Comscore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the fourth quarter was $95.2 million compared to $109.3 million in the prior-year quarter

compared to in the prior-year quarter GAAP net loss of $21.4 million , or $(0.31) per share, compared to a net loss of $27.2 million , or $(0.46) per share in the year-ago quarter

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the year-ago quarter Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $5.5 million compared to $6.3 million in the prior-year quarter

Full-Year 2019 Financial Highlights

Revenue for 2019 was $388.6 million compared to $419.5 million in 2018

compared to in 2018 GAAP net loss of $339.0 million , or $(5.33) per share, which includes impairment charges of $241.6 million , compared to $159.3 million , or $(2.76) per share in 2018

, or per share, which includes impairment charges of , compared to , or per share in 2018 Adjusted EBITDA of $6.2 million compared to $16.4 million in 2018

compared to in 2018 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $66.8 million compared to $50.2 million as of December 31, 2018

Recent Key Renewals, Partnerships and New Business Developments

Syndicated digital - Buzzfeed, iHeartMedia, Publishers Clearing House, Revolt Media and ViacomCBS

National TV - The Cowboy Channel and TargetSmart

Local TV - CBS Television, KRGV, Gray Television and Quincy Media

Movies - Paramount Pictures and Cinemex

"Our fourth-quarter results demonstrate that our turnaround plan is working. We are encouraged by our operating performance, particularly in syndicated digital which showed improvement in the quarter, and local TV," said Bill Livek, CEO and Executive Vice Chairman of Comscore. "We will continue our focus on managing expenses while we shift our efforts towards revenue growth. Energy and enthusiasm from our customers accelerated in the last three months, and we are executing on our plan to deliver products that help our customers achieve better business outcomes."

"Today, we are also announcing a measurement agreement with Comcast that will greatly improve our direct measurement of television households across the U.S. It is a major step in our ongoing journey toward more precise measurement, helping us develop better products to serve our customers and drive revenue growth in the coming years," Livek concluded.

Fourth Quarter Summary Results

Total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019 was $95.2 million, down from $109.3 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ratings and Planning revenue was $66.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $74.8 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease compared to the same period in the prior year was the result of a decline in revenue from syndicated digital products and national TV. This was partially offset by local TV revenue, which increased 35% from the year-ago quarter.

Analytics and Optimization revenue was $17.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $23.9 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was related to lower digital custom marketing solution sales and Lift revenue compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was offset, in part, by higher revenue from Activation products.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $10.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2019 was $21.4 million, or $(0.31) per share, compared to a net loss of $27.2 million, or $(0.46) per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $5.5 million, compared to $6.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; impairment charges; settlement of certain litigation; investigation, litigation and audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Full-Year Summary Results

Total revenue for the full year of 2019 was $388.6 million compared to $419.5 million in 2018.

Ratings and Planning revenue was $271.6 million compared to $285.4 million in the prior year, primarily driven by a decrease in revenue from syndicated digital products and national TV products, partially offset by higher local TV and cross-platform revenue.

Analytics and Optimization revenue was $74.7 million compared to $92.4 million in the prior year, primarily driven by lower sales and deliveries of digital custom solutions, survey and Lift products in 2019. The decrease was offset by increased revenue from Activation products, which continued to experience year-over-year growth.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $42.3 million compared to $41.7 million in the prior year due to growth in new product revenue.

GAAP net loss for the full year 2019 was $339.0 million, or $(5.33) per share, compared to a net loss of $159.3 million or $(2.76) per share in 2018. In 2019, the company took non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million relating to an intangible asset and goodwill.

For the full year 2019, the company generated $6.2 million of non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA compared to $16.4 million in 2018.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of December 31, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $66.8 million, including $20.2 million in restricted cash. Total cash increased from $58.5 million as of September 30, 2019 due to $12.7 million in net proceeds from the issuance of a collateralized term note during the fourth quarter. Total debt principal as of December 31, 2019, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $225.6 million.

2020 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, the company believes full-year 2020 revenue will be in the range of $390 million to $410 million, driven by growth in TV and addressable advertising, and a slower decline to stabilization in syndicated digital revenue. The company expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% to 10% of revenue for the full year 2020, based on the impact of 2019 cost reductions and a continued focus on expenses.

The company does not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty its future stock-based compensation expense, litigation and restructuring expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, the company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Thursday, February 27 at 5:00 p.m. ET

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding management's turnaround plan, improvement in the company's syndicated digital business, expense management, revenue growth, product development and delivery, the impact of the company's measurement agreement with Comcast, and 2020 revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, Comscore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP expense, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results.

Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of

As of

December 31,

2019

December 31,

2018







Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,590



$ 44,096

Restricted cash 20,183



6,102

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,919 and $1,597, respectively 71,853



75,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,357



19,972

Total current assets 153,983



145,779

Property and equipment, net 31,693



27,339

Operating right-of-use assets 36,689



—

Other non-current assets 2,979



8,898

Deferred tax assets 2,374



3,991

Intangible assets, net 79,559



126,945

Goodwill 416,418



641,191

Total assets $ 723,695



$ 954,143

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,804



$ 29,836

Accrued expenses 55,507



58,140

Accrued litigation settlements 3,575



3,500

Contract liability 58,158



64,189

Customer advances 9,886



6,688

Warrant liability 7,725



—

Current operating lease liabilities 6,764



—

Deferred rent —



1,884

Other current liabilities 3,818



4,699

Total current liabilities 190,237



168,936

Secured term note 12,463



—

Financing derivatives 21,587



26,100

Senior secured convertible notes 184,075



177,342

Non-current operating lease liabilities 42,497



—

Deferred rent —



10,304

Deferred tax liabilities 287



5,527

Other non-current liabilities 13,575



14,367

Total liabilities 464,721



402,576

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2019 and 2018; no shares issued or outstanding as of December 31, 2019 or 2018 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2019 and 2018; 76,829,926 shares issued and 70,065,130 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2019, and 66,154,626 shares issued and 59,389,830 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 70



59

Additional paid-in capital 1,609,358



1,561,208

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,333)



(10,621)

Accumulated deficit (1,108,137)



(769,095)

Treasury stock, at cost, and 6,764,796 shares as of December 31, 2019 and 2018 (229,984)



(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity 258,974



551,567

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 723,695



$ 954,143



COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Years Ended December 31,



2019

2018

2017 Revenues (1)

$ 388,645



$ 419,482



$ 403,549















Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)

199,622



200,220



193,605

Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3)

89,145



108,395



130,509

Research and development (1) (2) (3)

61,802



76,979



89,023

General and administrative (1) (2) (3)

66,419



84,535



74,651

Investigation and audit related (1)

4,305



38,338



83,398

Amortization of intangible assets

30,076



32,864



34,823

Impairment of goodwill

224,272



—



—

Impairment of intangible asset (1)

17,308



—



—

Settlement of litigation, net

2,900



5,250



82,533

Restructuring (3)

3,263



11,837



10,510

Total expenses from operations

699,112



558,418



699,052

Loss from operations

(310,467)



(138,936)



(295,503)

Interest expense, net (1)

(31,526)



(16,465)



(661)

Other income (expense), net

1,654



(1,464)



15,205

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

336



1,303



(3,151)

Loss before income taxes

(340,003)



(155,562)



(284,110)

Income tax benefit (provision)

1,007



(3,706)



2,717

Net loss

$ (338,996)



$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)

Net loss per common share:











Basic and diluted

$ (5.33)



$ (2.76)



$ (4.90)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:











Basic and diluted

63,590,882



57,700,603



57,485,755

Comprehensive loss:











Net loss

$ (338,996)



$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)

Other comprehensive (loss) income:











Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(1,712)



(4,397)



6,168

Other

—



—



28

Total comprehensive loss

$ (340,708)



$ (163,665)



$ (275,197)















(1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above. (2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Years Ended December 31,



2019

2018 (1)

2017 Cost of revenues

$ 1,852



$ 6,349



$ 1,766

Selling and marketing

3,615



9,452



5,247

Research and development

1,981



6,580



2,270

General and administrative

9,247



14,770



8,031

Restructuring

(137)



468



—

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 16,558



$ 37,619



$ 17,314















(1) Stock-based compensation expense in 2018 includes $28.5 million for awards granted under our 2018 Equity and Incentive Compensation Plan, which was approved by our stockholders in May 2018. We did not grant any stock-based awards in 2017, as we were not current in our SEC reporting obligations.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Operating activities:









Net loss $ (338,996)



$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:









Depreciation 12,778



17,259



23,339

Non-cash operating lease expense 5,369



—



—

Amortization expense of finance leases 2,413



—



—

Amortization of intangible assets 30,076



32,864



34,823

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—



—

Provision for bad debts 727



966



983

Stock-based compensation 16,558



37,619



17,314

Deferred tax (benefit) provision (3,727)



2,019



(3,203)

Change in fair value of financing derivatives (5,100)



14,226



—

Change in fair value of warrant liability 2,411



—



—

Change in fair value of investment in equity securities 2,324



(1,443)



—

Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes (related party) 17,374



—



—

Accretion of debt discount 6,242



4,812



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,078



955



—

Gain on forgiveness of obligation —



—



(4,000)

Accrued litigation settlements to be settled in Common Stock —



—



90,800

Other (2)



568



192

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Accounts receivable 2,738



4,707



14,529

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,198



(4,456)



4,067

Insurance recoverable on litigation settlements —



10,000



(37,232)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 10,438



(4,955)



85,001

Contract liability and customer advances (3,477)



(30,013)



(2,638)

Deferred rent —



1,565



1,013

Current operating lease liability (7,638)



—



—

Net cash used in operating activities (4,636)



(72,575)



(56,405)













Investing activities:









Sales of marketable securities 3,776



—



28,436

Purchases of property and equipment (2,736)



(4,206)



(10,182)

Capitalized internal-use software costs (11,500)



(9,608)



—

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,460)



(13,814)



18,254













Financing activities:









Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes (related party) —



100,000



—

Debt issuance costs —



(5,146)



—

Proceeds from secured term note 13,000



—



—

Secured term note issuance costs (350)



—



—

Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid 19,752



—



—

Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable (related party) —



9,679



11,012

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction 4,252



—



—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,191



2,855



—

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,267)



(5,263)



(1,514)

Principal payments on finance leases (2,535)



—



—

Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (2,070)



(9,006)



(17,016)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 31,973



93,119



(7,518)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (302)



(1,657)



2,453

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 16,575



5,073



(43,216)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,198



45,125



88,341

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 66,773



$ 50,198



$ 45,125















As of December 31,

2019

2018

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,590



$ 44,096



$ 37,859

Restricted cash 20,183



6,102



7,266

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 66,773



$ 50,198



$ 45,125



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (338,996)



$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)













Income tax (benefit) provision (1,007)



3,706



(2,717)

Interest expense, net 31,526



16,465



661

Depreciation 12,778



17,259



23,339

Amortization expense of finance leases 2,413



—



—

Amortization of intangible assets(3) 30,076



32,864



34,823

EBITDA (263,210)



(88,974)



(225,287)













Adjustments:









Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(3) 16,695



37,151



34,261

Investigation and audit related 4,305



38,338



83,398

Settlement of certain litigation, net(2) 2,900



5,250



82,533

Restructuring 3,263



11,837



10,510

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—



—

Other expense (income), net (1) 682



12,783



(4,125)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,215



$ 16,385



$ (18,710)





(1) In 2019 and 2018, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net and certain legal expenses defined by our senior secured convertible notes (the "Notes") and classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. Additionally, we recorded transaction costs related to the issuance of warrants, which costs were allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2) Settlement of certain litigation, net includes settlement amounts incurred for certain legal proceedings defined by the Notes, which amounts are classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) 2017 includes $16.9 million related to a stock-based retention program that was settled in cash for employees who departed prior to issuance of equity.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Years Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2017 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (338,996)



$ (159,268)



$ (281,393)













Adjustments:









Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense(4) 16,695



37,151



34,261

Investigation and audit related 4,305



38,338



83,398

Amortization of intangible assets(3) 30,076



32,864



34,823

Settlement of certain litigation, net(2) 2,900



5,250



82,533

Restructuring 3,263



11,837



10,510

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—



—

Other expense (income), net (1) 682



12,783



(4,125)

Non-GAAP net loss $ (39,495)



$ (21,045)



$ (39,993)





(1) In 2019 and 2018, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net and certain legal expenses defined by the Notes and classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. Additionally, we recorded transaction costs related to the issuance of warrants, which costs were allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Consolidated Balance Sheets. (2) Settlement of certain litigation, net includes settlement amounts incurred for certain legal proceedings defined by the Notes, which amounts are classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) In 2018, amortization of intangible assets was added as an adjustment in our calculation of non-GAAP net loss. Prior year non-GAAP net loss has been recast to include this adjustment, which is intended to better reflect our core operating performance. (4) 2017 includes $16.9 million related to a stock-based retention program that was settled in cash for employees who departed prior to issuance of equity.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, litigation and restructuring expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.



Years Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited)

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 388,645











100.0 %

$ 419,482











100.0 % Cost of revenues 199,622



$ 1,852



$ 197,770



50.9 %

200,220



$ 6,349



$ 193,871



46.2 % Gross profit 189,023



(1,852)



190,875



49.1 %

219,262



(6,349)



225,611



53.8 % Selling and marketing 89,145



3,615



85,530



22.0 %

108,395



9,452



98,943



23.6 % Research and development 61,802



1,981



59,821



15.4 %

76,979



6,580



70,399



16.8 % General and administrative 66,419



9,247



57,172



14.7 %

84,535



14,770



69,765



16.6 % Restructuring 3,263



(137)



3,400



0.9 %

11,837



468



11,369



2.7 %

We do not provide GAAP cost of revenues, selling and marketing, research and development, general and administrative, and restructuring expense on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation expense is uncertain, depends on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis.

COMSCORE, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Revenues (1)

$ 95,163



$ 109,310











Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)

46,831



51,994

Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3)

20,555



27,977

Research and development (1) (2) (3)

12,639



18,632

General and administrative (1) (2) (3)

15,878



18,468

Investigation and audit related (1)

129



892

Amortization of intangible assets

6,925



8,158

Restructuring (3)

(1,886)



6,696

Total expenses from operations

101,071



132,817

Loss from operations

(5,908)



(23,507)

Interest expense, net (1)

(8,350)



(4,754)

Other expense, net

(4,967)



(637)

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

(432)



1,484

Loss before income taxes

(19,657)



(27,414)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(1,733)



210

Net loss

$ (21,390)



$ (27,204)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$ (0.31)



$ (0.46)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted

69,644,437



59,116,831

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$ (21,390)



$ (27,204)

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

1,182



(1,608)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (20,208)



$ (28,812)











(1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above. (2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (3) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,



2019

2018 Cost of revenues

$ (28)



$ 1,114

Selling and marketing

456



1,225

Research and development

118



1,127

General and administrative

1,879



2,494

Restructuring

—



468

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 2,425



$ 6,428



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (21,390)



$ (27,204)









Income tax expense (benefit) 1,733



(210)

Interest expense, net 8,350



4,754

Depreciation 3,331



4,285

Finance lease amortization expense 439



—

Amortization of intangible assets 6,925



8,158

EBITDA (612)



(10,217)









Adjustments:





Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense 2,425



5,960

Investigation and audit related 129



892

Restructuring (1,886)



6,696

Other expense, net (1) 5,413



2,949

Adjusted EBITDA $ 5,469



$ 6,280





(1) In 2019, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

The following tables present a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018 (In thousands) (Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (21,390)



$ (27,204)









Adjustments:





Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense 2,425



5,960

Investigation and audit related 129



892

Amortization of intangible assets 6,925



8,158

Restructuring (1,886)



6,696

Other expense, net (1) 5,413



2,949

Non-GAAP net loss $ (8,384)



$ (2,549)





(1) In 2019, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2019

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2019

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2019

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (27,514)



$ (279,533)



$ (10,559)



$ (21,390)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense 6,953



4,304



3,013



2,425

Investigation and audit related 842



2,354



980



129

Amortization of intangible assets 8,105



8,076



6,970



6,925

Settlement of certain litigation, net(1) —



5,000



(2,100)



—

Restructuring (70)



2,949



2,270



(1,886)

Impairment of goodwill —



224,272



—



—

Impairment of intangible assets —



17,308



—



—

Private placement issuance cost —



1,154



(416)



—

Other (income) expense, net (2) (2,388)



3,304



(6,385)



5,413

Non-GAAP net loss $ (14,072)



$ (10,812)



$ (6,227)



$ (8,384)





(1) Settlement of certain litigation, net includes settlement amounts incurred for certain legal proceedings defined by the Notes, which amounts are classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) In 2019, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.



Three Months Ended (In thousands) March 31,

2018

(Unaudited)

June 30, 2018

(Unaudited)

September 30,

2018

(Unaudited)

December 31,

2018

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (51,450)



$ (55,977)



$ (24,637)



$ (27,204)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based and expected awards compensation expense 1,881



22,999



6,311



5,960

Investigation and audit related 31,867



4,883



696



892

Amortization of intangible assets 8,544



8,266



7,896



8,158

Settlement of certain litigation, net(1) —



5,250



—



—

Restructuring 1,257



3,833



51



6,696

Other expense, net (2) 2,629



1,506



5,699



2,949

Non-GAAP net loss $ (5,272)



$ (9,240)



$ (3,984)



$ (2,549)





(1) Settlement of certain litigation, net includes settlement amounts incurred for certain legal proceedings defined by the Notes, which amounts are classified as general and administrative expenses in the Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) In 2019, adjustments to other income (expense), net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.



Three Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited)

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 95,163











100.0 %

$ 109,310











100.0 % Cost of revenues 46,831



$ (28)



$ 46,859



49.2 %

51,994



$ 1,114



$ 50,880



46.5 % Gross profit 48,332



28



48,304



50.8 %

57,316



(1,114)



58,430



53.5 % Selling and marketing 20,555



456



20,099



21.1 %

27,977



1,225



26,752



24.5 % Research and development 12,639



118



12,521



13.2 %

18,632



1,127



17,505



16.0 % General and administrative 15,878



1,879



13,999



14.7 %

18,468



2,494



15,974



14.6 % Restructuring (1,886)



—



(1,886)



(2.0) %

6,696



468



6,228



5.7 %

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended December 31,







(In thousands) 2019 (Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

2018 (Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 66,790



70.2 %

$ 74,786



68.4 %

$ (7,996)



(10.7) % Analytics and Optimization 17,722



18.6 %

23,901



21.9 %

(6,179)



(25.9) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 10,651



11.2 %

10,623



9.7 %

28



0.3 % Total revenues $ 95,163



100.0 %

$ 109,310



100.0 %

$ (14,147)



(12.9) %





Year Ended December 31,







(In thousands) 2019

% of

Revenue

2018

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 271,623



69.9 %

$ 285,355



68.0 %

$ (13,732)



(4.8) % Analytics and Optimization 74,725



19.2 %

92,380



22.0 %

(17,655)



(19.1) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 42,297



10.9 %

41,747



10.0 %

550



1.3 % Total revenues $ 388,645



100.0 %

$ 419,482



100.0 %

$ (30,837)



(7.4) %

