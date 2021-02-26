Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 14, 2021

Feb 26, 2021, 09:15 ET

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 14, 2021.

"A hallmark of this week's cable rankings is the prevalence of feelgood movies that Hallmark and Lifetime delivered to audiences as a Valentine's gift of sorts, along with romantic reality programming from TLC," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Crime dramas continue to be a big draw for broadcast, snagging nearly half of the spots on the chart."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS INDEX

RATING RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

151

157

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

2/10/2021

2

146

82

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

2/9/2021

3

144

7

Chicago Fire

NBC

2/10/2021

4

144

14

Blue Bloods

CBS

2/12/2021

5

144

95

Dulce ambición

UNIV

2/10/2021

6

139

19

This Is Us

NBC

2/9/2021

7

139

6

FBI

CBS

2/9/2021

8

138

107

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

2/8/2021

9

138

3

NCIS

CBS

2/9/2021

10

138

12

Chicago P.D.

NBC

2/10/2021

11

136

27

9-1-1

FOX

2/8/2021

12

134

4

American Idol

ABC

2/14/2021

13

134

36

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

2/8/2021

14

133

17

Magnum P.I.

CBS

2/12/2021

15

133

8

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

2/14/2021

16

133

130

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

2/12/2021

17

132

15

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

2/9/2021

18

131

23

The Bachelor

ABC

2/8/2021

19

131

105

Enamorándonos: Celebrando San Valentín

UNIV

2/14/2021

20

131

5

Chicago Med

NBC

2/10/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 14, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS INDEX

RATING RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

155

135

Crossword Mysteries: Terminal Descent

HALLMM

2/14/2021

2

153

47

Playing Cupid

HALL

2/13/2021

3

149

143

Death Saved My Life

LIFE

2/13/2021

4

145

61

90 Day Fiance

TLC

2/14/2021

5

143

50

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

2/9/2021

6

136

415

Galentine's Day Nightmare

LMN

2/12/2021

7

135

146

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

2/10/2021

8

134

203

Married at First Sight

LIFE

2/10/2021

9

133

144

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

2/14/2021

10

132

91

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

2/8/2021

11

130

218

Street Outlaws

DSC

2/8/2021

12

130

128

Below Deck

BRAVO

2/8/2021

13

129

426

The Wrong Valentine

LMN

2/11/2021

14

128

187

The First 48

A&E

2/11/2021

15

125

256

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1

2/8/2021

16

125

95

Valentine's Again

HALL

2/14/2021

17

125

269

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas

HALLMM

2/11/2021

18

124

176

Kids Baking Championship

FOOD

2/8/2021

19

123

56

Home Town

HGTV

2/14/2021

20

122

821

Lorenza, bebé a bordo

GALA

2/13/2021

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; HGTV: Home & Garden Television is owned by Discovery, Inc.; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; Galavision is owned by Univsion Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

