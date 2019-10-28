Comscore Sets Date to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore, Inc. (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it plans to hold a conference call on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss its financial results for the quarter ended Sep. 30, 2019.

To access this call, dial +1 844-229-7593 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 314-888-4258 (international) and reference Conference ID # 2225657. Participants are advised to dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the call to register.

Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company's website at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

Following the conference call, a replay will be available by dialing +1 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or +1 404-537-3406 (international) with Conference ID # 2225657. The replay will also be available via webcast at ir.comscore.com/events-presentations.

About Comscore
Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

