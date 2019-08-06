Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

RESTON, Va., Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Year-over-year revenue for the second quarter declined 4.4% to $96.9 million

Including 2019 non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million , net loss of $279.5 million , or $(4.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $56.0 million , or $(1.02) per share in the year-ago quarter

, net loss of , or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the year-ago quarter Adjusted EBITDA loss of $3.2 million , compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter

, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of in the year-ago quarter Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $53.8 million , compared to $50.2 million as of December 31, 2018

"In the second quarter, we took significant steps to better prioritize, refocus and invest in our product portfolio, and provide our customers with innovative technologies and services which we believe will drive us to a position of profitability and growth faster and more efficiently," said Dale Fuller, director and interim chief executive officer of Comscore. "Additionally, we reduced core operating costs in the quarter, which provided greater financial flexibility as we seek to maximize our resources. The management team is exploring all aspects of the business and is conducting a comprehensive strategic review of all our options, making sure that our talent is focused on developing compelling products that our customers want and need. We believe this approach should ultimately allow us to generate break-even to positive operating cash flow later this year."

Second Quarter Summary Results

Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 was $96.9 million, down from $101.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ratings and Planning revenue decreased to $68.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $70.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was the result of a decline in syndicated digital products offset by higher revenue in TV and cross-platform products. TV and cross-platform product revenue was higher on a year-over-year basis due to higher local TV revenue and increased deliveries of cross-platform products.

Analytics and Optimization revenue declined to $17.3 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $20.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was related to lower digital custom marketing solution sales and deliveries in the second quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was offset, in part, by increased revenue from Activation products.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $10.7 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $10.4 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was driven by revenue from new products and new customers.

Due in part to a decline in market capitalization and revenue, the company performed an interim impairment assessment as of the end of the quarter. As a result of the assessment, the company took non-cash impairment charges totaling $241.6 million relating to an intangible asset and goodwill. These non-cash impairment charges do not directly impact the company's liquidity, cash flows, compliance with debt covenants, or future operations.

During the second quarter of 2019, the company recorded a $5.0 million liability related to the previously disclosed SEC investigation, which management believes is a reasonable estimate of the company's probable liability for this matter.

Primarily as a result of the non-cash impairment charges and legal accrual, net loss for the second quarter of 2019 was $279.5 million, or $(4.61) per share, compared to a net loss of $56.0 million, or $(1.02) per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA loss was $3.2 million, compared to positive adjusted EBITDA of $1.3 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; investigation, litigation and audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives; impairment charges; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $53.8 million, including $4.9 million in restricted cash. The cash balance as of June 30, 2019 is inclusive of $20.0 million in initial cash proceeds that the company received from a capital transaction that was completed toward the close of the quarter. The transaction was intended to strengthen the company's balance sheet and maintain compliance with the minimum cash covenant in the company's senior secured convertible notes, which increases from $20.0 million to $40.0 million upon filing of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. Total debt principal as of June 30, 2019, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $215.0 million.

About Comscore

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, Comscore's expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding future growth, profitability and cash flow, product development and innovation, customer agreements, financial flexibility and compliance with financial covenants, management's strategic review, legal proceedings, and the impact of non-cash impairment charges. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, Comscore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to Comscore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that Comscore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. Comscore does not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaims, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results.

Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)



As of

As of

June 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,963



$ 44,096

Restricted cash 4,863



6,102

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,598 and $1,597, respectively 71,231



75,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,579



19,972

Total current assets 140,636



145,779

Property and equipment, net 32,819



27,339

Operating right-of-use assets 39,377



—

Other non-current assets 5,984



8,898

Deferred tax assets 2,783



3,991

Intangible assets, net 93,458



126,945

Goodwill 416,775



641,191

Total assets $ 731,832



$ 954,143

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 40,303



$ 29,836

Accrued expenses 54,803



58,140

Contract liability 58,933



64,189

Customer advances 5,926



6,688

Warrants liability 10,798



—

Current operating lease liabilities 6,548



—

Other current liabilities 10,996



10,083

Total current liabilities 188,307



168,936

Financing derivatives 25,000



26,100

Senior secured convertible notes 180,909



177,342

Non-current operating lease liabilities 45,928



—

Deferred rent —



10,304

Deferred tax liabilities 314



5,527

Other non-current liabilities 21,298



14,367

Total liabilities 461,756



402,576

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 70,056,765 shares issued and 63,291,969 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2019, and 66,154,626 shares issued and 59,389,830 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 63



59

Additional paid-in capital 1,586,750



1,561,208

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (10,565)



(10,621)

Accumulated deficit (1,076,188)



(769,095)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (229,984)



(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity 270,076



551,567

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 731,832



$ 954,143



COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 96,888



$ 101,389



$ 199,182



$ 207,308



















Cost of revenues (1) (2)

51,994



51,526



105,401



98,780

Selling and marketing (1) (2)

23,329



29,647



48,169



55,552

Research and development (1) (2)

16,883



20,889



35,099



39,605

General and administrative (1) (2)

16,932



28,699



36,477



47,360

Investigation and audit related

2,354



4,883



3,196



36,750

Amortization of intangible assets

8,076



8,266



16,181



16,810

Impairment of goodwill

224,272



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset

17,308



—



17,308



—

Settlement of litigation, net

5,000



5,250



5,000



5,250

Restructuring (1)

2,949



3,833



2,879



5,090

Total expenses from operations

369,097



152,993



493,982



305,197

Loss from operations

(272,209)



(51,604)



(294,800)



(97,889)

Interest expense, net

(8,242)



(4,124)



(15,001)



(7,029)

Other (expense) income, net

(3,081)



807



(112)



884

(Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions

(464)



1,045



(426)



123

Loss before income taxes

(283,996)



(53,876)



(310,339)



(103,911)

Income tax benefit (provision)

4,463



(2,101)



3,292



(3,516)

Net loss

$ (279,533)



$ (55,977)



$ (307,047)



$ (107,427)

Net loss per common share:















Basic and diluted

$ (4.61)



$ (1.02)



$ (5.09)



$ (1.90)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:















Basic and diluted

60,697,608



55,192,741



60,315,528



56,703,795

Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (279,533)



$ (55,977)



$ (307,047)



$ (107,427)

Other comprehensive income (loss):















Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

677



(3,975)



56



(2,360)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (278,856)



$ (59,952)



$ (306,991)



$ (109,787)



















(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:







Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues

$ 636



$ 3,774



$ 1,484



$ 3,987

Selling and marketing

1,087



5,792



2,403



6,367

Research and development

668



3,972



1,394



4,316

General and administrative

1,913



9,461



5,976



10,210

Restructuring

(266)



—



(266)



—

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 4,038



$ 22,999



$ 10,991



$ 24,880





(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Six Months Ended June 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (307,047)



$ (107,427)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 6,111



8,839

Non-cash operating lease expense 2,747



—

Amortization expense of finance leases 1,361



—

Amortization of intangible assets 16,181



16,810

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—

Stock-based compensation 10,991



24,880

Deferred tax (benefit) provision (3,983)



2,477

Change in fair value of financing derivatives (1,100)



4,460

Change in fair value of investment in equity securities 2,016



(265)

Accretion of debt discount 3,042



1,978

Amortization of deferred financing costs 525



445

Other (20)



510

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 4,442



10,638

Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,190



(5,255)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities 20,176



(18,138)

Contract liability and customer advances (6,552)



(14,321)

Operating lease liabilities (4,364)



—

Net cash used in operating activities (10,704)



(74,369)









Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities 705



—

Purchases of property and equipment (1,893)



(1,287)

Capitalized internal-use software costs (5,619)



(5,228)

Net cash used in investing activities (6,807)



(6,515)









Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes —



100,000

Debt issuance costs —



(5,123)

Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid 19,894



—

Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable —



4,676

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction 4,252



—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,191



164

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,210)



(4,275)

Principal payments on finance leases (1,417)



—

Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (1,662)



(5,359)

Net cash provided by financing activities 21,048



90,083

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 91



(1,136)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 3,628



8,063

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,198



45,125

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 53,826



$ 53,188











As of June 30,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 48,963



$ 46,589

Restricted cash 4,863



6,599

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 53,826



$ 53,188



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (279,533)



$ (55,977)



$ (307,047)



$ (107,427)

















Income tax (benefit) provision (4,463)



2,101



(3,292)



3,516

Interest expense, net 8,242



4,124



15,001



7,029

Depreciation 3,005



4,276



6,111



8,839

Amortization expense of finance leases 787



—



1,361



—

Amortization of intangible assets 8,076



8,266



16,181



16,810

EBITDA (263,886)



(37,210)



(271,685)



(71,233)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based compensation 4,304



22,999



11,257



24,880

Investigation and audit related 2,354



4,883



3,196



36,750

Settlement of litigation, net 5,000



5,250



5,000



5,250

Restructuring 2,949



3,833



2,879



5,090

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—



17,308



—

Private placement issuance cost 1,154



—



1,154



—

Other expense, net (1) 3,304



1,506



916



4,135

Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,241)



$ 1,261



$ (5,703)



$ 4,872





(1) Adjustments to other expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (279,533)



$ (55,977)



$ (307,047)



$ (107,427)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based compensation 4,304



22,999



11,257



24,880

Investigation and audit related 2,354



4,883



3,196



36,750

Amortization of intangible assets (1) 8,076



8,266



16,181



16,810

Settlement of litigation, net 5,000



5,250



5,000



5,250

Restructuring 2,949



3,833



2,879



5,090

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—



17,308



—

Private placement issuance cost 1,154



—



1,154



—

Other expense, net (2) 3,304



1,506



916



4,135

Non-GAAP net loss $ (10,812)



$ (9,240)



$ (24,884)



$ (14,512)





(1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, amortization of intangible assets was added as an adjustment in our calculation of non-GAAP net loss. Prior year non-GAAP net loss has been recast to include this adjustment, which is intended to better reflect our core operating performance. (2) Adjustments to other expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investment included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, investigation, audit-related and litigation expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.



Three Months Ended June 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock

-based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 96,888











100.0 %

$ 101,389











100.0 % Cost of revenues 51,994



$ 636



$ 51,358



53.0 %

51,526



$ 3,774



$ 47,752



47.1 % Gross profit 44,894



(636)



45,530



47.0 %

49,863



(3,774)



53,637



52.9 % Selling and marketing 23,329



1,087



22,242



23.0 %

29,647



5,792



23,855



23.5 % Research and development 16,883



668



16,215



16.7 %

20,889



3,972



16,917



16.7 % General and administrative 16,932



1,913



15,019



15.5 %

28,699



9,461



19,238



19.0 % Restructuring 2,949



(266)



3,215



3.3 %

3,833



—



3,833



3.8 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock-

based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 199,182











100.0 %

$ 207,308











100.0 % Cost of revenues 105,401



$ 1,484



$ 103,917



52.2 %

98,780



$ 3,987



$ 94,793



45.7 % Gross profit 93,781



(1,484)



95,265



47.8 %

108,528



(3,987)



112,515



54.3 % Selling and marketing 48,169



2,403



45,766



23.0 %

55,552



6,367



49,185



23.7 % Research and development 35,099



1,394



33,705



16.9 %

39,605



4,316



35,289



17.0 % General and administrative 36,477



5,976



30,501



15.3 %

47,360



10,210



37,150



17.9 % Restructuring 2,879



(266)



3,145



1.6 %

5,090



—



5,090



2.5 %

We do not provide GAAP cost of revenues, selling and marketing, research and development, general and administrative, and restructuring expense on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation expense is uncertain, depends on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis.

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,







(In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

2018

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 68,922



71.1 %

$ 70,501



69.5 %

$ (1,579)



(2.2) % Analytics and Optimization 17,293



17.9 %

20,533



20.3 %

(3,240)



(15.8) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 10,673



11.0 %

10,355



10.2 %

318



3.1 % Total revenues $ 96,888



100 %

$ 101,389



100 %

$ (4,501)



(4.4) %













Six Months Ended June 30,







(In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

2018

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 139,499



70.0 %

$ 140,070



67.6 %

$ (571)



(0.4) % Analytics and Optimization 38,751



19.5 %

46,264



22.3 %

(7,513)



(16.2) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 20,932



10.5 %

20,974



10.1 %

(42)



(0.2) % Total revenues $ 199,182



100 %

$ 207,308



100 %

$ (8,126)



(3.9) %

SOURCE Comscore

