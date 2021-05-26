Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 16, 2021

Comscore

May 26, 2021, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 16, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

147

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

5/11/2021

2

149

12

Blue Bloods

CBS

5/14/2021

3

144

79

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

5/11/2021

4

142

73

MISS-UNIVERS-21-TEL-UNVSO

TELMUN

5/16/2021

5

141

115

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

5/14/2021

6

141

87

La hija del embajador

UNIV

5/14/2021

7

139

9

Chicago Fire

NBC

5/12/2021

8

139

7

FBI

CBS

5/11/2021

9

137

3

NCIS

CBS

5/11/2021

10

136

86

Diseñando tu amor

UNIV

5/11/2021

11

134

13

Chicago P.D.

NBC

5/12/2021

12

133

28

9-1-1

FOX

5/10/2021

13

133

4

The Voice

NBC

5/10/2021

14

132

17

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

5/11/2021

15

131

10

NCIS: Los Angeles

CBS

5/16/2021

16

131

22

Bull

CBS

5/10/2021

17

130

37

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

5/10/2021

18

130

8

Chicago Med

NBC

5/12/2021

19

129

14

NCIS: New Orleans

CBS

5/16/2021

20

128

1

60 Minutes

CBS

5/16/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)

RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

158

17

Sweet Carolina

HALL

5/15/2021

2

148

108

Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery

HALLMM

5/16/2021

3

144

157

Married at First Sight

LIFE

5/12/2021

4

139

27

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

5/16/2021

5

133

115

Tyler Perry's The Oval

BET

5/11/2021

6

132

913

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

5/15/2021

7

132

444

Mommy's Deadly Con Artist

LMN

5/14/2021

8

131

133

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

5/12/2021

9

130

66

Little People, Big World

TLC

5/11/2021

10

129

71

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

5/10/2021

11

129

307

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

5/16/2021

12

127

18

Home Town Takeover

HGTV

5/16/2021

13

126

850

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

5/10/2021

14

126

119

Christmas Waltz

HALL

5/14/2021

15

126

414

VH1 Couples Retreat

VH1

5/10/2021

16

126

73

Good Witch

HALL

5/16/2021

17

122

671

Mastermind of Murder

OXGN

5/16/2021

18

121

181

Married to Medicine

BRAVO

5/16/2021

19

121

379

Mayans M.C.

FX

5/11/2021

20

121

50

NBA Basketball1

TNT

5/13/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

