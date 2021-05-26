Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 16, 2021

RESTON, Va., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 16, 2021.

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 152 147 Enamorándonos UNIMAS 5/11/2021 2 149 12 Blue Bloods CBS 5/14/2021 3 144 79 ¿Te acuerdas de mí? UNIV 5/11/2021 4 142 73 MISS-UNIVERS-21-TEL-UNVSO TELMUN 5/16/2021 5 141 115 Buscando a Frida TELMUN 5/14/2021 6 141 87 La hija del embajador UNIV 5/14/2021 7 139 9 Chicago Fire NBC 5/12/2021 8 139 7 FBI CBS 5/11/2021 9 137 3 NCIS CBS 5/11/2021 10 136 86 Diseñando tu amor UNIV 5/11/2021 11 134 13 Chicago P.D. NBC 5/12/2021 12 133 28 9-1-1 FOX 5/10/2021 13 133 4 The Voice NBC 5/10/2021 14 132 17 FBI: Most Wanted CBS 5/11/2021 15 131 10 NCIS: Los Angeles CBS 5/16/2021 16 131 22 Bull CBS 5/10/2021 17 130 37 9-1-1: Lone Star FOX 5/10/2021 18 130 8 Chicago Med NBC 5/12/2021 19 129 14 NCIS: New Orleans CBS 5/16/2021 20 128 1 60 Minutes CBS 5/16/2021



TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 16, 2021)

RANK STICKINESS INDEX RATING RANK TELECAST NETWORK DAY 1 158 17 Sweet Carolina HALL 5/15/2021 2 148 108 Poisoned in Paradise: A Martha's Vineyard Mystery HALLMM 5/16/2021 3 144 157 Married at First Sight LIFE 5/12/2021 4 139 27 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? TLC 5/16/2021 5 133 115 Tyler Perry's The Oval BET 5/11/2021 6 132 913 La Rosa de Guadalupe GALA 5/15/2021 7 132 444 Mommy's Deadly Con Artist LMN 5/14/2021 8 131 133 The Real Housewives of New Jersey BRAVO 5/12/2021 9 130 66 Little People, Big World TLC 5/11/2021 10 129 71 WWE Monday Night Raw USA 5/10/2021 11 129 307 Fear the Walking Dead AMC 5/16/2021 12 127 18 Home Town Takeover HGTV 5/16/2021 13 126 850 Fatal Attraction TVONE 5/10/2021 14 126 119 Christmas Waltz HALL 5/14/2021 15 126 414 VH1 Couples Retreat VH1 5/10/2021 16 126 73 Good Witch HALL 5/16/2021 17 122 671 Mastermind of Murder OXGN 5/16/2021 18 121 181 Married to Medicine BRAVO 5/16/2021 19 121 379 Mayans M.C. FX 5/11/2021 20 121 50 NBA Basketball1 TNT 5/13/2021



The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

