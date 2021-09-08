Comscore Signs New Agreement with Fuse Media for TV Measurement

RESTON, Va., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Fuse Media, a Latino-owned entertainment company, with Comscore's National TV audience measurement for their linear Fuse channel. Under the multi-year agreement Comscore will provide Fuse with access to Comscore TV, Comscore's next generation audience measurement service.

With programming that unites cultures through colorful storytelling – including originals such as Made From Scratch, Shine True, and the Emmy, Imagen and Peabody award-winning Fuse Docs and popular Fuse Films franchises - Fuse celebrates our blended America. In addition to the linear Fuse channel, the minority owned and managed Fuse Media also serves its millennial and Gen Z audience through a portfolio of streaming and television brands including Fuse+, Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat and fuse.tv.

"We are thrilled to partner with Fuse Media on National TV measurement," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Revenue Officer, Comscore. "This agreement underscores Comscore's reputation as a trusted third-party benchmark of consumer behavior, and we look forward to providing the Fuse team with meaningful, stable insights that enable them to fully understand and better serve their audience."

"Comscore's stable, granular TV measurement will help Fuse continue to differentiate itself as a premier destination for a diverse and multicultural audience," said Fernando Romero, Head of Sales, Fuse Media. "We are excited to partner with the Comscore team to help drive a multi-currency marketplace."

Comscore has more than a decade of experience measuring television viewership from the return path devices across tens of millions of households in all local markets. Comscore is also a leader in instrumenting change in the television measurement by enabling the adoption of advanced audiences and the move to impressions, which allow the industry to go beyond age and gender to evaluate based on the consumer behaviors, interests and lifestyles. This enables TV stations, networks, advertisers, agencies and media companies at both local and national levels to effectively reach their ideal audiences and to maximize their revenues.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About Fuse Media

Fuse Media is a Latino-owned, multicultural focused, multiplatform entertainment company. It unites cultures through colorful storytelling that celebrates our blended America. The minority owned and managed company serves its millennial and Gen Z audience through a portfolio of streaming and television brands including Fuse, Fuse+, Fuse Backstage, Fuse Beat, FM (Fuse Music), Fuse Sweat and fuse.tv. Fuse Media also operates the Fuse Content Studio, its in-house production and distribution arm, as well as a growing branded content and live events business. For more information, visit www.fusepress.tv.

