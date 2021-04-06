Comscore Signs Den of Geek as New Client for Syndicated Digital Measurement Service

RESTON, Va., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Den of Geek, a leading entertainment publication, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement.

Under the agreement, Den of Geek will have access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions, including Media Metrix® Multi-Platform in the U.S., to better understand their audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.

"We welcome Den of Geek to our syndicated digital currency," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Our advanced insights will drive more relevant advertising opportunities for their business and we look forward to supporting the Den of Geek team in their mission to help fans discover and enjoy entertainment that they love."

"Comscore is the gold standard for measurement and audience insights," said Jennifer Bartner Indeck, Chief Executive Officer and Group Publisher of Den of Geek. "We are thrilled to partner with Comscore to offer our partners a deeper understanding into who our audience is. We know our audience evangelizes about their entertainment choices and Comscore can help bring that to light."

Den of Geek is an entertainment media company created by experts for fans. The site is dedicated to telling the stories behind your favorite stories and providing meaningful interactions with its audience by engaging in our shared passions. Since launching in 2007, Den of Geek has become a respected voice in movies, TV, video games, comics, and culture coverage. With millions of visitors each month, the site has continued to expand its digital footprint in the social space, while making an impact offline with a quarterly print magazine and activations at major events on the pop culture calendar.

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

