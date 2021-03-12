Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 28, 2021

RESTON, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 28, 2021.

"Once again, Spanish-language programming is a huge hit among audiences, sweeping the top 5 spots on the broadcast chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS secured the most broadcast slots over the other networks, all of which were legal and procedural dramas. On cable, AMC's "The Walking Dead" returned from a mid-season hiatus to capture the #2 spot, signaling that fans of the show were looking forward to its return after what initially was thought to be the season finale in October 2020."



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 154 158 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 2/25/2021 2 151 99 Dulce ambición UNIV 2/25/2021 3 149 85 Vencer el desamor UNIV 2/25/2021 4 141 134 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 2/25/2021 5 137 105 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 2/25/2021 6 136 21 9-1-1 FOX 2/22/2021 7 135 32 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 2/22/2021 8 134 8 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 2/28/2021 9 133 4 American Idol ABC 2/28/2021 10 133 10 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 2/28/2021 11 132 26 Bull CBS 2/22/2021 12 132 131 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 2/25/2021 13 132 17 This Is Us NBC 2/23/2021 14 131 121 Aquí y ahora UNIV 2/28/2021 15 130 16 The Bachelor ABC 2/22/2021 16 129 28 Blue Bloods CBS 2/26/2021 17 129 14 The Chase ABC 2/25/2021 18 128 33 Law & Order: Special Victims Unit NBC 2/25/2021 19 127 6 Celebrity Wheel of Fortune ABC 2/25/2021 20 127 12 FBI CBS 2/23/2021



[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 28, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 156 32 It Was Always You HALL 2/27/2021 2 148 91 The Walking Dead AMC 2/28/2021 3 148 139 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 2/24/2021 4 144 54 90 Day Fiance TLC 2/28/2021 5 142 46 When Calls the Heart HALL 2/28/2021 6 139 133 Girl in the Basement LIFE 2/27/2021 7 139 50 The Curse of Oak Island HST 2/23/2021 8 136 884 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 2/27/2021 9 135 202 Married at First Sight LIFE 2/24/2021 10 134 138 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 2/28/2021 11 134 153 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 2/23/2021 12 132 92 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 2/22/2021 13 130 156 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 2/24/2021 14 127 392 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 2/22/2021 15 127 496 Brutal Bridesmaids LMN 2/26/2021 16 126 448 Basketball Wives VH1 2/23/2021 17 124 242 Street Outlaws DSC 2/22/2021 18 124 203 The First 48 A&E 2/25/2021 19 123 292 Resident Alien SYFY 2/24/2021 20 123 49 Home Town HGTV 2/28/2021



[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 as owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel, HGTV: Home & Garden Television and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by the Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

