Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending February 7, 2021
Feb 18, 2021, 10:00 ET
RESTON, Va., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending February 7, 2021.
"WWE's 'Monday Night Raw' has wrestled control of sports fans' attention from football, steadily climbing in the cable rankings over the past several weeks and pinning down a top 5 spot on this week's chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Spanish-language, reality, and crime dramas continue to enthrall small screen audiences with a diverse and appealing array of content, dominating both broadcast and cable rankings."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
156
|
104
|
Imperio de mentiras
|
UNIV
|
2/7/2021
|
2
|
152
|
160
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
2/3/2021
|
3
|
144
|
8
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
2/5/2021
|
4
|
143
|
5
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
2/3/2021
|
5
|
143
|
83
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
2/2/2021
|
6
|
142
|
97
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
2/2/2021
|
7
|
140
|
21
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
2/1/2021
|
8
|
140
|
6
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
2/3/2021
|
9
|
135
|
15
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
2/1/2021
|
10
|
134
|
13
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
2/5/2021
|
11
|
131
|
132
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
2/5/2021
|
12
|
131
|
116
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
2/1/2021
|
13
|
131
|
4
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
2/3/2021
|
14
|
130
|
3
|
The Equalizer
|
CBS
|
2/7/2021
|
15
|
128
|
16
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
2/1/2021
|
16
|
127
|
10
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
2/2/2021
|
17
|
127
|
46
|
The Resident
|
FOX
|
2/2/2021
|
18
|
124
|
27
|
The Wall
|
NBC
|
2/1/2021
|
19
|
124
|
143
|
Exatlón Estados Unidos
|
TELMUN
|
2/7/2021
|
20
|
122
|
28
|
Big Sky
|
ABC
|
2/2/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Entertainment Group subsidiary of 21st Century Fox; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending February 7, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
154
|
42
|
Beverly Hills Wedding
|
HALL
|
2/6/2021
|
2
|
136
|
822
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
2/6/2021
|
3
|
136
|
80
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
2/1/2021
|
4
|
133
|
131
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
2/3/2021
|
5
|
132
|
114
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
2/1/2021
|
6
|
131
|
41
|
NBA Basketball1
|
TNT
|
2/2/2021
|
7
|
130
|
203
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
2/3/2021
|
8
|
129
|
463
|
Killer Advice
|
LMN
|
2/5/2021
|
9
|
127
|
91
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
2/5/2021
|
10
|
125
|
206
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
2/1/2021
|
11
|
124
|
188
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
2/4/2021
|
12
|
124
|
656
|
Pit Bulls and Parolees
|
APL
|
2/6/2021
|
13
|
124
|
171
|
Kids Baking Championship
|
FOOD
|
2/1/2021
|
14
|
124
|
110
|
A Little Christmas Charm
|
HALL
|
2/5/2021
|
15
|
123
|
202
|
See No Evil
|
ID
|
2/3/2021
|
16
|
122
|
480
|
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City
|
BRAVO
|
2/3/2021
|
17
|
121
|
193
|
Southern Charm
|
BRAVO
|
2/4/2021
|
18
|
121
|
173
|
Resident Alien
|
SYFY
|
2/3/2021
|
19
|
121
|
233
|
Gourmet Detective Mysteries: Eat, Drink & Be Buried
|
HALLMM
|
2/6/2021
|
20
|
120
|
357
|
Chronicle Mysteries: Vines That Bind
|
HALLMM
|
2/1/2021
|
1. Boston Celtics at Golden State Warriors from Chase Center
|
[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel and Investigation Discovery are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Food Network is owned by Television Food Network, G.P., a joint venture and general partnership between Discovery, Inc. and Nexstar Media Group; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
