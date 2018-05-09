comScore Returns to Revenue Growth for the First Quarter 2018

Revenue from the digital audience product offering in the first quarter of 2018 was $57.8 million, consistent with the same period of 2017. TV and Cross-Platform revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $25.3 million. Advertising product revenue increased 6% year-over-year to $12.2 million and movies revenue increased 13% year-over-year to $10.6 million. All revenue figures reflect the implementation of new revenue standard ASC 606.

On a non-GAAP basis, net loss for the first quarter of 2018 was $13.8 million, or $(0.25) per share, excluding investigation and audit-related expenses, stock-based compensation expense and certain other items as presented in the accompanying tables. This compares to a non-GAAP net loss of $17.7 million, or $(0.31) per share, reported in the same period for 2017.

For the first quarter of 2018, comScore generated adjusted EBITDA of $3.6 million, excluding investigation and audit-related expenses, stock-based compensation and certain other items as presented in the accompanying tables. This compares to adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.9) million reported in the same period one year ago.

"I am excited to lead comScore at this pivotal moment in the advertising industry," commented Bryan Wiener, CEO-elect. "With an unmatched data footprint, universal brand recognition and loyal customers across major brands and media companies, we're positioned to lead the marketplace as the independent cross-platform measurement solution that will empower our partners to make business decisions with complete confidence."

Wiener added, "To meet this aim, we plan to accelerate product innovation, increase operational excellence and simplify our cost structure. Our revenue results in the first quarter demonstrate relative stability in our digital business and encouraging growth in our TV and cross-platform business and other investment areas."

"As CEO, my priority will be to drive meaningful change within the company by reenergizing our teams around a clearly defined strategy that will allow us to reach our full potential as the market leader in cross-platform measurement. I look forward to communicating more details of this strategy on our next earnings call in August," continued Wiener.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal and state securities laws, including, without limitation, comScore's expectations and opinions regarding business and market opportunities, product development and innovation, competitive advantages, financial stability and growth, operational improvements, changes to cost structure, strategic plans, and plans to hold future earnings calls. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events to differ materially from expectations, including, but not limited to, comScore's ability to achieve its expected strategic, financial and operational plans. For additional discussion of risk factors, please refer to comScore's respective Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings that comScore makes from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov).

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date such statements are made. comScore does not intend or undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or new information after the date of this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To provide investors with additional information regarding our financial results, we are disclosing herein non-GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per share and adjusted EBITDA, each of which are non-GAAP financial measures used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results, as they permit our investors to view our core business performance using the same metrics that management uses to evaluate our performance. Nevertheless, our use of these non-GAAP financial measures has limitations as an analytical tool, and investors should not consider these measures in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Instead, you should consider these measures alongside GAAP-based financial performance measures, net income (loss), various cash flow metrics, and our other GAAP financial results.

Set forth below are reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. These reconciliations should be carefully evaluated.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share amounts)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)



Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,266



$ 37,859

Restricted cash 7,564



7,266

Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,779 and $1,991, respectively ($1,487 and $2,899 of accounts receivable attributable to related parties) 70,902



82,029

Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,581



15,168

Insurance recoverable on litigation settlements 37,232



37,232

Total current assets 198,545



179,554

Property and equipment, net 26,894



28,893

Other non-current assets 8,106



7,259

Deferred tax assets 4,252



4,532

Intangible assets, net 151,275



159,777

Goodwill 643,006



642,424

Total assets $ 1,032,078



$ 1,022,439

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable ($227 and $2,715 attributable to related parties) $ 26,223



$ 27,889

Accrued expenses ($1,442 and $5,857 attributable to related parties) 68,966



86,031

Accrued litigation settlements 27,447



27,718

Other current liabilities 9,428



10,485

Deferred revenue ($2,386 and $2,755 attributable to related parties) 96,388



98,367

Financing derivatives, current 4,100



—

Total current liabilities 232,552



250,490

Financing derivatives 11,020



—

Senior secured convertible notes 126,246



—

Deferred tax liabilities 4,259



3,641

Accrued litigation settlements 90,800



90,800

Other non-current liabilities 18,458



21,016

Total liabilities 483,335



365,947

Commitments and contingencies













Stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock, $0.001 par value per share; 5,000,000 shares authorized at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 —



—

Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017; 60,382,466 shares issued and 55,017,670 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2018 and 60,053,843 shares issued and 57,289,047 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2017, respectively 60



60

Additional paid-in capital 1,414,109



1,407,717

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,609)



(6,224)

Accumulated deficit (661,277)



(609,091)

Treasury stock, at cost, 5,364,796 and 2,764,796 shares as of March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively (199,540)



(135,970)

Total stockholders' equity 548,743



656,492

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,032,078



$ 1,022,439



COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except share and per share data)





Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues (1)

$ 105,919



$ 100,861











Cost of revenues (1) (2) (3)

47,254



47,313

Selling and marketing (1) (2) (3)

25,905



29,733

Research and development (1) (2) (3)

18,716



21,020

General and administrative (1) (2) (3)

18,661



17,785

Investigation and audit related (1)

31,867



17,678

Amortization of intangible assets

8,544



8,735

Settlement of litigation, net

—



1,533

Restructuring

1,257



—

Total expenses from operations

152,204



143,797

Loss from operations

(46,285)



(42,936)

Interest expense, net (1)

(2,905)



(154)

Other income, net

77



3,184

Loss from foreign currency transactions

(922)



(20)

Loss before income taxes

(50,035)



(39,926)

Income tax provision

(1,415)



(866)

Net loss

$ (51,450)



$ (40,792)

Net loss per common share:







Basic

$ (0.93)



$ (0.71)

Diluted

(0.93)



(0.71)

Weighted-average number of shares used in per share calculation - Common Stock:







Basic

55,227,046



57,274,851

Diluted

55,227,046



57,274,851

Comprehensive loss:







Net loss

$ (51,450)



$ (40,792)

Other comprehensive income:







Foreign currency cumulative translation adjustment

1,615



603

Total comprehensive loss

$ (49,835)



$ (40,189)





















(1) Transactions with related parties are included in the line items above (refer to Footnote 8, Related Party Transactions, of the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018 for additional information).

(2) Amortization of stock-based compensation expense is included in the line items above as follows:



Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Cost of revenues

$ 213



$ 629

Selling and marketing

575



1,446

Research and development

344



821

General and administrative

749



924





$ 1,881



$ 3,820











(3) Excludes amortization of intangible assets, which is presented separately in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss.

COMSCORE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (In thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Operating activities





Net loss $ (51,450)



$ (40,792)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation 4,563



6,129

Amortization of intangible assets 8,544



8,735

Stock-based compensation 1,881



3,820

Deferred tax benefit 906



879

Change in fair value of financing derivatives 2,180



—

Change in fair value of equity securities 449



—

Accretion of debt discount 752



—

Amortization of deferred financing costs 207



—

Other (69)



806

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 11,095



8,271

Prepaid expenses and other assets (597)



(14,932)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities (19,761)



19,807

Deferred revenue (3,498)



5,325

Net cash used in operating activities (44,798)



(1,952)









Investing activities





Purchase of property and equipment (2,657)



(2,999)

Net cash used in investing activities (2,657)



(2,999)









Financing activities





Proceeds from borrowings on senior secured convertible notes 85,000



—

Debt issuance costs (4,315)



—

Financing proceeds received on subscription receivable (related party) 3,065



1,259

Repurchase of Common Stock (withholding taxes) (4,099)



(1,262)

Principal payments on capital lease and software license arrangements (2,859)



(4,499)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 76,792



(4,502)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 368



(1,721)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,705



(11,174)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 45,125



88,341

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 74,830



$ 77,167











Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017 Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,266



$ 72,635

Restricted cash 7,564



4,532

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 74,830



$ 77,167



























Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018

2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (51,450)



$ (40,792)









Income tax provision 1,415



866

Interest expense, net 2,905



154

Depreciation 4,563



6,129

Amortization of intangible assets 8,544



8,735

EBITDA (34,023)



(24,908)









Adjustments:





Stock-based compensation 1,881



3,820

Investigation and audit related (1) 31,867



17,678

Settlement of litigation, net —



1,533

Restructuring costs 1,257



—

Other income, net (2)) 2,629



13

Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,611



$ (1,864)





(1) Amounts represent charges for matters relating to the Audit Committee investigation described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including litigation and investigation-related costs, costs associated with tax projects, audits and other professional, consulting or other fees. (2) In 2018, adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investments included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustment to other income, net reflects items classified as non-operating other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition. Our change to exclude non-operating other income, net from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for 2018 is intended to conform Adjusted EBITDA to the Consolidated EBITDA definition within our senior secured convertible notes.

The following table presents a reconciliation of non-GAAP net loss to net loss (GAAP) for each of the periods identified:



Three Months Ended March 31, (In thousands) 2018

2017 Net loss (GAAP) $ (51,450)



$ (40,792)









Adjustments:





Stock-based compensation 1,881



3,820

Investigation and audit related (1) 31,867



17,678

Settlement of litigation, net —



1,533

Restructuring costs 1,257



—

Other income, net (2) 2,629



13

Non-GAAP net loss $ (13,816)



$ (17,748)





(1) Amounts represent charges for matters relating to the Audit Committee investigation described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, including litigation and investigation-related costs, costs associated with tax projects, audits and other professional, consulting or other fees. (2) In 2018, adjustments to other income, net, reflect non-cash changes in the fair value of financing derivatives and equity securities investments included in other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss. These financial instruments were not held in the prior period. The prior period adjustment to other income, net reflects items classified as non-operating other income, net on our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss, excluding the other income associated with the transition services agreement for the DAx disposition. We have excluded non-operating other income, net from our calculation of non-GAAP net loss for 2018.

Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosures

The following table presents a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP expense line items (to be discussed on today's conference call) to the most directly comparable GAAP expense line items.























Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

(In thousands) As reported (GAAP) Less: Stock-based Compensation As adjusted (non-GAAP) % of GAAP Revenue

As reported (GAAP) Less: Stock-based Compensation As adjusted (non-GAAP) % of GAAP Revenue

Revenues $105,919



100.00%

$100,861



100.00%

Cost of revenues 47,254 (213) 47,041 44.41%

47,313 (629) 46,684 46.29%

Selling and marketing 25,905 (575) 25,330 23.91%

29,733 (1,446) 28,287 28.05%

Research and development 18,716 (344) 18,372 17.35%

21,020 (821) 20,199 20.03%

General and administrative 18,661 (749) 17,912 16.91%

17,785 (924) 16,861 16.72%



