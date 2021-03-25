Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 14, 2021
Mar 25, 2021, 08:00 ET
RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 14, 2021.
"Viewers have truly embraced reality programming, which snagged 7 of the top 20 spots on the Cable chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably 'Grey's Anatomy' returned to ABC and the Broadcast chart, joining compelling Spanish-language programming and procedural and crime dramas that are always popular with audiences."
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
152
|
157
|
Enamorándonos
|
UNIMAS
|
3/9/2021
|
2
|
145
|
90
|
Vencer el desamor
|
UNIV
|
3/9/2021
|
3
|
142
|
115
|
La hija del embajador
|
UNIV
|
3/12/2021
|
4
|
141
|
8
|
Chicago Fire
|
NBC
|
3/10/2021
|
5
|
141
|
3
|
The Voice
|
NBC
|
3/8/2021
|
6
|
140
|
9
|
FBI
|
CBS
|
3/9/2021
|
7
|
138
|
4
|
NCIS
|
CBS
|
3/9/2021
|
8
|
138
|
38
|
9-1-1: Lone Star
|
FOX
|
3/8/2021
|
9
|
137
|
14
|
Chicago P.D.
|
NBC
|
3/10/2021
|
10
|
136
|
125
|
FUT-EST-CHIVAS-TEL-UNVSO1
|
TELMUN
|
3/14/2021
|
11
|
136
|
81
|
Mira quién baila All Stars
|
UNIV
|
3/14/2021
|
12
|
136
|
15
|
FBI: Most Wanted
|
CBS
|
3/9/2021
|
13
|
135
|
142
|
Buscando a Frida
|
TELMUN
|
3/12/2021
|
14
|
134
|
101
|
¿Te acuerdas de mí?
|
UNIV
|
3/11/2021
|
15
|
133
|
29
|
9-1-1
|
FOX
|
3/8/2021
|
16
|
131
|
126
|
Exatlón Estados Unidos
|
TELMUN
|
3/14/2021
|
17
|
130
|
7
|
Chicago Med
|
NBC
|
3/10/2021
|
18
|
129
|
136
|
La suerte de Loli
|
TELMUN
|
3/9/2021
|
19
|
128
|
22
|
Grey's Anatomy
|
ABC
|
3/11/2021
|
20
|
128
|
25
|
The Bachelor
|
ABC
|
3/8/2021
|
1. GUADALAJARA VS AMERICA
|
[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]
|
TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)
|
RANK
|
STICKINESS
INDEX
|
RATING
RANK
|
TELECAST
|
NETWORK
|
DAY
|
1
|
156
|
109
|
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con
|
HALLMM
|
3/14/2021
|
2
|
148
|
114
|
The Walking Dead
|
AMC
|
3/14/2021
|
3
|
146
|
49
|
90 Day Fiance
|
TLC
|
3/14/2021
|
4
|
144
|
46
|
The Curse of Oak Island
|
HST
|
3/9/2021
|
5
|
143
|
132
|
Tyler Perry's Sistas
|
BET
|
3/10/2021
|
6
|
142
|
41
|
When Calls the Heart
|
HALL
|
3/14/2021
|
7
|
136
|
900
|
La Rosa de Guadalupe
|
GALA
|
3/13/2021
|
8
|
136
|
222
|
Married at First Sight
|
LIFE
|
3/10/2021
|
9
|
134
|
87
|
WWE Monday Night Raw
|
USA
|
3/8/2021
|
10
|
133
|
147
|
Tyler Perry's The Oval
|
BET
|
3/9/2021
|
11
|
130
|
219
|
A House on Fire
|
LIFE
|
3/13/2021
|
12
|
129
|
156
|
The Real Housewives of New Jersey
|
BRAVO
|
3/10/2021
|
13
|
126
|
176
|
Married to Medicine
|
BRAVO
|
3/14/2021
|
14
|
126
|
151
|
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
|
BRAVO
|
3/14/2021
|
15
|
126
|
402
|
VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
|
VH1
|
3/8/2021
|
16
|
125
|
415
|
The Single Mom Conspiracy
|
LMN
|
3/12/2021
|
17
|
125
|
361
|
Basketball Wives
|
VH1
|
3/9/2021
|
18
|
124
|
208
|
The First 48
|
A&E
|
3/11/2021
|
19
|
123
|
301
|
Resident Alien
|
SYFY
|
3/10/2021
|
20
|
123
|
1039
|
ATL Homicide
|
TVONE
|
3/8/2021
|
[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and WH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TV One is owned by Urban One and Comcast; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]
|
The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.
Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.
With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.
About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.
SOURCE Comscore
Share this article