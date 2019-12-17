Comscore Signs New Deal with Publishers Clearing House to Provide Digital Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting, and evaluating media across platforms, today announced a two-year agreement to provide Publishers Clearing House with digital audience measurement. The agreement will provide Publishers Clearing House with access to Comscore's signature Media Ratings solutions to better understand audience behavior and media consumption across desktop and mobile devices.

The agreement marks a revived partnership between Comscore and Publishers Clearing House. Under the new agreement, Publishers Clearing House will now be included in Comscore's Multi-Category designation.

"We understand how important it is for publishers to have a precise understanding of audience behavior to help drive business and key initiatives," said Carol Hinnant, Executive Vice President, National Services at Comscore. "We're thrilled to be working again with Publishers Clearing House."

"Transparency and trust are the currencies of today's advertising marketplace," said Steve Bagdasarian, President, Media, at Publishers Clearing House. "Advertisers are often surprised to learn that PCH can offer them high performing inventory that reaches a large and highly engaged audience. That's why independent measurement from partners like Comscore plays such a huge role in helping advertisers see the opportunity with PCH."

Comscore Media Ratings offers a 360-degree unduplicated view of consumption based on massive, passively-collected datasets. Comscore's innovative lineup of digital media ratings offerings, which includes Media Metrix Multi-Platform, Video Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, allows publishers to evaluate online audiences across desktop and mobile with insights powered by industry-leading census-based digital measurement, including powerful advanced audience segments.

