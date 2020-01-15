Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending January 5, 2020
Jan 15, 2020, 20:20 ET
RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending January 5, 2020.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
170
|
1
|
AFC WILDCARD PLAYOFF1
|
CBS
|
1/4/2020
|
2
|
141
|
10
|
Blue Bloods
|
CBS
|
1/3/2020
|
3
|
140
|
11
|
Magnum P.I.
|
CBS
|
1/3/2020
|
4
|
139
|
90
|
El Dragón
|
UNIV
|
1/3/2020
|
5
|
135
|
91
|
El Señor de los Cielos
|
TELMUN
|
1/3/2020
|
6
|
135
|
82
|
Ringo
|
UNIV
|
12/30/2019
|
7
|
132
|
29
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
12/31/2019
|
8
|
128
|
4
|
The 77th Annual Golden Globes Awards
|
NBC
|
1/5/2020
|
9
|
128
|
9
|
Hawaii Five-O
|
CBS
|
1/3/2020
|
10
|
127
|
14
|
NCIS: Los Angeles
|
CBS
|
1/5/2020
|
11
|
126
|
22
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
1/1/2020
|
12
|
125
|
7
|
What is Jeopardy? Alex Trebek and America's Most Popular Quiz Show
|
ABC
|
1/2/2020
|
13
|
124
|
16
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
12/31/2019
|
14
|
124
|
24
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
1/1/2020
|
15
|
121
|
30
|
Bull
|
CBS
|
12/30/2019
|
16
|
115
|
96
|
Aquí y ahora
|
UNIV
|
1/5/2020
|
17
|
115
|
73
|
Feliz 2020!
|
UNIV
|
12/31/2019
|
18
|
114
|
125
|
Decisiones: Unos ganan, otros pierden
|
TELMUN
|
1/2/2020
|
19
|
114
|
31
|
20/20
|
ABC
|
1/3/2020
|
20
|
112
|
155
|
CINE TELEMUNDO
|
TELMUN
|
1/4/2020
|
1. Tennessee Titans at New England Patriots from Gillette Stadium
|
[CBS is owned by CBS Corporation; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; Univision is owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending January 5, 2020)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
155
|
19
|
Winter in Vail
|
HALL
|
1/4/2020
|
2
|
144
|
765
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
1/4/2020
|
3
|
138
|
59
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
1/5/2020
|
4
|
138
|
74
|
Crossword Mysteries: Abracadaver
|
HALLMM
|
1/5/2020
|
5
|
136
|
292
|
Project Runway
|
BRAVO
|
1/2/2020
|
6
|
136
|
35
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
12/30/2019
|
7
|
135
|
86
|
Love & Hip Hop
|
VH1
|
12/30/2019
|
8
|
132
|
2
|
2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl1
|
ESPN
|
1/1/2020
|
9
|
132
|
104
|
Below Deck
|
BRAVO
|
12/30/2019
|
10
|
132
|
14
|
My Feet Are Killing Me
|
TLC
|
1/2/2020
|
11
|
130
|
52
|
Gold Rush
|
DSC
|
1/3/2020
|
12
|
130
|
108
|
Married to Medicine
|
BRAVO
|
1/5/2020
|
13
|
129
|
369
|
Expedition Bigfoot
|
TRAVEL
|
1/5/2020
|
14
|
128
|
132
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
1/2/2020
|
15
|
128
|
3
|
2019 Capital One Orange Bowl2
|
ESPN
|
12/30/2019
|
16
|
128
|
557
|
A Deadly Price for Her Pretty Face
|
LMN
|
1/3/2020
|
17
|
127
|
624
|
Her Deadly Reflections
|
LMN
|
1/2/2020
|
18
|
126
|
581
|
Escaping My Stalker
|
LMN
|
1/1/2020
|
19
|
125
|
327
|
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
|
USA
|
12/31/2019
|
20
|
125
|
336
|
Surviving R. Kelly
|
LIFE
|
1/3/2020
|
1. Georgia Bulldogs vs Baylor Bears from Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans
|
2. Florida Gators vs Virginia Cavaliers from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla
|
[A&E, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Travel Channel is owned by Scripps Networks Interactive; VH1 is owned by Viacom; Galavision is owned by the GALA Group; ESPN is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
Note:
|
As of 3/17/16, Comscore has limited the networks included on the weekly engagement report to networks reported in TV Essentials. The following networks that have been appeared in the Top Viewership Engagement Cable Telecasts will no longer be reported on the weekly report: Fox Sports Sun (SUN), ION Life (Cable) (IONLILE-C) and SUR-TV/Canal (SUR).
|
- The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and set-top box audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
