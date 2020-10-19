Comscore Senior Vice President John Bulgrin to Discuss Future of OTT at Advertising Research Foundation's OTTxScience 2020 Virtual Event

RESTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, is excited to share that John Bulgrin, Senior Vice President, Commercial, will be speaking at the Advertising Research Foundation's (ARF) OTTxScience 2020 event on October 28, 2020.

Bulgrin will be featured in the session titled "The Future of OTT: How 2020 Will Shape OTT Streaming in the Years Ahead." As highlighted in Comscore's annual 'State of OTT' report, Bulgrin will explore how the OTT landscape continues to rapidly evolve thanks to the growth of OTT streaming services, content and devices as well as the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ARF's OTT virtual event, to be held on October 27th and 28th, is dedicated to exploring recent trends as well as identifying the drivers of viewing behavior and the business of OTT in the "new normal." Industry leaders will share their perspectives and predictions about changing viewing behavior and where the OTT and streaming market is heading and how advertisers can take advantage of the shifts.

