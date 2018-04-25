comScore Seals Deal with Paramount Pictures

comScore TDS enables powerful consolidated reporting and analysis, as well as the ability to operate in any language and currency. This highly-scalable software supports Paramount's requirement to sell and collect in the most efficient manner.

"As a user of comScore's various movie solutions, we are excited to now utilize the Theatrical Distribution System, which will integrate comScore's box office assets with our sales needs for better efficiency," said Mark Christiansen, Executive Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Paramount. "We look forward to a long-term relationship and are thrilled with our partnership to assist in our theatrical-related endeavors."

This agreement with Paramount boosts the comScore TDS client base to more than 35 U.S. distributors, all of whom reported a combined domestic box office gross of $5.3 billion in 2017 alone. Today, seven of the top 10 movie studios use comScore TDS.

"We are excited to add Paramount Pictures to the expanding list of clients who rely on TDS," said David Sobottka, senior vice president of client insights for Movies at comScore. "The fact that seven out of the top 10 film studios now leverage TDS underscores its position as the industry's go-to system for managing film distribution."

comScore provides comprehensive industry solutions for film exhibitors and distributors in 65 countries around the world. Measuring approximately 95 percent of the global box office, comScore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

