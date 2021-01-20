Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 10, 2021

Comscore

Jan 20, 2021, 12:30 ET

RESTON, Va., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 10, 2021.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS
(Week Ending January 10, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS INDEX

RATING RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

162

3

NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SA1

NBC

1/9/2021

2

157

1

NBC NFL PLAYOFF GM WC SU2

NBC

1/10/2021

3

154

103

Todo por mi hija

TELMUN

1/8/2021

4

145

78

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

1/5/2021

5

144

17

Blue Bloods

CBS

1/8/2021

6

143

94

Imperio de mentiras

UNIV

1/4/2021

7

142

98

Dulce ambición

UNIV

1/4/2021

8

136

104

Aquí y ahora

UNIV

1/10/2021

9

134

29

Bull

CBS

1/4/2021

10

134

26

This Is Us

NBC

1/5/2021

11

133

21

FBI

CBS

1/5/2021

12

133

23

Magnum P.I.

CBS

1/8/2021

13

129

19

The Bachelor

ABC

1/4/2021

14

124

12

The Chase

ABC

1/7/2021

15

124

10

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

1/10/2021

16

124

37

All Rise

CBS

1/4/2021

17

123

9

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune

ABC

1/7/2021

18

123

33

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC

1/7/2021

19

122

22

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

1/10/2021

20

121

41

Ellen's Game of Games

NBC

1/4/2021

1. Tampa Bay at Washington

2. Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS 
(Week Ending January 10, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS INDEX

RATING RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

146

674

2021 IIHF World Junior Championship1

NHLTV

1/5/2021

2

146

53

A New Year's Resolution

HALL

1/9/2021

3

145

56

90 Day Fiancé

TLC

1/10/2021

4

142

55

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

1/5/2021

5

140

146

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Reunited and It Feels So Deadly

HALLMM

1/10/2021

6

136

843

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

1/9/2021

7

134

78

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

1/4/2021

8

132

122

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

1/10/2021

9

131

81

Winter in Vail

HALL

1/10/2021

10

130

127

Below Deck

BRAVO

1/4/2021

11

129

97

Gold Rush

DSC

1/8/2021

12

129

376

The Wrong Fiancé

LMN

1/8/2021

13

128

8

MSNBC Special Coverage

MSNBC

1/6/2021

14

127

195

Southern Charm

BRAVO

1/7/2021

15

127

64

Dr. Pimple Popper

TLC

1/4/2021

16

125

221

Street Outlaws: Fastest in America

DSC

1/4/2021

17

124

234

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

USA

1/5/2021

18

122

757

Pit Bulls and Parolees

APL

1/9/2021

19

122

172

Dead Silent

ID

1/5/2021

20

121

148

Murder in the Heartland

ID

1/5/2021

1. Canada at United States from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada

[History Channel and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, Investigation Discovery and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; NHL Network is owned by a joint venture between National Hockey League and NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com

