Comscore Signs Digital Audience Measurement Agreement with Newsmax

RESTON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Newsmax with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement.

Under the agreement, Newsmax will have access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions, including Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, to better understand audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.

"We are pleased to partner with Newsmax," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "Newsmax is subscribing to Comscore's Syndicated Digital service, the gold standard for planning and buying digital inventory, and we look forward to providing them with a deeper understanding of their audience."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

