COMSCORE SELECTED AS PREFERRED PARTNER FOR NBCUNIVERSAL'S LOCAL ADVERTISING CURRENCY

Measurement leader to power guaranteed NBCU local ad buys in historic industry first

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media, today announced a historic partnership with NBCUniversal, in which NBCUniversal will be, for the first time, guaranteeing all local ad buys on Comscore measurement.

The expanded partnership will support the transactional currency local advertisers will negotiate for inventory with NBCUniversal across its 31 local markets, plus 42 NBCU- and Telemundo-owned stations.

Following NBCUniversal's certification of Comscore as a local currency partner in 2022, this expansion to guaranteeing and transacting on Comscore follows Comscore's achievements in having its Advanced Audiences flow through the third party media management platforms like WideOrbit, Mediaocean and FreeWheel; its industry-first delivery of 48-hour post air-date reporting in all 210 markets; submission to the MRC (Media Rating Council) for local and national accreditation; and the committed delivery of its patent-pending personification methodology. Collectively, these moves signal a major shift in local market measurement.

"Local television in many ways reflects the local community, both the people and the businesses. With local advertising, it's critical for marketers to be able to count audiences who accurately reflect the market at scale," said Frank Comerford, Chief Revenue Officer and President of Local Sales, NBCUniversal. "We're excited about our expanded partnership with Comscore, which will enable marketers to use near census-level data in real time, helping them understand, reach, and accurately measure their most valuable audiences." 

"Our near census-level data and fast 48-hour delivery, coupled with our advanced audience tools, are helping clients like NBCUniversal and their advertising partners maximize the opportunity to engage with audiences across local markets. We are honored by the trust NBCUniversal has placed in Comscore as they head into two of their biggest revenue drivers for local stations, the Paris Summer Olympics and the 2024 political season," said Jon Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer at Comscore.

The expanded partnership with NBCUniversal builds on other local market currency agreements from Comscore including partners such as MAGNA.

About NBCUniversal
NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news, and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. 

About Comscore
Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. 

