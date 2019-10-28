Comscore Signs Multi-Year Deal with Cinemex to Provide Industry Leading Data Analytics Platform

RESTON, Va., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement with leading global film exhibitor Cinemex to provide an enterprise data platform and industry leading analytics software solutions. The five-year deal, which took effect earlier this month, provides Cinemex with real-time Operations reporting, deep customer analytics, data driven marketing solutions and data monetization capabilities across their footprint of 380 complexes and 3,374 screens in 120 cities in Mexico and the United States.

The solution for Cinemex benefits from a strategic partnership between Comscore and global data analytics leader Showtime Analytics. Founded in 2015, Showtime Analytics is a product design and development company that provides cutting-edge solutions to cinema owners and film distributors.

Showtime Analytics enables cinema owners and film distributors to collect, collate, analyze and visualize data in real time, with the goal globally of increasing box office and admissions through innovative customer insights and engagement strategies.

"In a competitive marketplace, it's critical to have a detailed understanding of how our individual cinemas are performing across our global footprint," said Rogelio Vélez, CEO of Cinemex. "We're thrilled with how Comscore Movies' solutions are providing us with a better understanding of our business, from measuring concessions to theatre operations to employee compensation and time. Since we began using Comscore Movies' software exclusively a few weeks ago, we are already seeing an improvement."

"We are delighted to be working with Cinemex, a truly global brand in the cinema exhibition space," said Richie Power, CEO of Showtime Analytics. "Having worked with the Cinemex team over the past few months, we are excited to bring our partnership to the next level and start to deliver real value to the organization by harnessing the power of their data."

"Cinemex remains a true leader in innovation, vision and creativity, and we´re very excited to partner with them again," said Arturo Guillen, Senior Vice President and Global Managing Director of Comscore Movies.

Under the terms of the agreement, Cinemex will have access to several products from Comscore's innovative portfolio that harnesses the power of Showtime Analytics:

The Showtime Data Platform provides customers with a cloud based managed data analytics solution to automatically bring all key data sources together in one single location, and includes:

Insights: Real-time, Mobile Analytics across all data sources.

Insights provides exhibitor customers with a real-time data operational analysis across ticket sales, concessions, bar, F&B and employee performance. Optimized for mobile and Desktop experiences, Insights provides the information required when and where it is needed most. Insights also works with multiple point-of-sale (POS) systems simultaneously to create visual, digestible chunks.

Engage: A customer and marketing analytics platform that provides cinema operators with a fully interactive view of their customer base in a single place.

Engage allows Exhibitors to understand their customer base through customer loyalty, retention, recency frequency, churn analysis and profitability of paid member programs and subscription services. It allows users to get to know their movie-goers through behavioral data analysis, tailored and personalized marketing communications and, most crucially, results tracked through audience uplift analytics.

"Together, Showtime Analytics and Comscore are reshaping the future of the Cinematographic Industry," added Guillen. "By matching their science and our knowledge of the market, we have proven to be the much-needed solution for both Exhibition and Distribution and we will continue to focus on this wonderful market opportunity."

Comscore partners with film distributors and exhibitors in 72 countries around the world to create the industry box office scores which are transacted upon. Measuring approximately 95 percent of the global box office from well over 29,000 theaters, Comscore is the industry leader for providing the most accurate and trusted worldwide box office measurement and movie analytics services to help marketers and theaters optimize ticket sales and improve efficiencies across all aspects of the business.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is the trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and linear TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, please visit Comscore.com.

About Cinemex

Cinemex was founded in 1995 with the objective to revolutionize the movie going experience in Mexico. We are a pioneer in offering multiplex theatres as well as stadium seating auditoriums in order to meet our guests needs. Nowadays we are now offering innovative concepts such as Cinemex Platino, Cinemex Premium, CinemeXtremo, Palco Cinemex, Cinemex 3D, 4D Experience, CineMá, Casa de Arte and alternative content displayed in more than 380 theatres with 3,370+ screens in 120+ cities in Mexico & USA.

