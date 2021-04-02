Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 21, 2021

RESTON, Va., April 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 21, 2021.

"National Geographic's 'Genius' debuted on the cable chart this week, kicking off its third season with a bang," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "On the broadcast chart, NBC programming snagged 5 of the top broadcast spots with a mix of reality and drama shows, rivaled only by Univison, who also grabbed 5 spots on the chart."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 154 150 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 3/16/2021 2 146 81 Vencer el desamor UNIV 3/16/2021 3 141 3 The Voice NBC 3/15/2021 4 140 5 FBI CBS 3/16/2021 5 140 2 NCIS CBS 3/16/2021 6 140 110 La hija del embajador UNIV 3/19/2021 7 139 6 Chicago Fire NBC 3/17/2021 8 136 128 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 3/19/2021 9 136 76 Mira quién baila All Stars UNIV 3/21/2021 10 134 9 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 3/16/2021 11 134 19 Bull CBS 3/15/2021 12 133 7 Chicago P.D. NBC 3/17/2021 13 132 18 Grey's Anatomy ABC 3/18/2021 14 131 98 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 3/16/2021 15 130 15 The Bachelor ABC 3/15/2021 16 129 93 Sal y pimienta UNIV 3/21/2021 17 129 125 Exatlón Estados Unidos TELMUN 3/21/2021 18 128 4 Chicago Med NBC 3/17/2021 19 127 129 La suerte de Loli TELMUN 3/16/2021 20 127 17 This Is Us NBC 3/16/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 21, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 155 113 Mystery 101: Killer Timing HALLMM 3/21/2021 2 152 29 Chasing Waterfalls HALL 3/20/2021 3 145 119 Tyler Perry's Sistas BET 3/17/2021 4 144 115 The Walking Dead AMC 3/21/2021 5 144 38 The Curse of Oak Island HST 3/16/2021 6 143 53 90 Day Fiance TLC 3/21/2021 7 139 44 When Calls the Heart HALL 3/21/2021 8 138 116 Genius NGC 3/21/2021 9 136 132 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 3/16/2021 10 135 899 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 3/20/2021 11 133 93 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 3/15/2021 12 132 240 Married at First Sight LIFE 3/17/2021 13 131 373 Basketball Wives VH1 3/16/2021 14 131 114 Gold Rush DSC 3/19/2021 15 129 160 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 3/17/2021 16 129 131 The Real Housewives of Atlanta BRAVO 3/21/2021 17 128 257 V.C. Andrews' Ruby LIFE 3/20/2021 18 127 351 VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition VH1 3/15/2021 19 125 195 The First 48 A&E 3/18/2021 20 125 335 V.C. Andrews' Pearl in the Mist LIFE 3/21/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

