Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 23, 2021

Comscore

Jun 03, 2021, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 23, 2021.


TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: BROADCAST TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

152

144

Enamorándonos

UNIMAS

5/18/2021

2

145

75

¿Te acuerdas de mí?

UNIV

5/18/2021

3

144

88

La hija del embajador

UNIV

5/21/2021

4

143

104

Buscando a Frida

TELMUN

5/21/2021

5

139

7

FBI

CBS

5/18/2021

6

138

2

NCIS

CBS

5/18/2021

7

137

9

Chicago Fire

NBC

5/19/2021

8

136

85

Diseñando tu amor

UNIV

5/18/2021

9

136

3

The Voice

NBC

5/17/2021

10

135

31

9-1-1: Lone Star

FOX

5/17/2021

11

133

29

9-1-1

FOX

5/17/2021

12

132

14

Chicago P.D.

NBC

5/19/2021

13

130

15

FBI: Most Wanted

CBS

5/18/2021

14

130

21

Bull

CBS

5/17/2021

15

129

8

Chicago Med

NBC

5/19/2021

16

128

26

Grey's Anatomy

ABC

5/20/2021

17

127

11

NBA Playoffs1

ABC

5/22/2021

18

127

4

The Equalizer

CBS

5/23/2021

19

127

114

Exatlón Estados Unidos

TELMUN

5/23/2021

20

126

37

The Masked Singer

FOX

5/19/2021

[CBS is owned by ViacomCBS; NBC and Telemundo are owned by NBCUniversal; UniMas and Univision are owned by Univision Communications; ABC is owned by the Walt Disney Company.]

TOP VIEWER ENGAGEMENT: CABLE TELECASTS (Week Ending May 23, 2021)



RANK

STICKINESS

INDEX

RATING

RANK

TELECAST

NETWORK

DAY

1

144

1

2021 NBA Playoffs1

ESPN

5/19/2021

2

143

36

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

TLC

5/23/2021

3

137

188

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After

HALLMM

5/23/2021

4

133

866

La Rosa de Guadalupe

GALA

5/22/2021

5

130

77

WWE Monday Night Raw

USA

5/17/2021

6

130

434

Tracking a Killer

LMN

5/21/2021

7

128

728

Fatal Attraction

TVONE

5/17/2021

8

128

380

Fear the Walking Dead

AMC

5/23/2021

9

126

64

Moonlight in Vermont

HALL

5/22/2021

10

125

57

MOVIE, USA

USA

5/22/2021

11

125

129

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BRAVO

5/19/2021

12

125

100

Good Witch

HALL

5/23/2021

13

124

494

Black Ink Crew

VH1

5/17/2021

14

124

496

Drama Club

NICK

5/22/2021

15

124

25

Home Town Takeover

HGTV

5/23/2021

16

124

94

Little People, Big World

TLC

5/18/2021

17

121

201

The First 48

A&E

5/20/2021

18

121

260

A Mother's Lie

LIFE

5/23/2021

19

121

686

Pit Bulls and Parolees

APL

5/22/2021

20

121

189

The Real Housewives of New York City

BRAVO

5/18/2021

[A&E, History Channel and Lifetime are owned by A&E Networks; American Movie Classics is owned by AMC Networks; BET: Black Entertainment Television and VH1 are owned by ViacomCBS; Hallmark and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries are owned by Crown Media Family Networks; Discovery Channel and TLC are owned by Discovery Communications, Inc.; Bravo and USA are owned by NBCUniversal;  Galavision is owned by Univision Communications; National Geographic Channel is owned by National Geographic Partners, a joint venture between The Walt Disney Company and the National Geographic Society.]

The Stickiness Index is powered by Comscore's TV Essentials and excludes local programming and all premium non-ad-supported channels.

Comscore's TV engagement rating, also known as the Stickiness Index, ranks primetime ad-supported cable and broadcast telecasts by level of viewer engagement, which is determined by comparing the average percentage viewed of each telecast to that of all primetime telecasts with the same duration. Telecasts with the most engaged viewers have a higher Stickiness Index, indicating that more of the audience is tuned in—or engaged—for the duration of the telecast.

With more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets, Comscore is a trusted source for television viewing data. Comscore is also a leader in advanced audiences, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to transact on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both the local and national levels to effectively find and reach their ideal audiences to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

