

—



(29)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (28,812)



$ (70,071)











(1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above. (2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:





Three Months Ended December 31,



2018 (4)

2017 Cost of revenues

$ 1,114



$ 320

Selling and marketing

1,225



808

Research and development

1,127



462

General and administrative

2,494



358

Restructuring

468



—

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 6,428



$ 1,948











(4) Stock-based compensation expense in the fourth quarter of 2018 includes $4.1 million for awards granted under our 2018 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, which was approved by our stockholders in May 2018. We did not grant any stock-based awards in 2017, as we were not current in our SEC reporting obligations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (27,204)



$ (71,906)









Income tax benefit (210)



(6,940)

Interest expense, net 4,754



107

Depreciation 4,285



5,110

Amortization of intangible assets 8,158



9,154

EBITDA (10,217)



(64,475)









Adjustments:





Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(1) 5,960



18,895

Investigation and audit related 892



26,929

Settlement of litigation, net —



116

Restructuring costs 6,696



10,510

Other expense (income), net (2) 2,949



(122)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,280



$ (8,147)





(1) 2017 includes $16.9 million related to a stock-based retention program that was settled in cash for employees who departed prior to issuance of equity. (2) In 2018, adjustments to other expense (income), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustments to other expense (income), net reflect items classified as other (expense) income, net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition. Our change to the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is intended to conform Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated EBITDA definition under the company's senior secured convertible notes.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (27,204)



$ (71,906)









Adjustments:





Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(1) 5,960



18,895

Investigation and audit related 892



26,929

Amortization of intangible assets(2) 8,158



9,154

Settlement of litigation, net —



116

Restructuring costs 6,696



10,510

Other expense (income), net (3) 2,949



(122)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (2,549)



$ (6,424)

