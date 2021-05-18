Comscore Senior Vice President Laura Fitzpatrick to Speak at TV + Sports Summit

RESTON, Va., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that Laura Fitzpatrick, Senior Vice President, National Services, will be speaking at the TV + Sports Summit on June 10, 2021 at 4:25pm ET. Fitzpatrick will join a panel discussion that aims to take a deep dive into the rapidly changing nature of live sports viewing behavior – including audience measurement, consumer engagement, and the increased importance of data and analytics.

Fitzpatrick will join other industry leaders including Yan Liu, co-founder and CEO of TVision Insights, and Tom Tercek, co-founder of Pumpjack Dataworks.

Part of the Summer TV 2021 Conference, the TV + Sports Summit will feature some of the televised sports industry's leading executives. Sessions will address the pressing operational, technological and economic issues facing the business of live sports "broadcasting," while offering valuable insights into how to succeed faced with the new realities of live sports production, distribution and consumption in the post-COVID era.

In her role at Comscore, Fitzpatrick is responsible for overseeing relationships with network groups, while supporting clients with Comscore television, digital and cross-platform data.

Before joining the Comscore team, Fitzpatrick served as vice president of business development at Ipsos. Prior to that, she had the opportunity to work with several industry innovators at SocialVibe (now trueX) on strategic development. Fitzpatrick is a member of the Advertising Research Foundation (ARF) and the New York Market Research Club.

To learn more about the TV + Sports Summit or to register, visit https://www.summertvevents.com/2021/TVSports.

