Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 14, 2021
Feb 26, 2021, 09:15 ET
RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 14, 2021.
"A hallmark of this week's cable rankings is the prevalence of feelgood movies that Hallmark and Lifetime delivered to audiences as a Valentine's gift of sorts, along with romantic reality programming from TLC," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Crime dramas continue to be a big draw for broadcast, snagging nearly half of the spots on the chart."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS INDEX
|
RATING RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
151
|
157
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
2/10/2021
|
2
|
146
|
82
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
2/9/2021
|
3
|
144
|
7
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
2/10/2021
|
4
|
144
|
14
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
2/12/2021
|
5
|
144
|
95
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
2/10/2021
|
6
|
139
|
19
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2/9/2021
|
7
|
139
|
6
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
2/9/2021
|
8
|
138
|
107
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
2/8/2021
|
9
|
138
|
3
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
2/9/2021
|
10
|
138
|
12
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
2/10/2021
|
11
|
136
|
27
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
2/8/2021
|
12
|
134
|
4
|
American Idol
|
ABC
|
2/14/2021
|
13
|
134
|
36
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
2/8/2021
|
14
|
133
|
17
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
2/12/2021
|
15
|
133
|
8
|
NCIS: Los Angeles
|
CBS
|
2/14/2021
|
16
|
133
|
130
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
2/12/2021
|
17
|
132
|
15
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
2/9/2021
|
18
|
131
|
23
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
2/8/2021
|
19
|
131
|
105
|
Enamorándonos: Celebrando San Valentín
|
UNIV
|
2/14/2021
|
20
|
131
|
5
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
2/10/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS INDEX
|
RATING RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
155
|
135
|
Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent
|
HALLMM
|
2/14/2021
|
2
|
153
|
47
|
Playing Cupid
|
HALL
|
2/13/2021
|
3
|
149
|
143
|
Death Saved My Life
|
LIFE
|
2/13/2021
|
4
|
145
|
61
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
2/14/2021
|
5
|
143
|
50
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
2/9/2021
|
6
|
136
|
415
|
Galentine's Day Nightmare
|
LMN
|
2/12/2021
|
7
|
135
|
146
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
2/10/2021
|
8
|
134
|
203
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
2/10/2021
|
9
|
133
|
144
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
2/14/2021
|
10
|
132
|
91
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
2/8/2021
|
11
|
130
|
218
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
2/8/2021
|
12
|
130
|
128
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
2/8/2021
|
13
|
129
|
426
|
The Wrong Valentine
|
LMN
|
2/11/2021
|
14
|
128
|
187
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
2/11/2021
|
15
|
125
|
256
|
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
|
VH1
|
2/8/2021
|
16
|
125
|
95
|
Valentine's Again
|
HALL
|
2/14/2021
|
17
|
125
|
269
|
Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas
|
HALLMM
|
2/11/2021
|
18
|
124
|
176
|
Kids Baking Championship
|
FOOD
|
2/8/2021
|
19
|
123
|
56
|
Home Town
|
HGTV
|
2/14/2021
|
20
|
122
|
821
|
Lorenza, bebé a bordo
|
GALA
|
2/13/2021
|
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; HGTV: Home & Garden Television is owned by Discovery, Inc.; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; Galavision is owned by Univsion Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
