Comscore Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

RESTON, Va., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Q2 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue for the second quarter was $93.7 million compared to $91.4 million in Q2 2022

compared to in Q2 2022 Net loss of $44.9 million compared to $5.1 million in Q2 2022, resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.1 million and restructuring costs of $4.1 million in Q2 2023

compared to in Q2 2022, resulting primarily from a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of and restructuring costs of in Q2 2023 Adjusted EBITDA of $8.8 million compared to $6.5 million in Q2 2022

compared to in Q2 2022 FX adjusted EBITDA of $9.0 million compared to $4.0 million in Q2 2022

compared to in Q2 2022 Refining full year revenue guidance and maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance

"The second quarter that we're announcing today represents meaningful progress as we remain focused on becoming a more profitable, scalable and nimble organization," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore. "We saw strength in our digital business and particularly in Proximic, our activation business. We continued our double-digit growth in local TV measurement and showed a substantial increase in adjusted EBITDA vs. the second quarter a year ago – all clear signs that we are moving in the right direction. Leaning into our digital heritage and unique scale and granularity, in ways that only Comscore can, we believe we can solve some of the inefficiencies in measurement that media companies and advertisers have tolerated for too long. We are intent on making audience data and measurement actionable for a cross-platform and cookieless world. While there is much work to do, I am confident that the focus and execution we demonstrated in the second quarter will drive us forward as we move into the back half of 2023."

Second Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the second quarter was $93.7 million, up 2.5% from $91.4 million in Q2 2022, driven by growth in both Digital Ad Solutions and Cross Platform Solutions. Digital Ad Solutions revenue was up 2.0% from Q2 2022, primarily due to increased usage of our Activation product (up 32% from the prior year quarter), along with higher revenue from certain custom digital products, which offset a decline in our syndicated digital revenue. Cross Platform Solutions revenue was up 3.1% from Q2 2022, with double-digit growth in local TV and continued strength in our movies business.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $92.1 million, a decrease of 4.1% compared to $96.0 million in Q2 2022. The primary driver of the decline was employee compensation, which decreased from ongoing restructuring efforts and a higher amount of capitalization related to internally developed software as we increased our focus on product infrastructure and innovation in 2023. In connection with the restructuring plan announced in September 2022, we incurred restructuring costs of $4.1 million in Q2 2023.

Due in part to a decline in our stock price and market capitalization, we performed an interim review of our goodwill at quarter-end, resulting in a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $44.1 million as of June 30, 2023. This charge does not directly impact the Company's liquidity, cash flows or future operations.

Primarily due to the goodwill impairment charge and restructuring costs, net loss for the quarter was $44.9 million, compared to $5.1 million in Q2 2022. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.51) and $(0.10) for Q2 2023 and Q2 2022, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $8.8 million, compared to $6.5 million in Q2 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 9.4% and 7.1%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $9.0 million, compared to $4.0 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, impairment of goodwill, restructuring costs, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants liability, and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of June 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $23.1 million. Total debt principal, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $18.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe full-year 2023 revenue growth will be in the lower end of the range we previously provided, with growth in the low single digits over 2022, and are reaffirming our guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits.

We do not provide GAAP net (loss) income on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net (loss) income, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income (loss). These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



As of

As of

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (In thousands, except share and par value data) (Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,657

$ 20,044 Restricted cash 398

398 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $864 and $798, respectively 54,404

68,457 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 13,852

15,922 Total current assets 91,311

104,821 Property and equipment, net 37,835

36,367 Operating right-of-use assets 22,721

23,864 Deferred tax assets 3,479

3,351 Intangible assets, net 9,716

13,327 Goodwill 344,066

387,973 Other non-current assets 10,350

10,883 Total assets $ 519,478

$ 580,586 Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 31,354

$ 29,090 Accrued expenses 38,237

43,393 Contract liabilities 52,737

52,944 Revolving line of credit 16,000

— Accrued dividends 15,559

7,863 Customer advances 9,567

11,527 Current portion of contingent consideration 3,648

7,134 Current operating lease liabilities 8,053

7,639 Warrants liability 945

718 Other current liabilities 2,255

4,783 Total current liabilities 178,355

165,091 Non-current operating lease liabilities 26,990

29,588 Non-current portion of accrued data costs 28,918

25,106 Non-current revolving line of credit —

16,000 Deferred tax liabilities 1,418

2,127 Other non-current liabilities 7,128

10,627 Total liabilities 242,809

248,539 Commitments and contingencies





Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 82,527,609 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2023 and 82,527,609 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $219,559 as of June 30, 2023, and $211,863 as of December 31, 2022 187,885

187,885 Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and 7,472,391 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022; no shares issued or outstanding as of June 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022 —

— Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 101,851,130 shares issued and 95,086,334 shares outstanding as of June 30, 2023, and 98,869,738 shares issued and 92,104,942 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 95

92 Additional paid-in capital 1,695,281

1,690,783 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,542)

(15,940) Accumulated deficit (1,362,066)

(1,300,789) Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 (229,984)

(229,984) Total stockholders' equity 88,784

144,162 Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity $ 519,478

$ 580,586

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands, except share and per share data) 2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenues $ 93,684

$ 91,434

$ 185,242

$ 185,400















Cost of revenues (1) (2) 52,958

51,467

104,887

104,385 Selling and marketing (1) (2) 17,036

17,485

34,190

34,651 Research and development (1) (2) 8,790

9,917

17,709

19,449 General and administrative (1) (2) 13,274

17,103

26,848

35,220 Impairment of goodwill 44,100

—

44,100

— Restructuring 4,104

—

5,102

— Amortization of intangible assets 801

6,772

3,612

13,551 Total expenses from operations 141,063

102,744

236,448

207,256 Loss from operations (47,379)

(11,310)

(51,206)

(21,856) Other income (expense), net 1,609

4,557

(203)

6,990 (Loss) gain from foreign currency transactions (168)

2,527

(1,634)

2,947 Interest expense, net (363)

(176)

(715)

(376) Loss before income taxes (46,301)

(4,402)

(53,758)

(12,295) Income tax benefit (provision) 1,392

(648)

178

(2,031) Net loss $ (44,909)

$ (5,050)

$ (53,580)

$ (14,326) Net loss available to common stockholders:













Net loss $ (44,909)

$ (5,050)

$ (53,580)

$ (14,326) Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends (3,872)

(3,868)

(7,697)

(7,693) Total net loss available to common stockholders: $ (48,781)

$ (8,918)

$ (61,277)

$ (22,019) Net loss per common share:













Basic and diluted $ (0.51)

$ (0.10)

$ (0.65)

$ (0.24) Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:













Basic and diluted 95,528,637

92,405,250

94,690,383

92,048,120 Comprehensive loss:













Net loss $ (44,909)

$ (5,050)

$ (53,580)

$ (14,326) Other comprehensive (loss) income:













Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment (119)

(4,544)

1,398

(5,085) Total comprehensive loss $ (45,028)

$ (9,594)

$ (52,182)

$ (19,411)















(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item. (2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2022

2022 Cost of revenues $ 244

$ 421

$ 322

$ 722 Selling and marketing 210

409

315

672 Research and development 193

311

248

511 General and administrative 1,014

2,121

1,893

3,893 Total stock-based compensation expense $ 1,661

$ 3,262

$ 2,778

$ 5,798

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)



Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023

2022 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (53,580)

$ (14,326) Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:





Impairment of goodwill 44,100

— Depreciation 9,593

8,356 Amortization of intangible assets 3,612

13,551 Non-cash operating lease expense 2,847

2,990 Stock-based compensation expense 2,778

5,798 Amortization expense of finance leases 849

1,360 Deferred tax (benefit) provision (675)

781 Change in fair value of warrants liability 227

(6,995) Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 155

2,403 Other 860

1,128 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 14,301

14,413 Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,093

(2,278) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities (4,094)

2,544 Contract liabilities and customer advances (3,070)

(1,642) Operating lease liabilities (3,778)

(3,850) Net cash provided by operating activities 16,218

24,233







Investing activities:





Capitalized internal-use software costs (10,884)

(7,587) Purchases of property and equipment (1,122)

(669) Net cash used in investing activities (12,006)

(8,256)







Financing activities:





Contingent consideration payment at initial value (1,037)

— Principal payments on finance leases (888)

(1,456) Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock —

(15,512) Other (254)

(21) Net cash used in financing activities (2,179)

(16,989) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 580

(1,208) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,613

(2,220) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 20,442

22,279 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 23,055

$ 20,059



As of June 30,

2023

2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 22,657

$ 19,634 Restricted cash 398

425 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 23,055

$ 20,059

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net loss to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, (In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited) GAAP net loss $ (44,909)

$ (5,050)

$ (53,580)

$ (14,326)















Depreciation 4,869

4,165

9,593

8,356 Amortization of intangible assets 801

6,772

3,612

13,551 Amortization expense of finance leases 420

656

849

1,360 Interest expense, net 363

176

715

376 Income tax (benefit) provision (1,392)

648

(178)

2,031 EBITDA (39,848)

7,367

(38,989)

11,348















Adjustments:













Impairment of goodwill 44,100

—

44,100

— Restructuring 4,104

—

5,102

— Stock-based compensation expense 1,661

3,262

2,778

5,798 Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs 359

359

718

718 Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability 59

55

155

2,403 Other (income) expense, net (1) (1,588)

(4,560)

227

(6,995) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 8,847

$ 6,483

$ 14,091

$ 13,272 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 9.4 %

7.1 %

7.6 %

7.2 %















Adjustments:













Loss (gain) from foreign currency transactions 168

(2,527)

1,634

(2,947) Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA $ 9,015

$ 3,956

$ 15,725

$ 10,325



(1) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other (expense) income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss for the applicable period.

Revenues

Revenues from our two offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended June 30,







(In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Digital Ad Solutions $ 52,649

56.2 %

$ 51,630

56.5 %

$ 1,019

2.0 % Cross Platform Solutions(1) 41,035

43.8 %

39,804

43.5 %

1,231

3.1 % Total revenues $ 93,684

100.0 %

$ 91,434

100.0 %

$ 2,250

2.5 %



























(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $8.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2023.







Six Months Ended June 30,







(In thousands) 2023 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022 (Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Digital Ad Solutions $ 103,096

55.7 %

$ 104,767

56.5 %

$ (1,671)

(1.6) % Cross Platform Solutions(1) 82,146

44.3 %

80,633

43.5 %

1,513

1.9 % Total revenues $ 185,242

100.0 %

$ 185,400

100.0 %

$ (158)

(0.1) %



























(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $16.5 million in the first half of 2022 to $17.5 million in the first half of 2023.

