Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending April 25, 2021

News provided by

Comscore

May 07, 2021, 13:19 ET

RESTON, Va., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending April 25, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

157

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

4/21/2021

2

142

96

La hija del embajador

UNIV

4/23/2021

3

141

6

Chicago Fire

NBC

4/21/2021

4

139

119

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

4/19/2021

5

139

78

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

4/20/2021

6

138

79

La Rosa de Guadalupe

UNIV

4/20/2021

7

136

10

Chicago P.D.

NBC

4/21/2021

8

135

33

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

4/19/2021

9

135

3

The Voice

NBC

4/19/2021

10

134

28

9-1-1

FOX

4/19/2021

11

129

4

Chicago Med

NBC

4/21/2021

12

128

24

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

4/22/2021

13

128

121

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

4/25/2021

14

127

20

Bull

CBS

4/19/2021

15

127

35

The Masked Singer

FOX

4/21/2021

16

125

7

FBI

CBS

4/20/2021

17

124

138

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

4/19/2021

18

124

30

Blue Bloods

CBS

4/23/2021

19

123

22

Law & Order: Organized Crime

NBC

4/22/2021

20

123

56

The Resident

FOX

4/20/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending April 25, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

151

26

Hearts Down Under

HALL

4/24/2021

2

144

21

When Calls the Heart

HALL

4/25/2021

3

143

33

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

4/20/2021

4

136

48

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

4/25/2021

5

135

170

My Husband's Killer Girlfriend

LIFE

4/24/2021

6

134

907

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

4/24/2021

7

134

140

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

4/20/2021

8

133

407

Deceitful Dating

LMN

4/23/2021

9

133

292

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

4/25/2021

10

129

79

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

4/19/2021

11

128

130

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

4/25/2021

12

128

157

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

4/21/2021

13

127

159

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

4/25/2021

14

127

921

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

4/19/2021

15

126

368

VH1 Couples Retreat

VH1

4/19/2021

16

126

202

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

HALLMM

4/25/2021

17

125

266

Married at First Sight

LIFE

4/21/2021

18

124

128

OutDaughtered

TLC

4/20/2021

19

124

20

Home Town

HGTV

4/25/2021

20

123

195

The First 48

A&E

4/22/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

Also from this source

Comscore Reports First Quarter 2021 Results...

Comscore Receives Video Viewability Accreditation from Media...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics