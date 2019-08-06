Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Continued Alignment of Strategic Priorities and Products to Drive to Future Profitability

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

  • Year-over-year revenue for the second quarter declined 4.4% to $96.9 million
  • Including 2019 non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million, net loss of $279.5 million, or $(4.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $56.0 million, or $(1.02) per share in the year-ago quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter
  • Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $53.8 million, compared to $50.2 million as of December 31, 2018

"In the second quarter, we took significant steps to better prioritize, refocus and invest in our product portfolio, and provide our customers with innovative technologies and services which we believe will drive us to a position of profitability and growth faster and more efficiently," said Dale Fuller, director and interim chief executive officer of Comscore. "Additionally, we reduced core operating costs in the quarter, which provided greater financial flexibility as we seek to maximize our resources. The management team is exploring all aspects of the business and is conducting a comprehensive strategic review of all our options, making sure that our talent is focused on developing compelling products that our customers want and need. We believe this approach should ultimately allow us to generate break-even to positive operating cash flow later this year."

Second Quarter Summary Results
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $96.9 million, down from $101.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ratings and Planning revenue decreased to $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $70.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was the result of a decline in syndicated digital products offset by higher revenue in TV and cross-platform products. TV and cross-platform product revenue was higher on a year-over-year basis due to higher local TV revenue and increased deliveries of cross-platform products.

Analytics and Optimization revenue declined to $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was related to lower digital custom marketing solution sales and deliveries in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was offset, in part, by increased revenue from Activation products.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by revenue from new products and new customers.

Due in part to a decline in market capitalization and revenue, the company performed an interim impairment assessment as of the end of the quarter. As a result of the assessment, the company took non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million relating to an intangible asset and goodwill. These non-cash impairment charges do not directly impact the company's liquidity, cash flows, compliance with debt covenants, or future operations.

During the second quarter of 2019, the company recorded a $5.0 million liability related to the previously disclosed SEC investigation, which management believes is a reasonable estimate of the company's probable liability for this matter.

Primarily as a result of the non-cash impairment charges and legal accrual, net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $279.5 million, or $(4.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $56.0 million, or $(1.02) per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.2 million, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; investigation, litigation and audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives; impairment charges; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $53.8 million, including $4.9 million in restricted cash. The cash balance as of June 30, 2019 is inclusive of $20.0 million in initial cash proceeds that the company received from a capital transaction that was completed toward the close of the quarter. The transaction was intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet and maintain compliance with the minimum cash covenant in the company's senior secured convertible notes, which increases from $20.0 million to $40.0 million upon filing of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total debt principal as of June 30, 2019, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $215.0 million.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding future growth, profitability and cash flow, product development and innovation, customer agreements, financial flexibility and compliance with financial covenants, management's strategic review, legal proceedings, and the impact of non-cash impairment charges. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, Comscore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results.

Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share and per share data)


As of

As of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$

48,963

$

44,096

Restricted cash

4,863

6,102

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,598 and $1,597, respectively

71,231

75,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

15,579

19,972

Total current assets

140,636

145,779

Property and equipment, net

32,819

27,339

Operating right-of-use assets

39,377


Other non-current assets

5,984

8,898

Deferred tax assets

2,783

3,991

Intangible assets, net

93,458

126,945

Goodwill

416,775

641,191

Total assets

$

731,832

$

954,143

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$

40,303

$

29,836

Accrued expenses

54,803

58,140

Contract liability

58,933

64,189

Customer advances

5,926

6,688

Warrants liability

10,798


Current operating lease liabilities

6,548


Other current liabilities

10,996

10,083

Total current liabilities

188,307

168,936

Financing derivatives

25,000

26,100

Senior secured convertible notes

180,909

177,342

Non-current operating lease liabilities

45,928


Deferred rent



10,304

Deferred tax liabilities

314

5,527

Other non-current liabilities

21,298

14,367

Total liabilities

461,756

402,576

Commitments and contingencies


Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018




Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 70,056,765 shares issued and 63,291,969 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019, and 66,154,626 shares issued and 59,389,830 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018

63

59

Additional paid-in capital

1,586,750

1,561,208

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(10,565)

(10,621)

Accumulated deficit

(1,076,188)

(769,095)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

(229,984)

(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity

270,076

551,567

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

731,832

$

954,143

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Revenues

$

96,888

$

101,389

$

199,182

$

207,308









Cost of revenues (1) (2)

51,994

51,526

105,401

98,780

Selling and marketing (1) (2)

23,329

29,647

48,169

55,552

Research and development (1) (2)

16,883

20,889

35,099

39,605

General and administrative (1) (2)

16,932

28,699

36,477

47,360

Investigation and audit related

2,354

4,883

3,196

36,750

Amortization of intangible assets

8,076

8,266

16,181

16,810

Impairment of goodwill

224,272



224,272


Impairment of intangible asset

17,308



17,308


Settlement of litigation, net

5,000

5,250

5,000

5,250

Restructuring (1)

2,949

3,833

2,879

5,090

Total expenses from operations

369,097

152,993

493,982

305,197

Loss from operations

(272,209)

(51,604)

(294,800)

(97,889)

Interest expense, net

(8,242)

(4,124)

(15,001)

(7,029)

Other (expense) income, net

(3,081)

807

(112)

884

(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions

(464)

1,045

(426)

123

Loss before income taxes

(283,996)

(53,876)

(310,339)

(103,911)

Income tax benefit (provision)

4,463

(2,101)

3,292

(3,516)

Net loss

$

(279,533)

$

(55,977)

$

(307,047)

$

(107,427)

Net loss per common share:







Basic and diluted

$

(4.61)

$

(1.02)

$

(5.09)

$

(1.90)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic and diluted

60,697,608

55,192,741

60,315,528

56,703,795

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$

(279,533)

$

(55,977)

$

(307,047)

$

(107,427)

Other comprehensive income (loss):







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

677

(3,975)

56

(2,360)

Total comprehensive loss

$

(278,856)

$

(59,952)

$

(306,991)

$

(109,787)









(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,


2019

2018

2019

2018

Cost of revenues

$

636

$

3,774

$

1,484

$

3,987

Selling and marketing

1,087

5,792

2,403

6,367

Research and development

668

3,972

1,394

4,316

General and administrative

1,913

9,461

5,976

10,210

Restructuring

(266)



(266)


Total stock-based compensation expense

$

4,038

$

22,999

$

10,991

$

24,880

(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)


Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018

Operating activities:


Net loss

$

(307,047)

$

(107,427)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation

6,111

8,839

Non-cash operating lease expense

2,747


Amortization expense of finance leases

1,361


Amortization of intangible assets

16,181

16,810

Impairment of goodwill

224,272


Impairment of intangible asset

17,308


Stock-based compensation

10,991

24,880

Deferred tax (benefit) provision

(3,983)

2,477

Change in fair value of financing derivatives

(1,100)

4,460

Change in fair value of investment in equity securities

2,016

(265)

Accretion of debt discount

3,042

1,978

Amortization of deferred financing costs

525

445

Other

(20)

510

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

4,442

10,638

Prepaid expenses and other assets

3,190

(5,255)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

20,176

(18,138)

Contract liability and customer advances

(6,552)

(14,321)

Operating lease liabilities

(4,364)


Net cash used in operating activities

(10,704)

(74,369)




Investing activities:


Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities

705


Purchases of property and equipment

(1,893)

(1,287)

Capitalized internal-use software costs

(5,619)

(5,228)

Net cash used in investing activities

(6,807)

(6,515)




Financing activities:


Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes



100,000

Debt issuance costs



(5,123)

Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid

19,894


Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable



4,676

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction

4,252


Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

1,191

164

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards

(1,210)

(4,275)

Principal payments on finance leases

(1,417)


Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements

(1,662)

(5,359)

Net cash provided by financing activities

21,048

90,083

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

91

(1,136)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

3,628

8,063

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

50,198

45,125

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

53,826

$

53,188





As of June 30,

2019

2018

Cash and cash equivalents

$

48,963

$

46,589

Restricted cash

4,863

6,599

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$

53,826

$

53,188

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(279,533)

$

(55,977)

$

(307,047)

$

(107,427)








Income tax (benefit) provision

(4,463)

2,101

(3,292)

3,516

Interest expense, net

8,242

4,124

15,001

7,029

Depreciation

3,005

4,276

6,111

8,839

Amortization expense of finance leases

787



1,361


Amortization of intangible assets

8,076

8,266

16,181

16,810

EBITDA

(263,886)

(37,210)

(271,685)

(71,233)








Adjustments:






Stock-based compensation

4,304

22,999

11,257

24,880

Investigation and audit related

2,354

4,883

3,196

36,750

Settlement of litigation, net

5,000

5,250

5,000

5,250

Restructuring

2,949

3,833

2,879

5,090

Impairment of goodwill

224,272



224,272


Impairment of intangible asset

17,308



17,308


Private placement issuance cost

1,154



1,154


Other expense, net (1)

3,304

1,506

916

4,135

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,241)

$

1,261

$

(5,703)

$

4,872

(1) Adjustments to other expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

2019
(Unaudited)

2018
(Unaudited)

Net loss (GAAP)

$

(279,533)

$

(55,977)

$

(307,047)

$

(107,427)








Adjustments:






Stock-based compensation

4,304

22,999

11,257

24,880

Investigation and audit related

2,354

4,883

3,196

36,750

Amortization of intangible assets (1)

8,076

8,266

16,181

16,810

Settlement of litigation, net

5,000

5,250

5,000

5,250

Restructuring

2,949

3,833

2,879

5,090

Impairment of goodwill

224,272



224,272


Impairment of intangible asset

17,308



17,308


Private placement issuance cost

1,154



1,154


Other expense, net (2)

3,304

1,506

916

4,135

Non-GAAP net loss

$

(10,812)

$

(9,240)

$

(24,884)

$

(14,512)

(1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, amortization of intangible assets was added as an adjustment in our calculation of non-GAAP net loss. Prior year non-GAAP net loss has been recast to include this adjustment, which is intended to better reflect our core operating performance.

(2) Adjustments to other expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, investigation, audit-related and litigation expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.

Three Months Ended June 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As
reported
(GAAP)

Less: stock-
based
compensation

As
adjusted
(non-
GAAP)

% of
GAAP
Revenue

As

 reported
(GAAP)

Less: stock
-based
compensation

As
adjusted
(non-
GAAP)

% of
GAAP
Revenue

Revenues

$

96,888





100.0

%

$

101,389





100.0

%

Cost of revenues

51,994

$

636

$

51,358

53.0

%

51,526

$

3,774

$

47,752

47.1

%

Gross profit

44,894

(636)

45,530

47.0

%

49,863

(3,774)

53,637

52.9

%

Selling and marketing

23,329

1,087

22,242

23.0

%

29,647

5,792

23,855

23.5

%

Research and development

16,883

668

16,215

16.7

%

20,889

3,972

16,917

16.7

%

General and administrative

16,932

1,913

15,019

15.5

%

28,699

9,461

19,238

19.0

%

Restructuring

2,949

(266)

3,215

3.3

%

3,833



3,833

3.8

%



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

(In thousands)

As
reported
(GAAP)

Less: stock-
based
compensation

As
adjusted
(non-
GAAP)

% of
GAAP
Revenue

As
reported
(GAAP)

Less: stock-
based
compensation

As
adjusted
(non-
GAAP)

% of
GAAP
Revenue

Revenues

$

199,182





100.0

%

$

207,308





100.0

%

Cost of revenues

105,401

$

1,484

$

103,917

52.2

%

98,780

$

3,987

$

94,793

45.7

%

Gross profit

93,781

(1,484)

95,265

47.8

%

108,528

(3,987)

112,515

54.3

%

Selling and marketing

48,169

2,403

45,766

23.0

%

55,552

6,367

49,185

23.7

%

Research and development

35,099

1,394

33,705

16.9

%

39,605

4,316

35,289

17.0

%

General and administrative

36,477

5,976

30,501

15.3

%

47,360

10,210

37,150

17.9

%

Restructuring

2,879

(266)

3,145

1.6

%

5,090



5,090

2.5

%

We do not provide GAAP cost of revenues, selling and marketing, research and development, general and administrative, and restructuring expense on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation expense is uncertain, depends on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis.

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands)

2019
(Unaudited)

% of
Revenue

2018
(Unaudited)

% of
Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

68,922

71.1

%

$

70,501

69.5

%

$

(1,579)

(2.2)

%

Analytics and Optimization

17,293

17.9

%

20,533

20.3

%

(3,240)

(15.8)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

10,673

11.0

%

10,355

10.2

%

318

3.1

%

Total revenues

$

96,888

100

%

$

101,389

100

%

$

(4,501)

(4.4)

%







Six Months Ended June 30,



(In thousands)

2019
(Unaudited)

% of
Revenue

2018
(Unaudited)

% of
Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Ratings and Planning

$

139,499

70.0

%

$

140,070

67.6

%

$

(571)

(0.4)

%

Analytics and Optimization

38,751

19.5

%

46,264

22.3

%

(7,513)

(16.2)

%

Movies Reporting and Analytics

20,932

10.5

%

20,974

10.1

%

(42)

(0.2)

%

Total revenues

$

199,182

100

%

$

207,308

100

%

$

(8,126)

(3.9)

%

SOURCE Comscore

