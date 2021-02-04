Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 24, 2021
Procedural and crime dramas dominated broadcast telecast rankings
Feb 04, 2021, 08:00 ET
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 24, 2021.
"Procedural and crime dramas captured the most attentive viewers this week, securing nine of the top 20 broadcast spots," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Reality television fared well in the rankings also, especially among the cable telecasts, signaling viewers sought a much-needed reprieve from the challenging times."
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
162
|
118
|
Todo por mi hija
|
TELMUN
|
1/22/2021
|
2
|
146
|
88
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
1/19/2021
|
3
|
146
|
5
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
1/19/2021
|
4
|
145
|
7
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
1/22/2021
|
5
|
144
|
99
|
Imperio de mentiras
|
UNIV
|
1/19/2021
|
6
|
144
|
167
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
1/22/2021
|
7
|
141
|
110
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
1/22/2021
|
8
|
135
|
12
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
1/22/2021
|
9
|
133
|
13
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
1/18/2021
|
10
|
132
|
3
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
1/24/2021
|
11
|
132
|
11
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
1/18/2021
|
12
|
129
|
10
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
1/19/2021
|
13
|
128
|
120
|
Enamorándonos: La primera boda del año
|
UNIV
|
1/24/2021
|
14
|
128
|
22
|
Bull
|
CBS
|
1/18/2021
|
15
|
125
|
140
|
Falsa identidad
|
TELMUN
|
1/22/2021
|
16
|
125
|
19
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
1/18/2021
|
17
|
124
|
33
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
NBC
|
1/21/2021
|
18
|
122
|
16
|
The Chase
|
ABC
|
1/21/2021
|
19
|
122
|
131
|
Aquí y ahora
|
UNIV
|
1/24/2021
|
20
|
121
|
6
|
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|
ABC
|
1/21/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 24, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
149
|
54
|
90 Day Fiancé
|
TLC
|
1/24/2021
|
2
|
147
|
49
|
A Winter Getaway
|
HALL
|
1/23/2021
|
3
|
143
|
53
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
1/19/2021
|
4
|
136
|
865
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
1/23/2021
|
5
|
135
|
137
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
1/24/2021
|
6
|
132
|
172
|
Southern Charm
|
BRAVO
|
1/21/2021
|
7
|
131
|
92
|
Salt-N-Pepa
|
LIFE
|
1/23/2021
|
8
|
130
|
37
|
NBA Basketball1
|
TNT
|
1/18/2021
|
9
|
128
|
194
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
1/21/2021
|
10
|
128
|
119
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
1/18/2021
|
11
|
127
|
425
|
The Wrong Prince Charming
|
LMN
|
1/22/2021
|
12
|
127
|
98
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
1/22/2021
|
13
|
127
|
1
|
Celebrating America
|
CNN
|
1/20/2021
|
14
|
127
|
102
|
Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater
|
HALL
|
1/22/2021
|
15
|
127
|
93
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
1/18/2021
|
16
|
125
|
237
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
1/20/2021
|
17
|
125
|
223
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
1/18/2021
|
18
|
123
|
317
|
Signed, Sealed, Delivered:
|
HALLMM
|
1/23/2021
|
19
|
122
|
204
|
The Real Housewives of Orange County
|
BRAVO
|
1/20/2021
|
20
|
121
|
474
|
Rizzoli & Isles
|
LIFE
|
1/18/2021
|
1. Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers from STAPLES Center
|
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; CNN and TNT: Turner Network Television are owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
