Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 14, 2021

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 14, 2021.

"Viewers have truly embraced reality programming, which snagged 7 of the top 20 spots on the Cable chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably 'Grey's Anatomy' returned to ABC and the Broadcast chart, joining compelling Spanish-language programming and procedural and crime dramas that are always popular with audiences."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 157 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 3/9/2021 2 145 90 Vencer el desamor UNIV 3/9/2021 3 142 115 La hija del embajador UNIV 3/12/2021 4 141 8 Chicago Fire NBC 3/10/2021 5 141 3 The Voice NBC 3/8/2021 6 140 9 FBI CBS 3/9/2021 7 138 4 NCIS CBS 3/9/2021 8 138 38 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 3/8/2021 9 137 14 Chicago P.D. NBC 3/10/2021 10 136 125 FUT-EST-CHIVAS-TEL-UNVSO1 TELMUN 3/14/2021 11 136 81 Mira quién baila All Stars UNIV 3/14/2021 12 136 15 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 3/9/2021 13 135 142 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 3/12/2021 14 134 101 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 3/11/2021 15 133 29 9-1-1 FOX 3/8/2021 16 131 126 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 3/14/2021 17 130 7 Chicago Med NBC 3/10/2021 18 129 136 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 3/9/2021 19 128 22 Grey's Anatomy ABC 3/11/2021 20 128 25 The Bachelor ABC 3/8/2021

1. GUADALAJARA VS AMERICA

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021) RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 156 109 Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con HALLMM 3/14/2021 2 148 114 The Walking Dead AMC 3/14/2021 3 146 49 90 Day Fiance TLC 3/14/2021 4 144 46 The Curse of Oak Island HST 3/9/2021 5 143 132 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 3/10/2021 6 142 41 When Calls the Heart HALL 3/14/2021 7 136 900 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 3/13/2021 8 136 222 Married at First Sight LIFE 3/10/2021 9 134 87 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 3/8/2021 10 133 147 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 3/9/2021 11 130 219 A House on Fire LIFE 3/13/2021 12 129 156 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 3/10/2021 13 126 176 Married to Medicine BRAVO 3/14/2021 14 126 151 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 3/14/2021 15 126 402 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 3/8/2021 16 125 415 The Single Mom Conspiracy LMN 3/12/2021 17 125 361 Basketball Wives VH1 3/9/2021 18 124 208 The First 48 A&E 3/11/2021 19 123 301 Resident Alien SYFY 3/10/2021 20 123 1039 ATL Homicide TVONE 3/8/2021

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and WH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TV One is owned by Urban One and Comcast; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

