Comscore Signs Multi-Year Agreement with Nextdoor for Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced an agreement to provide Nextdoor, the neighborhood hub for trusted connections and the exchange of helpful information, goods, and services, with Comscore's industry-leading digital audience measurement. The multi-year agreement includes access to Comscore's Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, and Plan Metrix® Multi-Platform, which combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with advanced audience information to drive relevant advertising opportunities.

"Nextdoor has an inspiring mission to connect neighbors and help build thriving communities, and those themes feel particularly relevant as we collectively navigate the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "We are excited to help the Nextdoor team achieve their goals with granular and actionable audience insights."

Comscore Media Metrix Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform also offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, and time spent.

Comscore Plan Metrix Multi-Platform combines consumers' desktop and mobile behavior with detailed information about their lifestyles, interests, attitudes, demographics and behaviors for a unified digital view. Leveraging this comprehensive view of consumer behavior, marketers can generate stronger multi-platform media plans, identify advanced audience segments, and reach consumers across different platforms to achieve better ROI. In parallel, publishers can better demonstrate the value of their multi-platform audiences, and can generate competitive comparisons.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. For more information, visit comscore.com.

SOURCE Comscore

Related Links

www.comscore.com

