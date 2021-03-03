Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 21, 2021
Mar 03, 2021, 14:00 ET
RESTON, Va., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 21, 2021.
"Actor, director, producer, and screenwriter Tyler Perry is a big hit on cable this week with his popular programs on BET impressively landing 3 spots on the chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably, Spanish-language programming once again swept the broadcast ratings, securing 4 of the top 5 spots, while procedural and crime dramas continue to be a popular choice with audiences."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
152
|
156
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
2/16/2021
|
2
|
149
|
77
|
Premio Lo Nuestro 2021
|
UNIV
|
2/18/2021
|
3
|
147
|
85
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
2/16/2021
|
4
|
146
|
94
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
2/16/2021
|
5
|
143
|
5
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
2/17/2021
|
6
|
137
|
16
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
2/19/2021
|
7
|
136
|
13
|
NCIS: New Orleans
|
CBS
|
2/21/2021
|
8
|
135
|
12
|
This Is Us
|
NBC
|
2/16/2021
|
9
|
134
|
8
|
NCIS: Los Angeles
|
CBS
|
2/21/2021
|
10
|
134
|
31
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
2/15/2021
|
11
|
134
|
20
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
2/15/2021
|
12
|
133
|
97
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
2/16/2021
|
13
|
133
|
3
|
American Idol
|
ABC
|
2/21/2021
|
14
|
133
|
11
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
2/17/2021
|
15
|
132
|
136
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
2/19/2021
|
16
|
131
|
4
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
2/17/2021
|
17
|
130
|
128
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
2/16/2021
|
18
|
130
|
125
|
Exatlón Estados Unidos
|
TELMUN
|
2/21/2021
|
19
|
128
|
17
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
2/15/2021
|
20
|
127
|
58
|
The Resident
|
FOX
|
2/16/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 21, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
145
|
44
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
2/16/2021
|
2
|
145
|
150
|
Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death
|
HALLMM
|
2/21/2021
|
3
|
144
|
49
|
Mix Up in the Mediterranean
|
HALL
|
2/20/2021
|
4
|
143
|
149
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
2/17/2021
|
5
|
142
|
45
|
90 Day Fiancé
|
TLC
|
2/21/2021
|
6
|
141
|
43
|
When Calls the Heart
|
HALL
|
2/21/2021
|
7
|
138
|
860
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
2/20/2021
|
8
|
136
|
100
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
2/15/2021
|
9
|
135
|
246
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
2/17/2021
|
10
|
135
|
173
|
The Long Island Serial Killer:
A Mother's Hunt for Justice
|
LIFE
|
2/20/2021
|
11
|
132
|
134
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
2/21/2021
|
12
|
132
|
110
|
Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play
|
BET
|
2/16/2021
|
13
|
131
|
141
|
Tyler Perry's The Oval
|
BET
|
2/16/2021
|
14
|
131
|
171
|
The Lost Boys of Bucks County
|
ID
|
2/20/2021
|
15
|
131
|
131
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
2/15/2021
|
16
|
130
|
224
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
2/15/2021
|
17
|
128
|
159
|
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|
BRAVO
|
2/17/2021
|
18
|
128
|
23
|
NBA Basketball1
|
TNT
|
2/18/2021
|
19
|
127
|
495
|
His Killer Fan
|
LMN
|
2/19/2021
|
20
|
127
|
580
|
Down The Hill: The Delphi Murders
|
HLN
|
2/15/2021
|
1. Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center
|
[History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Headline News is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, Inc.; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
Share this article