Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 31, 2021
Spanish-language programming led broadcast engagement rankings
Feb 11, 2021, 06:45 ET
RESTON, Va., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 31, 2021.
"The world of broadcast television this week was dominated by Spanish-language programming that ran the gamut from telenovela to episodic drama series," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the cable side, reality TV defended its preeminence in the rankings, once again drawing in highly engaged viewers with romance programming following suit."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
163
|
108
|
Todo por mi hija
|
TELMUN
|
1/25/2021
|
2
|
152
|
162
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
1/27/2021
|
3
|
145
|
112
|
Imperio de mentiras
|
UNIV
|
1/29/2021
|
4
|
143
|
89
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
1/27/2021
|
5
|
143
|
8
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
1/27/2021
|
6
|
141
|
110
|
Dulce ambición
|
UNIV
|
1/27/2021
|
7
|
140
|
4
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
1/26/2021
|
8
|
139
|
2
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
1/26/2021
|
9
|
137
|
11
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
1/27/2021
|
10
|
135
|
13
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
1/26/2021
|
11
|
135
|
16
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
1/25/2021
|
12
|
133
|
20
|
Bull
|
CBS
|
1/25/2021
|
13
|
132
|
25
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
1/25/2021
|
14
|
132
|
122
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
1/27/2021
|
15
|
131
|
132
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
1/27/2021
|
16
|
130
|
5
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
1/27/2021
|
17
|
129
|
1
|
60 Minutes
|
CBS
|
1/31/2021
|
18
|
128
|
134
|
Falsa identidad
|
TELMUN
|
1/25/2021
|
19
|
128
|
27
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
1/29/2021
|
20
|
127
|
9
|
NCIS: New Orleans
|
CBS
|
1/31/2021
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 31, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
152
|
43
|
Snowkissed
|
HALL
|
1/30/2021
|
2
|
149
|
71
|
Wendy Williams: What a Mess!
|
LIFE
|
1/30/2021
|
3
|
146
|
54
|
Wendy Williams: The Movie
|
LIFE
|
1/30/2021
|
4
|
146
|
53
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
1/31/2021
|
5
|
143
|
57
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
1/26/2021
|
6
|
137
|
843
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
1/30/2021
|
7
|
137
|
140
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
1/27/2021
|
8
|
135
|
114
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
1/31/2021
|
9
|
132
|
108
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
1/25/2021
|
10
|
131
|
176
|
Southern Charm
|
BRAVO
|
1/28/2021
|
11
|
129
|
252
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
1/27/2021
|
12
|
129
|
370
|
Crossword Mysteries: Proposing Murder
|
HALLMM
|
1/27/2021
|
13
|
129
|
376
|
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar
|
HALLMM
|
1/30/2021
|
14
|
128
|
214
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
USA
|
1/31/2021
|
15
|
127
|
129
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
1/25/2021
|
16
|
127
|
167
|
The Real Housewives of Orange County
|
BRAVO
|
1/27/2021
|
17
|
127
|
241
|
Street Outlaws
|
DSC
|
1/25/2021
|
18
|
126
|
28
|
The Rachel Maddow Show
|
MSNBC
|
1/29/2021
|
19
|
126
|
316
|
Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled
|
HALLMM
|
1/30/2021
|
20
|
125
|
117
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
1/29/2021
|
[History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television is owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, MSNBC and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
