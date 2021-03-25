Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 14, 2021

Comscore

Mar 25, 2021, 08:00 ET

RESTON, Va., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 14, 2021.

"Viewers have truly embraced reality programming, which snagged 7 of the top 20 spots on the Cable chart," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "Notably 'Grey's Anatomy' returned to ABC and the Broadcast chart, joining compelling Spanish-language programming and procedural and crime dramas that are always popular with audiences."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

157

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

3/9/2021

2

145

90

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

3/9/2021

3

142

115

La hija del embajador

UNIV

3/12/2021

4

141

8

Chicago Fire

NBC

3/10/2021

5

141

3

The Voice

NBC

3/8/2021

6

140

9

FBI

CBS

3/9/2021

7

138

4

NCIS

CBS

3/9/2021

8

138

38

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

3/8/2021

9

137

14

Chicago P.D.

NBC

3/10/2021

10

136

125

FUT-EST-CHIVAS-TEL-UNVSO1

TELMUN

3/14/2021

11

136

81

Mira quién baila All Stars

UNIV

3/14/2021

12

136

15

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

3/9/2021

13

135

142

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

3/12/2021

14

134

101

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

3/11/2021

15

133

29

9-1-1

FOX

3/8/2021

16

131

126

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

3/14/2021

17

130

7

Chicago Med

NBC

3/10/2021

18

129

136

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

3/9/2021

19

128

22

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

3/11/2021

20

128

25

The Bachelor

ABC

3/8/2021

1. GUADALAJARA VS AMERICA

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 14, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

156

109

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How to Con a Con

HALLMM

3/14/2021

2

148

114

The Walking Dead

AMC

3/14/2021

3

146

49

90 Day Fiance

TLC

3/14/2021

4

144

46

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

3/9/2021

5

143

132

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

3/10/2021

6

142

41

When Calls the Heart

HALL

3/14/2021

7

136

900

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

3/13/2021

8

136

222

Married at First Sight

LIFE

3/10/2021

9

134

87

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

3/8/2021

10

133

147

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

3/9/2021

11

130

219

A House on Fire

LIFE

3/13/2021

12

129

156

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

3/10/2021

13

126

176

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

3/14/2021

14

126

151

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

3/14/2021

15

126

402

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1

3/8/2021

16

125

415

The Single Mom Conspiracy

LMN

3/12/2021

17

125

361

Basketball Wives

VH1

3/9/2021

18

124

208

The First 48

A&E

3/11/2021

19

123

301

Resident Alien

SYFY

3/10/2021

20

123

1039

ATL Homicide

TVONE

3/8/2021

[A&E, History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and WH1 are  owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; TLC is owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo, Syfy and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TV One is owned by Urban One and Comcast; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

