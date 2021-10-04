Comscore Signs Exclusive Agreement with Imaginuity for Local TV Measurement

RESTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that it has signed a new agreement with integrated marketing agency Imaginuity for local television measurement. Under the terms of the agreement, Imaginuity will be exclusively utilizing Comscore's local market television insights in markets across the U.S. to provide the greatest ROI for their client partners.

A Dallas-based fully integrated traditional and digital marketing agency, Imaginuity is reimagining marketing for the connected age. Bringing together imaginative thinking and innovative technology to help their clients' marketing programs achieve more, the agency has been recognized as one of the fastest growing, privately held companies in the U.S. by Inc. magazine for the past two years.

"Adding Comscore's audience intelligence will bolster our strategic approach, as the wealth of data, scale and granularity that Comscore provides allows us to more strategically plan our broadcast buys to support online conversion," said Kristin Nuckols, Chief Media Officer, Imaginuity. "We are taking a uniquely modern approach to broadcast. By leveraging all the benefits of a tried-and-true channel and modernizing it, layering in a data element that evolves a historically unmeasurable channel into a highly targeted and measurable channel. When we marry Comscore's viewership data with our clients' first-party data, we can ensure our television schedules are reaching people who actually convert online."

"We are excited to partner with Imaginuity and help them grow their revenue opportunities through superior measurement that results in better business outcomes," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are confident that our passive and stable approach to television audience measurement gives advertisers accurate audience insights."

Comscore is a leader in instrumenting change in television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions. Comscore's data allows the industry to go beyond age and gender and to evaluate based on consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. As a trusted source for audience information across all platforms, Comscore recently announced its intention to expedite accreditation for its national and local television measurement. The strength of Comscore's information is driving market share expansion for Comscore's agency business.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

About Imaginuity

®Imaginuity is the integrated agency that is reimagining marketing for the connected age. The agency's proprietary AdScience® customer data platform collects, manages, analyzes and activates data to drive more efficient conversions throughout the customer journey. Headquartered in Dallas, Imaginuity provides integrated marketing services, including brand experience, advertising, traditional and digital media buying, paid and organic search, social media, web development, UX, AI, data analytics and database marketing services. More information is available at www.imaginuity.com.

