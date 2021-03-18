Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending March 7, 2021

Comscore

Mar 18, 2021, 06:45 ET

RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending March 7, 2021.

"Royalty-related programming reigned supreme this week," said Paul Dergarabedian, Senior Media Analyst, Comscore. "CBS's Primetime Special 'Oprah with Meghan and Harry' topped the broadcast chart, captivating the curious eyes and minds of viewers. On cable, Hallmark's made-for-TV movies 'Fit for a Prince' and 'Crown for Christmas' grabbed the #1 and #17 spots, respectively, signaling viewers' interest extends beyond real royals."

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

167

1

Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special

CBS

3/7/2021

2

152

155

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

3/2/2021

3

146

91

Dulce ambición

UNIV

3/1/2021

4

145

79

Vencer el desamor

UNIV

3/2/2021

5

144

11

Blue Bloods

CBS

3/5/2021

6

142

108

La hija del embajador

UNIV

3/5/2021

7

140

3

The Voice

NBC

3/1/2021

8

139

7

FBI

CBS

3/2/2021

9

138

4

NCIS

CBS

3/2/2021

10

136

139

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

3/5/2021

11

135

33

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

3/1/2021

12

135

12

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

3/2/2021

13

134

18

Magnum P.I.

CBS

3/5/2021

14

132

25

9-1-1

FOX

3/1/2021

15

130

123

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

3/7/2021

16

129

101

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

3/2/2021

17

129

134

La suerte de Loli

TELMUN

3/2/2021

18

128

162

Undisputed III: Redemption

UNIMAS

3/7/2021

19

125

60

The Resident

FOX

3/2/2021

20

125

13

American Idol

ABC

3/7/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; FOX is owned by the Fox Corporation; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending March 7, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

153

32

Fit for a Prince

HALL

3/6/2021

2

148

1

2021 NBA All-Star Game1

TNT

3/7/2021

3

147

100

The Walking Dead

AMC

3/7/2021

4

142

41

The Curse of Oak Island

HST

3/2/2021

5

140

48

When Calls the Heart

HALL

3/7/2021

6

140

120

Tyler Perry's Sistas

BET

3/3/2021

7

139

196

Married at First Sight

LIFE

3/3/2021

8

138

85

90 Day Fiance

TLC

3/7/2021

9

138

864

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

3/6/2021

10

137

71

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

3/1/2021

11

136

138

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

3/2/2021

12

134

327

Dangerous Medicine

LMN

3/5/2021

13

129

106

Gold Rush

DSC

3/5/2021

14

129

148

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

3/3/2021

15

127

406

Death Saved My Life

LMN

3/4/2021

16

127

156

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

BRAVO

3/7/2021

17

127

111

Crown for Christmas

HALL

3/5/2021

18

127

223

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

3/7/2021

19

126

410

Basketball Wives

VH1

3/2/2021

20

125

386

VH1 Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

VH1

3/1/2021

1. From State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

[History Channel, Lifetime and Lifetime Movie are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark is owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal; TNT: Turner Network Television is owned by WarnerMedia; Galavision is owned by Univision Communications.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

