Comscore Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

News provided by

Comscore, Inc.

06 Nov, 2023, 16:10 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today reported financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Q3 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue for the third quarter was $91.0 million compared to $92.8 million in Q3 2022
  • Net income of $2.6 million compared to net loss of $52.4 million in Q3 2022
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.4 million compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2022
  • FX adjusted EBITDA of $12.3 million compared to $8.9 million in Q3 2022
  • Lowering full year revenue guidance and maintaining adjusted EBITDA guidance

"Despite challenging end-markets that impacted revenue in the quarter, we delivered double-digit growth in local TV, more than 20% growth in Activation and Comscore Campaign Ratings, and a significant increase in profitability and adjusted EBITDA. As we close out 2023 and look to 2024, we will continue to leverage Comscore's complete view of audiences across platforms to deliver value for our clients and shareholders," said Jon Carpenter, CEO of Comscore.

Third Quarter Summary Results

Revenue in the third quarter was $91.0 million, down 1.9% from $92.8 million in Q3 2022. Digital Ad Solutions revenue declined 3.6% from Q3 2022, primarily due to the timing of deliverables for certain custom digital products and lower revenue from our syndicated digital products, partially offset by increased usage of our Activation product and growth in Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR). On a combined basis, Activation and CCR delivered growth rates of 23% for the quarter and 26% year to date compared to 2022. Cross Platform Solutions revenue was up 0.2% from Q3 2022, driven by continued double-digit growth in local TV revenue, offset by lower national TV revenue. Movies revenue was flat compared to the prior year quarter.

Our core operating expenses, which include cost of revenues, sales and marketing, research and development and general and administrative expenses, were $86.3 million, a decrease of 4.5% compared to $90.4 million in Q3 2022. The primary driver of the decline was employee compensation, which decreased from ongoing restructuring efforts and a higher amount of capitalization related to internally developed software as we increased our focus on product infrastructure and innovation in 2023. We also abandoned two office spaces during the quarter, which resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of $1.5 million.

Net income was $2.6 million in Q3 2023, compared to net loss of $52.4 million in Q3 2022, resulting in net income (loss) margins of 2.9% and (56.5)% of revenue, respectively. After accounting for dividends on our convertible preferred stock, loss per share attributable to common shares was $(0.02) and $(0.60) for Q3 2023 and Q3 2022, respectively.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $13.4 million, compared to $11.7 million in Q3 2022, resulting in adjusted EBITDA margins of 14.7% and 12.6%, respectively. Excluding the impact of foreign currency transactions, FX adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $12.3 million, compared to $8.9 million in Q3 2022. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude stock-based compensation, amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs, restructuring costs, change in fair value of contingent consideration and warrants liability, impairment of goodwill, impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets, transformation costs (added in Q3 2023 and applied to prior periods), and other items as presented in the accompanying tables. FX adjusted EBITDA excludes these items as well as gain/loss from foreign currency transactions.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2023, cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash totaled $30.3 million. Total debt principal, including $16.0 million in outstanding borrowings under our senior secured revolving credit agreement, was $21.0 million.

2023 Outlook

Based on current trends and expectations, we believe full-year 2023 revenue will be flat to down 1% compared to 2022 and are reaffirming our guidance for an adjusted EBITDA margin in the double digits.

We do not provide GAAP net income (loss) or net income (loss) margin on a forward-looking basis because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty our future stock-based compensation expense, fair value adjustments, variable interest expense, litigation and restructuring expense and any unusual gains or losses without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. For this reason, we are unable without unreasonable effort to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA or adjusted EBITDA margin to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin, on a forward-looking basis.

Conference Call Information for Today, Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. ET. The live audio webcast along with supplemental information will be accessible at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations. Participants can obtain dial-in information by registering for the call at the same web address and are advised to register in advance of the call to avoid delays. Following the conference call, a replay will be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore

Comscore is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, our expectations, forecasts, plans and opinions regarding expected revenue and adjusted EBITDA margin for 2023, growth areas, strategic and financial focus areas, economic and industry trends, value delivery to clients and shareholders, product infrastructure and innovation, and restructuring plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, changes in our business and customer, partner and vendor relationships; external market conditions and competition; changes or declines in ad spending or other macroeconomic factors; evolving privacy and regulatory standards; and our ability to achieve our expected strategic, financial and operational plans, including the restructuring plan we announced in September 2022. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that we make from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. We do not intend or undertake, and expressly disclaim, any duty or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing in this press release adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and FX adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), net income (loss) margin, various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results. Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

Media
Kai Heslop
KCSA Strategic Communications
[email protected]

Investors
John Tinker
Comscore, Inc.
212-203-2129
[email protected]

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


As of

As of

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022

(In thousands, except share and par value data)

(Unaudited)

Assets


Current assets:


Cash and cash equivalents

$                 30,067

$                 20,044

Restricted cash

186

398

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $496 and $798, respectively

46,469

68,457

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

13,893

15,922

Total current assets

90,615

104,821

Property and equipment, net

41,401

36,367

Operating right-of-use assets

19,750

23,864

Deferred tax assets

3,075

3,351

Intangible assets, net

8,915

13,327

Goodwill

343,542

387,973

Other non-current assets

11,541

10,883

Total assets

$               518,839

$               580,586

Liabilities, Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity


Current liabilities:


Accounts payable

$                 32,382

$                 29,090

Accrued expenses

35,777

43,393

Contract liabilities

50,901

52,944

Revolving line of credit

16,000

Accrued dividends

19,846

7,863

Customer advances

7,595

11,527

Current portion of contingent consideration

3,676

7,134

Current operating lease liabilities

7,954

7,639

Other current liabilities

4,742

5,501

Total current liabilities

178,873

165,091

Non-current operating lease liabilities

24,903

29,588

Non-current portion of accrued data costs

30,647

25,106

Non-current revolving line of credit


16,000

Deferred tax liabilities

1,832

2,127

Other non-current liabilities

9,133

10,627

Total liabilities

245,388

248,539

Commitments and contingencies


Convertible redeemable preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized and 82,527,609 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2023 and 82,527,609 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022; aggregate liquidation preference of $223,846 as of September 30, 2023, and $211,863 as of December 31, 2022

187,885

187,885

Stockholders' equity:


Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and 7,472,391 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022; no shares issued or outstanding as of September 30, 2023 or December 31, 2022


Common stock, $0.001 par value; 275,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 101,851,130 shares issued and 95,086,334 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2023, and 98,869,738 shares issued and 92,104,942 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022

95

92

Additional paid-in capital

1,695,998

1,690,783

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(16,809)

(15,940)

Accumulated deficit

(1,363,734)

(1,300,789)

Treasury stock, at cost, 6,764,796 shares as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022

(229,984)

(229,984)

Total stockholders' equity

85,566

144,162

Total liabilities, convertible redeemable preferred stock and stockholders' equity

$               518,839

$               580,586

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

2023

2022

2023

2022

Revenues

$                 91,000

$                 92,783

$               276,242

$               278,183








Cost of revenues (1) (2)

50,473

51,530

155,360

155,915

Selling and marketing (1) (2)

14,794

17,199

48,984

51,850

Research and development (1) (2)

8,083

8,741

25,792

28,190

General and administrative (1) (2)

12,928

12,899

39,776

48,119

Amortization of intangible assets

800

6,772

4,412

20,323

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

1,502


1,502

Restructuring

353

5,784

5,455

5,784

Impairment of goodwill


46,300

44,100

46,300

Total expenses from operations

88,933

149,225

325,381

356,481

Income (loss) from operations

2,067

(56,442)

(49,139)

(78,298)

Other income, net

628

1,477

425

8,467

Gain (loss) from foreign currency transactions

1,090

2,781

(544)

5,728

Interest expense, net

(426)

(284)

(1,141)

(660)

Income (loss) before income taxes

3,359

(52,468)

(50,399)

(64,763)

Income tax (provision) benefit

(741)

86

(563)

(1,945)

Net income (loss)

$                   2,618

$               (52,382)

$               (50,962)

$               (66,708)

Net loss available to common stockholders:






Net income (loss)

$                   2,618

$               (52,382)

$               (50,962)

$               (66,708)

Convertible redeemable preferred stock dividends

(4,286)

(3,910)

(11,983)

(11,603)

Total net loss available to common stockholders

$                 (1,668)

$               (56,292)

$               (62,945)

$               (78,311)

Net loss per common share:






Basic and diluted

$                   (0.02)

$                   (0.60)

$                   (0.66)

$                   (0.85)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share
calculation - Common Stock:






Basic and diluted

97,709,191

93,347,017

95,704,106

92,380,984

Comprehensive income (loss):






Net income (loss)

$                   2,618

$               (52,382)

$               (50,962)

$               (66,708)

Other comprehensive loss:






Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

(2,267)

(4,553)

(869)

(9,638)

Total comprehensive income (loss)

$                      351

$               (56,935)

$               (51,831)

$               (76,346)








(1) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented as a separate line item.

(2) Stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:












Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2023

2022

2022

2022

Cost of revenues

$                      113

$                      155

$                      435

$                      877

Selling and marketing

96

132

411

804

Research and development

85

116

333

627

General and administrative

747

1,013

2,640

4,906

Total stock-based compensation expense

$                   1,041

$                   1,416

$                   3,819

$                   7,214

COMSCORE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)


Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

Operating activities:


Net loss

$               (50,962)

$               (66,708)

Adjustments to reconcile to net cash provided by operating activities:


Impairment of goodwill

44,100

46,300

Depreciation

14,613

12,542

Amortization of intangible assets

4,412

20,323

Non-cash operating lease expense

4,196

4,540

Stock-based compensation expense

3,819

7,214

Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

1,502

Amortization expense of finance leases

1,268

1,875

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

252

2,447

Change in fair value of warrants liability

(407)

(8,471)

Deferred tax benefit

(61)

(90)

Other

1,295

1,456

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

21,899

22,143

Prepaid expenses and other assets

132

(1,081)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

(2,779)

3,159

Contract liabilities and customer advances

(7,013)

(3,448)

Operating lease liabilities

(5,981)

(5,665)

Net cash provided by operating activities

30,285

36,536




Investing activities:


Capitalized internal-use software costs

(16,609)

(12,402)

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,240)

(823)

Net cash used in investing activities

(17,849)

(13,225)




Financing activities:


Principal payments on finance leases

(1,337)

(2,004)

Contingent consideration payment at initial value

(1,037)

Payments for dividends on convertible redeemable preferred stock


(15,512)

Other

(276)

(61)

Net cash used in financing activities

(2,650)

(17,577)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

25

(2,502)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

9,811

3,232

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

20,442

22,279

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$                 30,253

$                 25,511



As of September 30,


2023

2022

Cash and cash equivalents

$                 30,067

$                 25,086

Restricted cash

186

425

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$                 30,253

$                 25,511

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) margin to non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA for each of the periods identified:


Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

(In thousands)

2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

2023 (Unaudited)

2022 (Unaudited)

GAAP net income (loss)

$               2,618

$           (52,382)

$           (50,962)

$           (66,708)








Depreciation

5,020

4,186

14,613

12,542

Income tax provision (benefit)

741

(86)

563

1,945

Amortization of intangible assets

800

6,772

4,412

20,323

Interest expense, net

426

284

1,141

660

Amortization expense of finance leases

419

515

1,268

1,875

EBITDA

10,024

(40,711)

(28,965)

(29,363)








Adjustments:






Impairment of right-of-use and long-lived assets

1,502


1,502

Stock-based compensation expense

1,041

1,416

3,819

7,214

Transformation costs (1)

653


753

460

Amortization of cloud-computing implementation costs

360

358

1,078

1,076

Restructuring

353

5,784

5,455

5,784

Change in fair value of contingent consideration liability

97

44

252

2,447

Other income, net(2)

(634)

(1,476)

(407)

(8,464)

Impairment of goodwill


46,300

44,100

46,300

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$             13,396

$             11,715

$             27,587

$             25,454

Net income (loss) margin(3)

2.9 %

(56.5) %

(18.4) %

(24.0) %

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin (4)

14.7 %

12.6 %

10.0 %

9.2 %








Adjustments:






(Gain) loss from foreign currency transactions

(1,090)

(2,781)

544

(5,728)

Non-GAAP FX adjusted EBITDA

$             12,306

$               8,934

$             28,131

$             19,726

(1) Transformation costs represent expenses incurred prior to formal launch of identified strategic projects with anticipated long-term benefits to the company. These costs generally relate to third-party consulting and non-capitalizable technology costs tied directly to the identified projects. We added transformation costs as an adjustment in Q3 2023 for greater transparency around these costs and have applied the adjustment to prior periods for comparison.

(2) Adjustments to other income, net reflects non-cash changes in the fair value of warrants liability included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss).

(3) Net income (loss) margin is calculated by dividing net income (loss) by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.

(4) Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenues reported on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss) for the applicable period.

Revenues

Revenues from our two offerings of products and services are as follows:


Three Months Ended September 30,



(In thousands)

2023
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Digital Ad Solutions

$         50,501

55.5 %

$         52,360

56.4 %

$         (1,859)

(3.6) %

Cross Platform Solutions(1)

40,499

44.5 %

40,423

43.6 %

76

0.2 %

Total revenues

$         91,000

100.0 %

$         92,783

100.0 %

$         (1,783)

(1.9) %












(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which was $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2022 and 2023.


Nine Months Ended September 30,



(In thousands)

2023
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

2022
(Unaudited)

% of Revenue

$ Variance

% Variance

Digital Ad Solutions

$       153,597

55.6 %

$       157,127

56.5 %

$         (3,530)

(2.2) %

Cross Platform Solutions(1)

122,645

44.4 %

121,056

43.5 %

1,589

1.3 %

Total revenues

$       276,242

100.0 %

$       278,183

100.0 %

$         (1,941)

(0.7) %












(1) Cross Platform Solutions revenue includes revenue from our movies business, which grew from $25.3 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $26.2 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

SOURCE Comscore, Inc.

Also from this source

COMSCORE ADDS SOCIAL INCREMENTAL AUDIENCES TO ITS FLAGSHIP DIGITAL MEASUREMENT TOOL, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS CROSS-PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

COMSCORE ADDS SOCIAL INCREMENTAL AUDIENCES TO ITS FLAGSHIP DIGITAL MEASUREMENT TOOL, FURTHER EXPANDING ITS CROSS-PLATFORM CAPABILITIES

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media today announced the inclusion of social metrics in...
COMSCORE TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

COMSCORE TO ANNOUNCE THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a conference...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Film and Motion Picture

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.