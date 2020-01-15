Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 5, 2020

Comscore

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 5, 2020.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

170

1

AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFF1

CBS

1/4/2020

2

141

10

Blue Bloods

CBS

1/3/2020

3

140

11

Magnum P.I.

CBS

1/3/2020

4

139

90

El Dragón

UNIV

1/3/2020

5

135

91

El Señor de los Cielos

TELMUN

1/3/2020

6

135

82

Ringo

UNIV

12/30/2019

7

132

29

FBI

CBS

12/31/2019

8

128

4

The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards

NBC

1/5/2020

9

128

9

Hawaii Five-O

CBS

1/3/2020

10

127

14

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

1/5/2020

11

126

22

Chicago P.D.

NBC

1/1/2020

12

125

7

What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show

ABC

1/2/2020

13

124

16

NCIS

CBS

12/31/2019

14

124

24

Chicago Med

NBC

1/1/2020

15

121

30

Bull

CBS

12/30/2019

16

115

96

Aquí y ahora

UNIV

1/5/2020

17

115

73

Feliz 2020!

UNIV

12/31/2019

18

114

125

Decisiones: Unos ganan, otros pierden

TELMUN

1/2/2020

19

114

31

20/20

ABC

1/3/2020

20

112

155

CINE TELEMUNDO

TELMUN

1/4/2020

1. Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium
 

[CBS is owned by CBS Corporation; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

155

19

Winter in Vail

HALL

1/4/2020

2

144

765

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

1/4/2020

3

138

59

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

1/5/2020

4

138

74

Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver

HALLMM

1/5/2020

5

136

292

Project Runway

BRAVO

1/2/2020

6

136

35

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

12/30/2019

7

135

86

Love & Hip Hop

VH1

12/30/2019

8

132

2

2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl1

ESPN

1/1/2020

9

132

104

Below Deck

BRAVO

12/30/2019

10

132

14

My Feet Are Killing Me

TLC

1/2/2020

11

130

52

Gold Rush

DSC

1/3/2020

12

130

108

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

1/5/2020

13

129

369

Expedition Bigfoot

TRAVEL

1/5/2020

14

128

132

The First 48

A&E

1/2/2020

15

128

3

2019 Capital One Orange Bowl2

ESPN

12/30/2019

16

128

557

A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face

LMN

1/3/2020

17

127

624

Her Deadly Reflections

LMN

1/2/2020

18

126

581

Escaping My Stalker

LMN

1/1/2020

19

125

327

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

USA

12/31/2019

20

125

336

Surviving R. Kelly

LIFE

1/3/2020

1. Georgia Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans

2. Florida Gators vs Virginia Cavaliers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla
 

[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC    are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive; VH1 is owned by Viacom; Galavision is owned by the GALA Group; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
 

Note:
 

As of 3/17/16, Comscore has limited the networks included on the weekly engagement report to networks reported in TV Essentials. The following networks that have been appeared in the Top Viewership Engagement Cable Telecasts will no longer be reported on the weekly report: Fox Sports Sun (SUN), ION Life (Cable) (IONLILE-C) and SUR-TV/Canal (SUR).
 

- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

