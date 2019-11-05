Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results and Announces Leadership Transition

RESTON, Va., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2019. The company also announced today that Bill Livek has been appointed by Comscore's board of directors as chief executive officer and executive vice chairman, effective immediately, bringing his 40 years of experience in the world of media and consumer measurement to the CEO role.

Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter was $94.3 million compared to $102.9 million in the prior-year quarter

compared to in the prior-year quarter Net loss of $10.6 million , or $(0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $24.6 million , or $(0.42) per share in the year-ago quarter

, or per share, compared to a net loss of , or per share in the year-ago quarter Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter increased 23.2% year-over-year to $6.4 million

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of $58.5 million increased 16.5% since Dec. 31, 2018

increased 16.5% since Cost actions taken beginning to flow through; on track to be fully realized in 2020

"This was a transformative quarter for Comscore, as we made substantial progress in refocusing our product portfolio to provide our customers and partners with innovative solutions. During my tenure as interim chief executive officer, we significantly reduced our core operating costs, right-sized our organizational structure, and executed on a strategy that we believe will allow us to achieve breakeven operating cashflow by the end of the year," said Dale Fuller, director and former interim chief executive officer of Comscore. "I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to have served as Comscore's interim CEO and believe we are a stronger organization to continue our transformation and bring innovative products and services to our customers. After much consideration, I believe I am best able to serve Comscore and its mission as a member of the board of directors."

"I would like to thank Dale for his guidance and leadership throughout this transition," said Bill Livek, Comscore's chief executive officer and executive vice chairman. "I am excited about the prospects that lie ahead for Comscore and the opportunities we continue to believe are ripe for disruption. I look forward to capitalizing on these opportunities and creating meaningful value for our stakeholders."

Third Quarter Summary Results

Total revenue in the third quarter of 2019 was $94.3 million, down from $102.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Ratings and Planning revenue decreased to $65.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $70.5 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was the result of a decline in syndicated digital products. TV and cross-platform products were flat compared to the same period last year as a result of higher local TV revenue and increased delivery of cross-platform products, offset by lower national TV revenue.

Analytics and Optimization revenue declined to $18.3 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $22.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The decrease was related to lower digital custom marketing solution sales and deliveries in the third quarter of 2019 as compared to the prior-year period. This decrease was offset, in part, by increased revenue from Activation products.

Movies Reporting and Analytics revenue was $10.7 million in the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

During the third quarter of 2019, the company announced a settlement with the SEC, resolving a previously disclosed investigation into financial accounting and disclosure practices between February 2014 and February 2016. In agreeing to the settlement, which includes a civil monetary penalty of $5.0 million, the company neither admitted nor denied the SEC's allegations. Following a separate proceeding by the SEC, the company received a clawback of $2.1 million from its former chief executive officer.

Net loss for the third quarter of 2019 was $10.6 million, or $(0.16) per share, compared to a net loss of $24.6 million, or $(0.42) per share reported in the year-ago quarter.

For the third quarter of 2019, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $6.4 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $5.2 million in the year-ago quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA excludes stock-based compensation expense; settlement of certain litigation (including the clawback referenced above); investigation, litigation and audit-related expense; restructuring expense; change in fair value of financing derivatives and warrants liability; and other items as presented in the accompanying tables.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2019, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $58.5 million, including $4.7 million in restricted cash and $2.1 million from the clawback related to the SEC proceeding. Total debt principal as of September 30, 2019, including $204.0 million of senior secured convertible notes, was $213.2 million.

Conference Call Information for Today, Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will provide commentary on the company's results in a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET. To access the call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (domestic) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference conference ID # 2225657. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (domestic) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with passcode # 2225657. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share and per share data)









As of

As of

September 30, 2019

December 31, 2018

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,839



$ 44,096

Restricted cash 4,651



6,102

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,182 and $1,597, respectively 59,417



75,609

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,217



19,972

Total current assets 134,124



145,779

Property and equipment, net 32,609



27,339

Operating right-of-use assets 37,923



—

Other non-current assets 2,363



8,898

Deferred tax assets 2,521



3,991

Intangible assets, net 86,483



126,945

Goodwill 415,806



641,191

Total assets $ 711,829



$ 954,143

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 44,921



$ 29,836

Accrued expenses 48,108



58,140

Accrued litigation settlements 6,750



3,500

Contract liability 51,852



64,189

Customer advances 7,706



6,688

Warrants liability 5,905



—

Current operating lease liabilities 6,784



—

Other current liabilities 3,788



6,583

Total current liabilities 175,814



168,936

Financing derivatives 23,200



26,100

Senior secured convertible notes 182,744



177,342

Non-current operating lease liabilities 44,171



—

Deferred rent —



10,304

Deferred tax liabilities 325



5,527

Other non-current liabilities 20,355



14,367

Total liabilities 446,609



402,576

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 150,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 70,955,367 shares issued and 64,190,571 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2019, and 66,154,626 shares issued and 59,389,830 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2018 64



59

Additional paid-in capital 1,595,402



1,561,208

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,515)



(10,621)

Accumulated deficit (1,086,747)



(769,095)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (229,984)



(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity 265,220



551,567

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 711,829



$ 954,143



COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)













Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues

$ 94,300



$ 102,864



$ 293,482



$ 310,172



















Cost of revenues (1) (2)

47,390



49,446



152,791



148,226

Selling and marketing (1) (2)

20,421



24,866



68,590



80,418

Research and development (1) (2)

14,064



18,742



49,163



58,347

General and administrative (1) (2)

14,064



18,707



50,541



66,067

Investigation and audit related

980



696



4,176



37,446

Amortization of intangible assets

6,970



7,896



23,151



24,706

Impairment of goodwill

—



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset

—



—



17,308



—

Settlement of litigation, net

(2,100)



—



2,900



5,250

Restructuring (1)

2,270



51



5,149



5,141

Total expenses from operations

104,059



120,404



598,041



425,601

Loss from operations

(9,759)



(17,540)



(304,559)



(115,429)

Interest expense, net

(8,175)



(4,682)



(23,176)



(11,711)

Other income (expense), net

6,733



(1,711)



6,621



(827)

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

1,194



(304)



768



(181)

Loss before income taxes

(10,007)



(24,237)



(320,346)



(128,148)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(552)



(400)



2,740



(3,916)

Net loss

$ (10,559)



$ (24,637)



$ (317,606)



$ (132,064)

Net loss per common share:















Basic and diluted

$ (0.16)



$ (0.42)



$ (5.16)



$ (2.32)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:















Basic and diluted

64,157,167



58,212,306



61,603,357



56,877,186

Comprehensive loss:















Net loss

$ (10,559)



$ (24,637)



$ (317,606)



$ (132,064)

Other comprehensive loss:















Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(2,950)



(429)



(2,894)



(2,789)

Total comprehensive loss

$ (13,509)



$ (25,066)



$ (320,500)



$ (134,853)



















(1) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Cost of revenues

$ 396



$ 1,248



$ 1,880



$ 5,235

Selling and marketing

756



1,860



3,159



8,227

Research and development

469



1,137



1,863



5,453

General and administrative

1,392



2,066



7,368



12,276

Restructuring

129



—



(137)



—

Total stock-based compensation expense

$ 3,142



$ 6,311



$ 14,133



$ 31,191





(2) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Operating activities:





Net loss $ (317,606)



$ (132,064)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 9,447



12,974

Non-cash operating lease expense 3,987



—

Amortization expense of finance leases 1,974



—

Amortization of intangible assets 23,151



24,706

Impairment of goodwill 224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset 17,308



—

Stock-based compensation 14,133



31,191

Deferred tax (benefit) provision (3,951)



2,828

Change in fair value of financing derivatives (2,900)



10,141

Change in fair value of warrant liability (4,893)



—

Change in fair value of investment in equity securities 2,324



(307)

Non-cash interest expense on senior secured convertible notes 17,374



—

Accretion of debt discount 4,607



3,327

Amortization of deferred financing costs 795



703

Other 657



560

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 14,951



19,480

Prepaid expenses and other assets 2,115



3,502

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, accrued litigation settlements and other liabilities 6,913



(22,449)

Contract liability and customer advances (11,748)



(28,531)

Operating lease liabilities (6,034)



—

Net cash used in operating activities (3,124)



(73,939)









Investing activities:





Proceeds from sale of investment in equity securities 3,776



—

Purchases of property and equipment (2,810)



(2,183)

Capitalized internal-use software costs (8,800)



(7,447)

Net cash used in investing activities (7,834)



(9,630)









Financing activities:





Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes —



100,000

Debt issuance costs —



(5,132)

Proceeds from private placement, net of issuance costs paid 19,769



—

Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable —



7,998

Proceeds from sale-leaseback financing transaction 4,252



—

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 1,191



2,855

Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (1,227)



(4,663)

Principal payments on finance leases (2,080)



—

Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (1,997)



(7,260)

Net cash provided by financing activities 19,908



93,798

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (658)



(1,140)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 8,292



9,089

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 50,198



45,125

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 58,490



$ 54,214











As of September 30,

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,839



$ 47,876

Restricted cash 4,651



6,338

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 58,490



$ 54,214



Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (10,559)



$ (24,637)



$ (317,606)



$ (132,064)

















Income tax provision (benefit) 552



400



(2,740)



3,916

Interest expense, net 8,175



4,682



23,176



11,711

Depreciation 3,336



4,135



9,447



12,974

Amortization expense of finance leases 613



—



1,974



—

Amortization of intangible assets 6,970



7,896



23,151



24,706

EBITDA 9,087



(7,524)



(262,598)



(78,757)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based compensation 3,013



6,311



14,270



31,191

Investigation and audit related 980



696



4,176



37,446

Settlement of litigation, net (2,100)



—



2,900



5,250

Restructuring 2,270



51



5,149



5,141

Impairment of goodwill —



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset —



—



17,308



—

Private placement issuance cost (1) (416)



—



738



—

Other (income) expense, net (2) (6,385)



5,699



(5,469)



9,834

Adjusted EBITDA $ 6,449



$ 5,233



$ 746



$ 10,105





(1) In the second quarter of 2019, we recorded $2.8 million in accrued transaction costs, of which $1.2 million was allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs of $1.6 million were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet. In the third quarter of 2019, we recorded a $1.0 million adjustment due to a change in our estimate of transaction costs by decreasing general and administrative expenses by $0.4 million and additional paid-in capital by $0.6 million. (2) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net loss (GAAP) to non-GAAP net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30, (In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited)

2019

(Unaudited)

2018

(Unaudited) Net loss (GAAP) $ (10,559)



$ (24,637)



$ (317,606)



$ (132,064)

















Adjustments:













Stock-based compensation 3,013



6,311



14,270



31,191

Investigation and audit related 980



696



4,176



37,446

Amortization of intangible assets (1) 6,970



7,896



23,151



24,706

Settlement of litigation, net (2,100)



—



2,900



5,250

Restructuring 2,270



51



5,149



5,141

Impairment of goodwill —



—



224,272



—

Impairment of intangible asset —



—



17,308



—

Private placement issuance cost (2) (416)



—



738



—

Other (income) expense, net (3) (6,385)



5,699



(5,469)



9,834

Non-GAAP net loss $ (6,227)



$ (3,984)



$ (31,111)



$ (18,496)





(1) In the fourth quarter of 2018, amortization of intangible assets was added as an adjustment in our calculation of non-GAAP net loss. Prior year non-GAAP net loss has been recast to include this adjustment, which is intended to better reflect our core operating performance. (2) In the second quarter of 2019, we recorded $2.8 million in accrued transaction costs, of which $1.2 million was allocated to the warrants liability and recorded in general and administrative expenses in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. The remaining transaction costs of $1.6 million were recorded in additional paid-in capital in the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet. In the third quarter of 2019, we recorded a $1.0 million adjustment due to a change in our estimate of transaction costs by decreasing general and administrative expenses by $0.4 million and additional paid-in capital by $0.6 million. (3) Adjustments to other (income) expense, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives, warrants liability and equity securities investment included in other income (expense), net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, investigation, audit-related and litigation expense, fair value adjustments for financing derivatives and warrants, variable interest expense for outstanding senior secured convertible notes, and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or non-GAAP net loss to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP net income (loss), on a forward-looking basis.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure

The following tables present a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items. GAAP expense line items have been adjusted to exclude the effects of stock-based compensation.



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock

-based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock

-based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 94,300











100.0 %

$ 102,864











100.0 % Cost of revenues 47,390



$ 396



$ 46,994



49.8 %

49,446



$ 1,248



$ 48,198



46.9 % Gross profit 46,910



(396)



47,306



50.2 %

53,418



(1,248)



54,666



53.1 % Selling and marketing 20,421



756



19,665



20.9 %

24,866



1,860



23,006



22.4 % Research and development 14,064



469



13,595



14.4 %

18,742



1,137



17,605



17.1 % General and administrative 14,064



1,392



12,672



13.4 %

18,707



2,066



16,641



16.2 % Restructuring 2,270



129



2,141



2.3 %

51



—



51



— %





Nine Months Ended September 30,

2019 (Unaudited)

2018 (Unaudited) (In thousands) As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock

-based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue

As

reported

(GAAP)

Less: stock

-based

compensation

As

adjusted

(non-

GAAP)

% of

GAAP

Revenue Revenues $ 293,482











100.0 %

$ 310,172











100.0 % Cost of revenues 152,791



$ 1,880



$ 150,911



51.4 %

148,226



$ 5,235



$ 142,991



46.1 % Gross profit 140,691



(1,880)



142,571



48.6 %

161,946



(5,235)



167,181



53.9 % Selling and marketing 68,590



3,159



65,431



22.3 %

80,418



8,227



72,191



23.3 % Research and development 49,163



1,863



47,300



16.1 %

58,347



5,453



52,894



17.1 % General and administrative 50,541



7,368



43,173



14.7 %

66,067



12,276



53,791



17.3 % Restructuring 5,149



(137)



5,286



1.8 %

5,141



—



5,141



1.7 %

We do not provide GAAP cost of revenues, selling and marketing, research and development, general and administrative, and restructuring expense on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense without unreasonable effort. Stock-based compensation expense is uncertain, depends on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP operating expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis.

Revenues

Revenues from our three offerings of products and services are as follows:



Three Months Ended September 30,







(In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

2018

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 65,334



69.3 %

$ 70,499



68.4 %

$ (5,165)



(7.3) % Analytics and Optimization 18,252



19.3 %

22,215



21.6 %

(3,963)



(17.8) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 10,714



11.4 %

10,150



10.0 %

564



5.6 % Total revenues $ 94,300



100 %

$ 102,864



100 %

$ (8,564)



(8.3) %













Nine Months Ended September 30,







(In thousands) 2019

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

2018

(Unaudited)

% of

Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance Ratings and Planning $ 204,833



69.8 %

$ 210,569



67.9 %

$ (5,736)



(2.7) % Analytics and Optimization 57,003



19.4 %

68,479



22.1 %

(11,476)



(16.8) % Movies Reporting and Analytics 31,646



10.8 %

31,124



10.0 %

522



1.7 % Total revenues $ 293,482



100 %

$ 310,172



100 %

$ (16,690)



(5.4) %

SOURCE Comscore

