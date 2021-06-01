Comscore Signs Multi-Year Deal with Minute Media for Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced it has signed a renewal agreement with Minute Media for the use of Comscore's granular digital audience measurement solutions. The multi-year agreement, which sees Minute Media continuing to use Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform and Video Metrix® Multi-Platform for U.S. and Hispanic audiences, will enhance Minute Media's current audience measurement and ad planning functionalities.

"We are thrilled that Minute Media continues to trust Comscore with their audience and advertising measurement. Our best-in-class digital currency allows them to better understand their audience and optimize business outcomes," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore.

Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform provides an unduplicated view of total audience behavior across desktops, smartphones and tablets. Users are able to measure the consumption habits of their digital audience and competitive set by gaining insights into audience size, demographic composition, engagement, and behavioral trends. Media Metrix Multi-Platform offers comprehensive, person-level reporting across all devices and screens on all forms of digital content, providing metrics such as unique visitors, reach, time spent and cross-visitation.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more about Comscore, visit www.comscore.com.

